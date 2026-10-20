LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 20

“No Kings” becomes a spectacular fraud when somebody waves the banner of a theocracy beneath it. Americans can oppose Trump, protest a war, and campaign for Democrats. None of that requires making excuses for Tehran’s rulers. El-Sayed should make that distinction unmistakable to anyone recruiting in his name. If supporters of dictatorship come looking for a campaign home, show them the damn door. A Senate seat carries obligations beyond harvesting anti-Trump enthusiasm. Candidates must exercise judgment about the coalitions they build. Anyone who wants Washington’s power should demonstrate the backbone to reject extremists before asking voters to trust him with it.

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