LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
1h

The GOP in my opinion has to many.that never want to get any things done.I think most are Dems that ran as Republicans

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ORRN31's avatar
ORRN31
10h

So Massie is endorsing Desantis for the job? My suspicions about Desantis have been confirmed. Good governor, but that's as far as it should go.

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