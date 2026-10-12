LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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ORRN31's avatar
ORRN31
Oct 12

Sure hope this is one of the issues that the President has his ear on - from Loomer's lips to Trump's ear.

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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
Oct 12

....i'm thinking any branded pharmaceutical is available state-side at the competitive pricing of the Canadian offering under the new Law of Lowest Pricing Prescription Drugs in the U. S. vs any other market in the World. ........ .......blessings everyone

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