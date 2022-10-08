As the MOST BANNED WOMAN IN THE WORLD, Laura Loomer is the enemy of Big Tech censors, establishment Republicans, communist Democrats, and the globalist elites they take their orders from.

Instead of taking the easy path and selling her soul on the altar of Conservative Inc. (Con Inc), she has taken the much more difficult, and far lonelier path of telling THE TRUTH.

She has made confronting the powerful an art form known as “Loomering,” or getting #LOOMERED. Her victim list includes figures big and small, and across the political spectrum, including:

Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Bill Clinton, Huma Abedin, Maxine Waters, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Jack Dorsey.

When she is not confronting globalists, Laura Loomer has made a name for herself through her fearless groundbreaking journalism, which includes exposing Rep. Ilhan Omar for marrying her own brother. Laura Loomer is also an internationally recognized free speech activist, and has filed lawsuits against Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple for their censorship of conservative voices online, as well as their illegal Big Tech election interference.

In 2020, Laura Loomer made history as the first deplatformed federal candidate for US Congress when she won the Republican nomination in Florida’s 21st District, which is home to Mar a Lago. President Trump endorsed and voted for Laura Loomer in 2020 when she ran against Democrat incumbent Lois Frankel. In 2022, Laura Loomer filed to run for Congress again in Florida’s newly redistricted 11th District against RINO Daniel Webster, who didn’t support President Trump during the 2nd impeachment, and was the only Republican member of Congress to skip the vote on the creation of Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 Inquisition and Soviet Style Kangaroo Court.

LOOMER UNLEASHED is your NEW HOME for Laura Loomer’s groundbreaking journalism and provocative, but exclusive political commentary that is known for pissing off the establishment thought police. There are no Big Tech hall monitors here to tell Laura Loomer what she can, and can’t say. It is where you will find the most groundbreaking opposition research on major political figures, the most compelling and controversial opinion pieces, and off-the-cuff hot takes on the major issues of the day.

So please consider subscribing to her newsletter. To give you a sample of the content you can expect here, it will be available to all for free for the moment. But soon, her most controversial and groundbreaking content will be locked to *paid subscribers* only for a small monthly fee. Your paid subscription makes all of Laura’s journalistic efforts possible, and keeps her independent and UNLEASHED. Just the way we like her. Thank you for your support!

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who care about the truth, and exposing fakers.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.