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We have all watched with horror as armies of foreign invaders from the Middle East and Africa have rampaged across Europe this month. Complicit media lies that these are “student protests,” France comes up with legal band-aids to impotently push back, and the United Nations rushes to support the invaders. It started in Paris, but is rapidly spreading to other European cities.

Of course, we know that it didn’t start in Paris; we know that this started decades ago when civilized, benevolent, Western countries told themselves that sharing civilization with barbarians would civilize them. And if we’re being honest, it didn’t even start decades ago: it started 1,400 years ago when an Arab warlord stole from every Middle Eastern religion to justify his violence and ritualize brutality committed in his name.

For centuries, Islam has contaminated as much of the world as it could. When violence worked, the “prophet” used violence. When lying worked, he lied. Indeed, the “holy” Muslim city of Medina used to be the Jewish city of Yathrib before Muslims “refugees” fleeing “persecution” came begging for help in 622 AD. This was called the hijrah, or flight. Within years, Yathrib was enslaved to Islam, and Medina became the center of the Islamic caliphate’s centuries of bloodshed.

So when New York City’s jihadist Mayor Zohran Mamdani says that, “Islam is a religion built on migration,” he is absolutely right. But that’s not an expression of innocent multicultural exchange; it’s a threat of conquest.

It happened all across the Middle East and beyond. It is happening in Europe. And the warning signs are everywhere that it’s going to happen here in America eventually if we don’t stop it. The evidence of a full-scale, coordinated Muslim takeover is happening across the country.

This week at the Pinellas County, Florida, County Commission meeting, a Muslim woman dressed in full Islamic garb and a burka blasted the call to prayer into the microphone and forced the entire meeting to listen to it. When her time was up, she refused to leave the podium and had to be forcibly removed by the police.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) posted a video this week of a Florida imam in her district threatening to “start forcing people to become Muslims like we did everywhere.”

Meanwhile, in Ohio and Minnesota, there are so many Somali Muslims, they have their own TV and radio stations. They have deployed foot soldiers outside of the voting locations less than 150 feet away from the front entrances trying to get every Somali to vote Democrat, which is illegal. Nobody seems to be doing anything to stop this.

Loomer Unleashed was first to report on these Somali videos in Ohio showing the Somali community all in to support Amy Acton and her Democrats while also exposing her for attending Ramadan fundraising dinners hosted by Abdul El-Sayed campaign surrogate Munira Abdullahi.

Muslim Democrats have a history of helping each other seize power. In 2016, the FBI and DHS investigated Ilhan Omar’s sham marriage to her brother. They found evidence it was a fraudulent marriage but were ordered to stand down to appease fellow Muslim Barack Hussein Obama, who was President at the time.

As Islam spreads its cancer all across our country, more and more people are comfortable expressing the truth that we’ve denied since a maniac named Mohamed flew a plane into the World Trade Center. Sadly, this week, the 9/11 memorial has been vandalized. This is what happens when a Muslim infiltrates your city hall.

This week Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called out Islam for its inability to create.

“There’s five hundred million Arabs in the world. And yet they don’t produce science. They don’t produce literature. All of that tradition has been destroyed by the Muslim Brotherhood. They have created stagnant societies”, he said.

As HHS Secretary, he could also talk about the health problems created by Islam. Burkas and hijabs cause sensory deprivation and trap bacteria on the skin. Islam forces FGM onto women and encourages consanguinity or inbreeding.

David Rubin shared an AI-created video of what the Islamic Caliphate of America will look like if we don’t once and for all repel the “religion built on migration.” The video is very powerful. Everyone should watch this. This is a preview of what’s coming to America post-November if the Democrats win on election day in less than one week.

Laura Loomer said on X: “I’ve been warning for years that Muslims plan to use violence in America to establish political power. We are witnessing them run terror-tied candidates all across our nation as they build mosque after mosque across our country. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the Islamification of America is going to be the number 1 campaign issue in 2028. Whoever is running for President, you better be paying attention. I’m voting for the person who commits to a Muslim ban.”

This is not an exaggeration either. Get out and vote Republican, or start learning Arabic.