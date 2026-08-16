Arkansas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Hallie Shoffner admitted in her own words that she marched at the “very front” of a 2010 pro-trans pride parade in Lima, Peru, a parade paid for by Promsex, the NGO she worked for at the time. A resurfaced 2010 video from Promsex’s own YouTube account shows she was leading half-naked participants, including men dressed in women’s clothing, on parade through the streets of Lima.

Hallie Shoffner, who positions herself as a moderate along with her media enables, is at the vanguard of the trans movement.

A 2010 blog post authored by Shoffner, titled “Pride in Peru,” exposes how she traveled to a foreign country and advanced the Democrats’ pro-trans agenda on behalf of Promsex. Shoffner bragged about her role at the head of the parade, writing:

“I marched in the FRONT of Lima’s 9th Annual Gay Pride Parade. I mean in the very front. Leading the charge. My org, Promsex, funded the parade so our staff carried the opening banner.”

The blog post features photos of a short-haired Shoffner posing next to trans flags and transgender people, with Shoffner standing at the front of the parade.

If this ever happened on the streets of Arkansas, someone would call the police.

Shoffner marched with Promsex during Barack Hussein Obama’s presidency, and the NGO’s connections lead back to his administration. Promsex’s website records and institutional reports from 2010 through 2013 show the NGO partnered with and worked alongside Pathfinder International.

According to InfluenceWatch, Pathfinder International received substantial funding from Obama’s USAID:

“Pathfinder receives substantial funding from the U.S. International Agency for Development (USAID), which awarded it $972 million in awards to the group between 2005 and 2021 (as of January 2020), almost all of which is for program service funding.”

As Loomered.com has reported, Shoffner has made donations to Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Elizabeth Warren, all of whom have a history of marching in pride parades.

Shoffner’s pro-trans activism is part of a long list of woke positions she has embraced that would disgust everyday Arkansans, including abolishing and defunding ICE, gutting Arkansas’ right-to-work protections, and pushing Green New Deal-style carbon-cutting measures.

Hallie Shoffner can call herself a “moderate” all she wants, but her record, from Lima to Little Rock, is far too radical for Arkansas.