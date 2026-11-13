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The Democrats who won on November 3 will tell you they won on affordability, but affordability doesn’t sell out a 250-seat theater in Minneapolis in five minutes. Hasan Piker does.

A week before the election, Piker sat on stage next to Rep. Ilhan Omar at the University of Minnesota, and organizers said openly that they brought him in to turn out voters under 40. He did the same for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, for Zohran Mamdani in New York, and for a slate of candidates from California to Tennessee. The socially acceptable explanation for the Democrat sweep is frustration with the Iran war. The real one is that the party handed its youth turnout operation to a man who wants the United States to lose and sides with the Islamic terrorists working to make that happen on the battlefield and within the homeland.

Although born in New Jersey, he was raised in Istanbul, is ethnically Turkish, and has shown far more loyalty to his Islamic heritage than to the United States. He started his career on his uncle Cenk Uygur’s Young Turks, a program named after the group guilty of the Armenian Genocide, which murdered more than one million Christians.

Everything Piker says comes from a violent tradition of Islamic jihad. His rhetoric is vulgar and one-dimensional, and the one dimension is the advancement of Islam at the expense of the country that made him rich. Some of the more disturbing things he has done online include:

● Threatening to put Republicans in jail, including the President.

● Incessant antisemitism, including the threat that “someone is going to come around and take action, not against the state of Israel, mind you, but against American Jews.”

● Praising Hamas, a terrorist group that has murdered thousands of people, and defending its use of sexual violence. This year he upgraded Hamas to “moderate.”

● Vulgar attacks on the U.S. Constitution, the same document that protects his right to say it. Under the legal system he would prefer, it wouldn’t.

● Saying “America deserved 9/11.”

● Mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

● Stating his goal is to kill the white race and rape white women.

● Posting weirdly homoerotic gym videos with Abdul El-Sayed, despite Islam’s centuries-long record of brutality toward gays. Under Sharia, what Piker films for clicks is a capital offense.

Piker beats the drum about American elites and Epstein’s Island to foment distrust in American institutions, while ignoring the ocean of identical crimes committed in the name of Allah every day across the Muslim world, where child marriage is legal and sanctioned by scripture. He defends Iran obtaining nuclear weapons on the grounds that it would “stabilize” the region, which puts him at odds with the vast majority of the human race and with the Arab neighbors whose populations Tehran has spent four decades terrorizing. And when Democrat voters in Michigan raised concerns about El-Sayed, Piker didn’t argue with them. He called them “unbelievably Islamophobic pieces of s***.” When Andrew Cuomo brought up 9/11 against Mamdani, Piker called that Islamophobia too.

For Piker, any criticism of a Muslim candidate is bigotry. Any criticism of Hamas is genocide. Any criticism of Iran is warmongering. The Democrat Party has adopted all three.

The candidates Piker carried over the line are exactly who you would expect. El-Sayed, now the first Muslim in the United States Senate, told the New York Times years ago that he took out a Sharia-compliant mortgage “not because of fear but because of obligation,” and I exposed him in 2018 for signing a pledge to support Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi. Ilhan Omar is back for a fifth term. Rashida Tlaib is back for a fifth term. New Jersey sent its first Muslim to Congress. In all, at least seven Muslims will sit in the next Congress, and about 97 Muslims have been elected nationwide. After Barack Hussein Obama, we now have the first openly Muslim senator, a fact that even Saturday Night Live is making wisecracks about.

Given that Piker sits on top of a mountain of wealth, it seems unlikely that he cares about kitchen-table issues. He is an Islamist who wants the destruction of the United States as part of the cancerous, global spread of his sick ideology. Democrats have gone from demanding the separation of church and state to cheering on the political activism of people who believe a warlord who murdered and enslaved thousands was a “prophet,” and whose legal code prescribes death for apostates, homosexuals, and anyone who draws a cartoon of Mohammed. There is no version of that worldview compatible with the Constitution that Piker wipes himself with.

It’s possible Democrats will govern from the center and focus on affordability. That seems preposterously unlikely. The man who turned out their voters calls Hamas moderate, calls their own voters Islamophobes, and tells his audience America had 9/11 coming.

The Democrats elected in 2026 know exactly who put them there, and they will govern accordingly.