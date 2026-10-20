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The campaign for the open US Senate seat in Michigan has been a bellwether for the country’s divided political state. On the one hand, you have US Rep. Mike Rogers, an American war hero. On the other hand, you have Abdul El-Sayed, a man whose sister was put on a terror watch list by President Barack Hussein Obama.

To warn people of what’s at stake in this race, especially whatever swing voters there may be in Michigan, we have dedicated a lot of coverage to El-Sayed. We have warned about his relationship with Hasan “America deserved 9/11” Piker, his Satan-worshiping LGBTQ followers who seem clueless about Islam’s treatment of sexual minorities, his radical pro-open border policies, his connections to groups tied to financing Hamas, his pledge of allegiance to the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohamed Morsi, and his long-standing approval of the Iranian regime.

So it didn’t surprise us when we learned that El-Sayed is recruiting volunteers among those who support the violent overthrow of the United States.

Last week, Loomer Unleashed reporter Charles Downs joined El-Sayed’s campaign organizing call and recorded video of Abdul’s campaign staff stating they were going to recruit people at this weekend’s No Kings rallies. These rallies include elements so extreme, including people who have been seen waving Iranian flags in support of a government that has killed over 100,000 of its own people in the last year, in addition to protesters waving the Hamas flag and 86-47 signs that call for the assassination of President Trump.

It’s an understatement to say Abdul is recruiting the worst people to his sick movement.

El-Sayed’s campaign staffers said:

“What we are asking is that if you are going, that you help us recruit volunteers. That’s what we need to be doing at these No Kings rallies this weekend.”

The unhinged, hypocritical group uses the term “No Kings” in opposition to President Trump, who has won his elections three times, making him a president and not a king. Iran, by contrast, is led by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ali Khamenei, who served as supreme leader for life after being “elected” in 1989. So … a king.

Abdul El-Sayed’s craziness is not isolated to the part of Michigan that jihadists have successfully conquered. Because Democrats are always afraid of being outdone in the “progressive” purity test, El-Sayed’s antisemitic, anti-Israel, jihadist rhetoric is taking deep root in the US Senate. On a national organizing call this week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) told his followers, “We cannot continue to support the genocidal government of Netanyahu in Israel.”

This move seems to be earning Sanders praise from all the wrong places. The Arab Center of DC’s executive director, Tamara Kharroub, describes Sanders’ turning on the only country in the Middle East with women’s rights as part of “the promise of democratic socialism.”

Note that Sanders is himself Jewish and spent time on a kibbutz in Haifa in his 20s. (One imagines that the fellow members of the farming commune didn’t get a lot of work out of him at the time.) While Sanders initially supported Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’s atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, his position has “evolved” in light of all the Qatari-funded rhetoric against the only democracy in the Middle East.

El-Sayed has transformed the Senate Democrats into Palestinians. Mike Rogers has spent his life saving America from Islamic terrorists, and we need him to save it again this November with the defeat of Abdul El-Sayed!