LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The big story is not just tariffs, oil, or manufacturing. The big story is hemispheric control. China’s quiet advantage was never only cheap labor. It was cheap energy, weak U.S. enforcement, and American presidents who let hostile regimes in our own hemisphere become Beijing’s fueling stations. Trump changed the battlefield. Maduro gone. Iranian exports squeezed. Venezuela disrupted. China forced toward market-priced oil and dollar-denominated pressure. That is how power works. You do not defeat China by giving speeches about democracy. You cut off the discounts, reclaim the neighborhood, and make the Dragon pay retail. Trump understands that. His critics do not.

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