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EXCLUSIVE: Yale Professor On State Department Advisory Committee Accuses Trump Of Waging “Illegal War” Against Iran
Oona A. Hathaway recently published a lengthy anti-Trump rant claiming President Trump violated the Constitution, U.S. law, and the United Nations…
11 hrs ago
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Laura Loomer
91
6
March 2026
The AI Crackdown And The Silver Squeeze
How the Pentagon's high-stakes standoff with Silicon Valley is triggering an unprecedented squeeze on the global silver supply.
Mar 13
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Laura Loomer
33
1
4
8:42
Episode 1: The CJNG Siege: How Cartels Are Holding US Logistics Hostage
The Fallout of El Mencho's Death and the Threat to America's Economy
Mar 9
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Laura Loomer
53
1
5
12:38
July 2025
Trump Haters Reid Hoffman and Marc Elias Lead Democrats’ Aggressive Financial Push for 2026 Midterm Election Victories
Democrat Mega Donors and Democrat lawyers are gearing up for law fare campaigns ahead of the contentious 2026 midterm elections.
Jul 13, 2025
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Laura Loomer
249
2
82
June 2025
Was Moody’s U.S. Credit Downgrade Influenced By Their Anti-Trump CEO and Moody’s Commitments to DEI & ESG?
Robert Fauber, the CEO of Moody's, has a long history of being a Trump hater.
Jun 3, 2025
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Laura Loomer
105
2
28
May 2025
Pelosi Joins Illegal Alien Activists At SCOTUS To Protest In Support Of Birthright Citizenship As Democrats Double Down on Open Borders…
The former Speaker of the House joined pro-illegal alien protesters outside of the US Supreme Court to fight against President Trump's Executive Order…
May 23, 2025
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Laura Loomer
281
1
88
How Chevron’s Exit From Venezuela By May 27th, 2025 Threatens US Energy Independence And Hands China A Strategic Victory
The decision to not renew Chevron's oil license in Venezuela is going to give China and the CCP a massive hold over Latin America and the largest oil…
May 23, 2025
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Laura Loomer
117
3
27
Casey Means Under Fire: Unlicensed Surgeon General Nominee Tied to Woke Medical Family, Drug Use, and Fringe ‘Witch Doctor’ Beliefs
The Trump administration’s nomination of Casey Means as U.S. Surgeon General has sparked backlash from the MAGA base.
May 21, 2025
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Laura Loomer
356
3
112
January 2025
EXCLUSIVE: Baltimore County Public Schools And The Michigan Department Of Education Send Out Memos Detailing Instructions About How Teachers…
Democrat officials across the country are endangering American school children by instructing educators on how to provide a safe haven for illegal alien…
Jan 28, 2025
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Laura Loomer
239
4
62
Trump’s Executive Orders and the Big Tech Specter Occupying The White House
There is a specter now haunting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Its presence can be felt behind many of Trump's executive orders, the staffing of many…
Jan 26, 2025
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Laura Loomer
187
3
29
Crisis In California: Newsom Goes Down In Flames
Gavin Newsom can kiss his 2028 Presidential aspirations goodbye, because they are crashing and burning along with the rest of Los Angeles as a result of…
Jan 13, 2025
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Laura Loomer
280
2
43
BIG TECH BILLIONAIRE TAKEOVER: Will MAGA Get the Justice We Deserve?
It is becoming more and more evident that the MAGA base is beginning to take a backseat to the Big Tech billionaires who want to control the levers of…
Jan 8, 2025
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Laura Loomer
169
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© 2026 Laura Loomer
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