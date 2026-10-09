LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 10

I refuse to accept a political culture that treats celebrating murdered civilians as sophisticated activism. Hamas’s atrocities demand moral clarity, and officials who excuse terrorist violence deserve relentless scrutiny. Newsroom editors cannot become useful idiots by laundering support for murder through the language of liberation. Follow the money, examine the affiliations, and report the evidence. But accuracy is part of that fight. Turning every Muslim into a presumed enemy weakens the case against actual terrorists and hands government a blank check to punish identity. Defend Western communities, prosecute crimes, expose terrorist financing, and preserve due process. Constitutional discipline strengthens our defense against fanaticism.

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