LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
20h

For 1,400 years, "Islamophobia" was common sense, and the West survived. Trenton can survive a few more hard questions. Ask Adam Hamawy what he saw and heard in his dealings with the Blind Sheik. Hear his answer. Then ask why he wouldn’t call the Iranian regime an American adversary. His faith tells me nothing about his loyalty. His public record tells me what to ask him about. New Jersey can protect Muslims from threats and discrimination while leaving voters free to criticize Islam, debate Sharia, and challenge any politician’s judgment. A congressman owes voters answers. Voters don’t owe Trenton an explanation for asking.

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