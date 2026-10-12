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On October 22, two weeks before Americans head to the polls to vote in the midterms, millions of patients who buy their prescriptions from licensed pharmacies in Canada are going to find out their medicine isn’t coming. Not because of anything Congress passed or something President Trump campaigned on, but because of a Customs and Border Protection rule that almost nobody in the Trump administration appears to have closely read.

Under the title “Indefinite Suspension of the De Minimis Exemption for Mail Shipments and New Postal Informal Entry,” CBP is ending the decades-old practice of letting low-value packages clear customs without a formal entry. From October 22, a 90-day supply of blood pressure pills mailed from a licensed pharmacy in British Columbia will need a licensed customs broker and a financial guarantee in the form of an entry bond, the same paperwork a freight importer files for a container of machine parts. No individual patient has ever been expected to clear that bar, and it will put a stop to the importation of more affordable drugs for American citizens.

There are roughly 2.3 million Americans a year who, according to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), buy their prescriptions abroad because they cannot afford them here in the United States. These are seniors on fixed incomes, the uninsured and underinsured, and working-class Americans. They are patients on Eliquis, one of the most commonly imported drugs, who pay less than $600 for a 90-day supply from Canada, roughly half of what the cheapest domestic discount platforms charge. They are school districts like Osceola County, Florida, the lowest-funded district in the state, which has kept its health plan solvent in part because employees could fill expensive prescriptions across the border.

President Trump has made lowering drug prices one of the defining fights of his second term. He has spent political capital going after the pharmaceutical industry over the gap between what Americans pay and what the rest of the developed world pays for the identical pill. Personal importation from Canada is the single most visible example of that gap, and it is the one avenue ordinary Americans have been able to use on their own to escape it.

The pharmaceutical industry has hated drug importation from Canada for twenty-five years, but they have never been able to kill it, until now. Under the guise of a fentanyl crackdown, the new CBP rule would undo the drug importation opportunities Americans currently enjoy.

The stated purpose of the rule is to stop illicit opioids arriving via mail, something every American supports, including the three Florida Republicans, Aaron Bean, Gus Bilirakis, and Scott Franklin, who wrote to DHS, HHS, CBP, and the FDA on September 24 to ask why a rule aimed at fentanyl is going to land on their constituents’ blood thinners. They asked for answers by October 2. They also pointed out that Section 227 of the Homeland Security appropriations law specifically bars CBP from using federal funds to stop an individual from bringing in a personal 90-day supply of a prescription drug, and in October 2006 DHS publicly extended that protection to mail-order purchases.

The FDA’s own Regulatory Procedures Manual tells its personnel they may allow entry of shipments when the quantity and purpose are clearly for personal use, and the product poses no unreasonable risk. None of that has been repealed, but a CBP rule is now about to override all of it. The only answer HHS has offered so far is that the FDA will continue to evaluate shipments on a case-by-case basis, but there won’t be any cases because the shipments will stop.

One of two things is true. Either nobody in the chain of command between CBP and the Oval Office read this rule closely enough to notice it would cut off medicine to millions of Trump voters two weeks before an election, or somebody read it, understood it perfectly, and decided that was acceptable. The first is incompetence at a moment when the administration cannot afford it. The second is sabotage, and it has a long list of beneficiaries, starting with an industry that has spent the last year losing fights to this White House and would like nothing better than to see the President’s drug-pricing agenda collapse.

House Democrats Mark Pocan and Jan Schakowsky are already circulating a letter with close to fifty signatures that will let them claim the mantle of affordable medicine from the party that actually fought for it, the Republican Party. The people who allowed this rule to move on this timeline before the midterms either did not think about any of these negatives, or they did, and they wanted it anyway.

The President can still direct CBP to carve out personal-use prescription shipments from licensed pharmacies, consistent with Section 227 and the FDA’s existing guidance, before October 22. He can ask who drafted this rule, who signed off on the effective date, and whether anyone in that process raised the obvious conflict with a law Congress has reauthorized every year for two decades. And he can make clear that a fentanyl crackdown does not require handing Big Pharma something it has wanted for twenty-five years. President Trump can ensure that Americans are still able to order their prescription drugs at a cheaper price abroad while also stopping the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Before October 22, the CBP rule needs to be reversed, and we must find out who inside the Trump administration is trying to sabotage President Trump from within, because the stakes are too high this November and in 2028.