LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

This is the Democrat Senate playbook in red states: hide the radical résumé, sell the biography, and pray voters never see the old footage. In Arkansas, they want Hallie Shoffner packaged as hometown, rural, reasonable, and grounded. Loomer’s reporting points somewhere else entirely: trans-parade activism in Peru, progressive NGO culture, AOC-style climate politics, anti-ICE positioning, and labor-left hostility to right-to-work protections. That is not Little Rock moderation. That is faculty-lounge radicalism trying to pass through customs. Arkansas voters should judge the whole record, not the campaign brochure. From Lima to Little Rock, the mask does not fit.

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
5h

These people are crazy and need to be veted before any job working for the people in this country.Period.

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