NOTE: Please consider upgrading your subscription here for $7 month to help me keep this publication up and running. While everything here is free at the moment, your monthly financial subscription of $7 per month or $70 per year will help ensure that I can keep providing you and others with groundbreaking independent journalism and original political commentary. Your subscription for a nominal fee supports my journalistic efforts, and the expenses associated with my investigations. If you don’t want to miss any of my hard-hitting reports and commentary, please subscribe today!

Today marks the third anniversary of the Oct. 7th Islamic terror attacks carried out against Israel by Hamas, the Iranian-backed terrorist group controlling Gaza. With this unprovoked, surprise attack on Israeli civilians, Hamas murdered about 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 men, women, and children.

This was the worst act of violence and terrorism committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Of course, this is not just a Jewish problem nor an Israeli problem. Only someone with their head in the sand could think that jihadists’ desire and bloodlust to murder and enslave is limited to Israel and Jewish people. The intifada has been globalized, and Islam has declared war on the entire world.

In the cowardly Oct. 7 sneak attack, Hamas also killed 49 Americans and captured 12 more, according to the DOJ. These were hardly the first American victims of jihadist violence by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Hezbollah, and others. Of the 10 terrorist groups deemed most dangerous to the world, all 10 are Islamic.

The most recent, high-profile instance of jihadist terrorism occurred last week when Omani flydubai pilot Hamam al-Hammami tried to murder his Indian co-pilot, Smith Machchhar, so he could fly the plane into the Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel. In the south of Thailand, Muslim separatists are responsible for 7,000 deaths in the last 20 years, recently declaring they will fight “until the end of time.” In the UK this week, police arrested two Iranian men who were going to attack a synagogue. In the Netherlands, one university had to suspend a Palestinian student who posted a video claiming he participated in the Oct. 7 massacres. In Gaza itself, Hamas executes Palestinians who actually do want peace with Israel.

These examples of Islamic jihad are all from this last week alone.

As horrifying as the October 7 attacks were, the worldwide response has been even more shocking. Woke, worthless, Western colleges and universities exploded with protests in favor of Hamas, chanting terrorist slogans and waving terrorist flags. The situation is so bad that the American Jewish Committee has to have a dedicated web page for helping Jewish students survive on campus.

To fight back, Congressional Republicans dragged university leaders to a hearing about how universities have become such hotbeds for hatred and violence. When Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) questioned Harvard’s then-President Claudine Gay on whether campus faculty calling for the “genocide of Jews” violated the school’s code of conduct, Gay weakly responded, “It can be, depending on the context.” Soon after the hearing, Gay resigned in disgrace.

Vapid Hollywood actors talk about “Freeing Palestine!” while parading around in tuxedos with their private armed security guards. Taking an anti-Israel and pro-jihad stance seems to be essential for winning primaries in the Democrat Party, and even Republican primaries are not immune from the problem and growing wave of Jew hatred and flirtations with jihadism. The United Nations has tied itself into knots, insisting it condemns the Oct. 7 attacks while providing propaganda to support future attacks and keeping known terrorists on their payroll. Of US voters between the ages of 18 and 24, a sickening 43% say they would be fine with Sharia Law on American soil.

Oct. 7 was a horrifying day of unprovoked violence and Islamic terrorism. But it’s just a taste of things to come if the rest of the world doesn’t realize that jihadists have declared war on all of us. Imams and Islamic organizations regularly post messages online insisting that “Islam was sent to extinguish the light of every other religion.” We should believe them when they tell us who they are and what they plan to do to us. The fight against Islam is a war against evil. The fight against Islam is a fight for life over death.