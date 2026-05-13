Over the last four months, President Donald Trump has launched a series of bold foreign policy moves that are changing global energy flows, strengthening the U.S. economy, and pressuring China, even as his critics call the approach risky and escalatory. This leverage matters as President Trump meets with Xi Jinping.

From the U.S. operation that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro in January to military strikes against Iranian targets that began in late February, Trump’s actions have put America back in a position of clear strength on the world stage.

President Trump’s critics in the media, on social media, and in government have argued that his foreign policy is reckless and could lead to wider instability. But early economic signs tell a different story: foreign investment in the U.S. is rising, the dollar is gaining ground, and American manufacturing is showing new life.

Many experts predicted market trouble because of conflicts in the Middle East and swings in oil prices. So far, that hasn’t happened.

U.S. financial markets have held up well. Foreign investors continue to buy American stocks, bonds, and other assets at a faster pace than in recent years, and demand for U.S. Treasuries remains solid.

The U.S. dollar now accounts for a record 51.1% of global transactions as of March 2026, according to SWIFT data, up from 49.2% the month before. Even during periods of conflict, the dollar is still seen as the world’s safest currency. Efforts by BRICS nations to reduce reliance on the dollar have had limited success, and about 80% of international oil sales are still priced in dollars.

How Trump Stopped The Flow Of Cheap Oil To China

A major result of Trump’s actions has been a shift in the global oil market. For years, Iran and Venezuela supplied China with discounted crude oil, often through shadow fleets that avoided and violated U.S. sanctions. After Maduro’s removal and tighter enforcement on Iranian exports, tanker routes have changed, and more oil is now heading toward U.S. ports.

China, which once bought 80-90% of Iran’s exported oil, must now purchase oil at full market prices and pay in dollars. The country has large stockpiles of about 1.4 billion barrels that can last several months, but the higher costs are adding pressure to China’s economy at a time when its exports are already slowing. Meanwhile, U.S. oil and natural gas production and exports continue to grow.

Companies Bet Big on American Manufacturing

Central to President Trump’s agenda is bringing factories and jobs back to the United States. Despite criticism that his policies are too protectionist, major companies are making large commitments, including:

Skydio pledged $3.5 billion to expand drone manufacturing in the U.S.

GlobalFoundries announced a $16 billion investment in American semiconductor and AI production.

Apple increased its U.S. commitment to $600 billion.

Johnson & Johnson plans to invest more than $55 billion over four years.

NVIDIA is preparing $500 billion in U.S. manufacturing.

Ford now builds 83% of its vehicles domestically, part of a broader comeback in American auto production.

Other firms are also expanding their manufacturing in America as manufacturing activity has reached multi-year highs, and foreign companies continue to invest in the United States.

Many analysts describe the current U.S.-China relationship as a new Cold War. Iran and Venezuela had served as China’s key suppliers, helping fuel China’s economic and geopolitical plans with oil. Trump’s moves have disrupted those low-cost energy channels that benefited China, especially in the Western Hemisphere.

Chinese communist state media continues to downplay U.S. strength, but investment data and the dollar’s performance suggest the world still has confidence in American stability and President Trump’s leadership.

So what do all of these wins mean for the United States and President Trump?

As Trump’s second term continues, the key question is whether these high-stakes decisions will secure long-term U.S. leadership in a post-Trump America.

For decades, America watched as adversaries exploited weak leadership, cheap energy loopholes, and offshored factories to erode U.S. dominance and America First manufacturing. President Trump has decisively reversed that trend. His willingness to wield American power, without apology, has redirected energy flows, fortified the dollar’s dominance, and triggered a historic wave of domestic investment. He has incentivized bringing manufacturing back to America.

Trump’s critics will continue to clutch their pearls over claims of “escalation” and “recklessness.” However, the data tells the real story: rising foreign capital inflows, record dollar usage, booming manufacturing commitments from major companies, and a tightening noose around China’s subsidized energy lifeline. These are not abstract theories, but they are measurable gains proving that President Trump is delivering jobs, energy and security to the American people.

As Trump’s second term unfolds, the verdict is already forming. By confronting threats directly, enforcing sanctions ruthlessly, and prioritizing American industry, this administration is not merely managing decline, it is engineering a durable resurgence. The early returns are clear: U.S. strategic advantages are expanding, rivals are on the defensive, and the world is once again seeing what decisive American leadership looks like.

The high-stakes choices made by President Trump during the first four months of 2026 are laying the foundation for long-term dominance that outlasts any single administration. If these momentum-building trends in investment, energy security, and geopolitical pressure continue, President Trump will have delivered something far more valuable than short-term wins: a stronger, more self-reliant America positioned to lead the 21st century.