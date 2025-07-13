LOOMER UNLEASHED

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March 2026

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June 2025

May 2025

Pelosi Joins Illegal Alien Activists At SCOTUS To Protest In Support Of Birthright Citizenship As Democrats Double Down on Open Borders…
The former Speaker of the House joined pro-illegal alien protesters outside of the US Supreme Court to fight against President Trump's Executive Order…
  Laura Loomer
How Chevron’s Exit From Venezuela By May 27th, 2025 Threatens US Energy Independence And Hands China A Strategic Victory
The decision to not renew Chevron's oil license in Venezuela is going to give China and the CCP a massive hold over Latin America and the largest oil…
  Laura Loomer
Casey Means Under Fire: Unlicensed Surgeon General Nominee Tied to Woke Medical Family, Drug Use, and Fringe ‘Witch Doctor’ Beliefs
The Trump administration’s nomination of Casey Means as U.S. Surgeon General has sparked backlash from the MAGA base.
  Laura Loomer

January 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Baltimore County Public Schools And The Michigan Department Of Education Send Out Memos Detailing Instructions About How Teachers…
Democrat officials across the country are endangering American school children by instructing educators on how to provide a safe haven for illegal alien…
  Laura Loomer
Trump’s Executive Orders and the Big Tech Specter Occupying The White House
There is a specter now haunting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Its presence can be felt behind many of Trump's executive orders, the staffing of many…
  Laura Loomer
Crisis In California: Newsom Goes Down In Flames
Gavin Newsom can kiss his 2028 Presidential aspirations goodbye, because they are crashing and burning along with the rest of Los Angeles as a result of…
  Laura Loomer
BIG TECH BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER: Will MAGA Get the Justice We Deserve?
It is becoming more and more evident that the MAGA base is beginning to take a backseat to the Big Tech billionaires who want to control the levers of…
  Laura Loomer
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