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New Jersey voters just sent a man who testified in defense of the Blind Sheikh to Congress. Meanwhile, a bill in New Jersey would give the state its first legal definition of “Islamophobia” — one written so broadly that the very questions Adam Hamawy faced on the campaign trail could be treated as evidence of criminal bigotry.

Assembly Bill 1146, sponsored by Democrat Assemblyman Joe Danielsen and co-sponsored by Assemblywomen Verlina Reynolds-Jackson and Mitchelle Drulis and Assemblyman Roy Freiman, was pre-filed and introduced on January 13, 2026. It was referred to the Assembly State and Local Government Committee, where it remains.

This is not a one-off. Danielsen has filed the same bill in each of the last three legislative sessions, and versions of it date back to 2021. Democrats in Trenton, New Jersey, keep bringing it back, and with Hamawy headed to Washington, they will have every reason to push harder.

The measure would supplement Title 10 of the New Jersey Revised Statutes with a definition modeled in part on one developed by a British parliamentary group. Its legislative findings lean on post-9/11 data on anti-Muslim incidents and argue that a uniform definition would aid monitoring and enforcement. The bill’s own sponsor statement boasts that it would be the first state definition of Islamophobia in the nation.

Under the bill, Islamophobia is “a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness,” which may include hatred toward Muslim persons. The text lists specific examples, among them “making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Muslims, or of Muslims as a collective group, especially but not exclusively, conspiracies about Muslims’ entry into politics, government, or other societal institutions, the myth of Muslim identity having a unique propensity for terrorism, and claims of a demographic threat posed by Muslims or of a Muslim takeover.”

Read that again. Raising alarms about Islamists entering government, pointing out the connection between Islam and terrorism, and warning about demographic change are all written into the definition of Islamophobia in this proposed legislation.

The list goes further. It also counts accusing Muslim citizens of being more loyal to a transnational Muslim community, their countries of origin, or Muslim-majority countries than to New Jersey or the United States, along with exclusion and hostility toward Islam or Muslims as Islamophobia.

The bill carves out criticism of any Muslim-majority country comparable to criticism directed at other countries, and it includes a clause stating that nothing in the act shall be construed to diminish rights protected by the First Amendment or the New Jersey Constitution, or to conflict with existing anti-discrimination laws.

But the teeth are in the enforcement clause. Public officials and law enforcement officers reviewing alleged violations of the state’s civil and criminal anti-discrimination laws would be required to take the definition into account when deciding whether an act was motivated by Islamophobia and discriminatory anti-Muslim intent. The state’s political definition becomes the lens for deciding who a bigot is.

Now look at who New Jersey just elected. On November 3, Democrat Adam Hamawy, a Princeton plastic surgeon and former U.S. Army combat surgeon, defeated Republican Gregg Mele with approximately 70 percent of the vote in the heavily Democratic 12th District. When the new term begins in January 2027, he is expected to become New Jersey’s first Muslim member of Congress.

During the campaign, Hamawy faced questions about his associations with Islamic terrorists, as did other Muslim Democrats on the ballot this year. In Michigan, Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed acknowledged that his sister-in-law landed on the terrorist watchlist during the Obama administration.

Court records show Hamawy met Omar Abdel-Rahman, known as the Blind Sheikh, in 1991, provided him with translation assistance, and accompanied him on a 13-hour trip to a conference in Detroit, where Hamawy told prosecutors he shared a hotel room with the cleric. He later testified as a defense witness at Abdel-Rahman’s 1995 federal trial. Under questioning from prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald, Hamawy testified that the sheikh “always talked about” jihad.

Abdel-Rahman was convicted of seditious conspiracy and related charges connected to terrorist plots, including the 1993 World Trade Center bombing; he died in prison in 2017. Hamawy has stated that the connection was limited and that he testified out of a sense of civic duty. On the campaign trail, he dismissed the sheikh as “a blind old man.”

That wasn’t his only brush with the jihadist world. In 1994, Hamawy spent several weeks in Bosnia volunteering with the Benevolence International Foundation to deliver medical supplies. The organization was later designated by U.S. authorities as having provided support to al-Qaeda and remains sanctioned. Hamawy has described the work he did in Bosnia as humanitarian, and he has highlighted his subsequent military service, including a deployment to Iraq in which he treated then-pilot and current US representative Tammy Duckworth.

During his campaign, Hamawy also embraced far-left streamer Hasan Piker, who has publicly said “America deserved 9/11.” Piker rallied with Hamawy in Trenton ahead of the primary, and when Hamawy was later asked about the 9/11 remark, he said it should be viewed “in perspective.”

Since winning, Hamawy has been drawing fire for his soft line on the Iranian regime, which, according to Iran International, killed more than 36,000 of its own citizens in its crackdown on protesters in January.

In an interview Tuesday with CNN’s Pamela Brown, Hamawy repeatedly refused to say whether Iran is an adversary of the United States. “We pushed them into a fight,” he said. When Brown noted that Iran’s leaders have chanted “Death to America” for decades, Hamawy answered, “We’ve been saying ‘Death to Iran’ for decades as well.” When she pointed out that Iran has killed many Americans, he replied, “And we’ve killed a lot of them as well.”

Brown’s questions were about a foreign government, which the bill carves out. But imagine a New Jersey voter putting the same question to the congressman himself: whose side are you on, America’s or Tehran’s? Under the proposed definition, accusing a Muslim citizen of being more loyal to a Muslim-majority country than to the United States is listed as an example of Islamophobia. Asking the obvious question becomes evidence of bigotry.

The breadth of this definition, particularly language treating discussion of terrorism patterns or political participation as potential Islamophobia, could chill protected speech and complicate law enforcement and foreign policy debates. This is how Sharia-style blasphemy laws begin. Look at Saudi Arabia, which last month executed two Bangladeshi expats for what authorities called an “indecent act” inside a mosque in Mecca. The Saudis never said what the act was; online reports claimed it was a kiss.

New Jersey isn’t alone. As I reported in February, Virginia Democrat State Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim introduced a bill to write “Islamophobia” into state law, too. The playbook is the same everywhere: elect Islamists to office, then make it a matter for the authorities when anyone questions them.

New Jersey voters deserve to know what their state legislature is sitting on. The next time someone asks a Muslim politician about the Blind Sheikh, a terror-tied charity, or Tehran, Trenton wants a definition on the books that treats the question itself as hate. That should be New Jersey’s wake-up call about what is coming to their state as the Islamification of America continues.