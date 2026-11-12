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Thomas Massie has lost yet again. Massie’s latest embarrassing defeat came Tuesday night when his resolution to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth failed on the House floor. Leading up to Tuesday’s vote, Massie was his usual ominous, Trump-hating self, hosting press conferences with far-left Code Pink founder Medea Benjamin while also working to whip votes with Ro Khanna.

On Tuesday night, Thomas Massie and the House Democrats’ impeachment resolution against Pete Hegseth failed 211-204. The loss was especially embarrassing for Massie as he spent his time Monday portraying an incoming victory which he believed would give him the last laugh before leaving Congress.

The actions that occurred before Tuesday’s vote are important as well, as they preview what exactly is coming next in the new Democrat-controlled Congress in January. While Democrats claimed they ran on the issue of affordability, the only item on their legislative agenda appears to be spite. On Monday, Massie held a press conference which was attended by Code Pink founder Medea Benjamin; yes, this is the same Medea who screamed at President Trump in a Washington, D.C. restaurant.

During the press conference, Massie went on an anti-Trump rant, before proclaiming out of the blue that Ron DeSantis should be the next Secretary of War:

“I think Ron DeSantis would be great at it. I don’t think he would run into the same problems that Hegseth has.”

Oddly, Massie made these remarks while standing in a bizarrely feminine pose at the podium, lifting one of his feet above the other. We also questioned Massie at his event, asking him why he would want to impeach a man who prevented Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Tuesday morning began with Hegseth issuing a strong rebuke of Massie, first saying:

“What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it’s not accountability. It’s a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment.”

Hegseth continued:

“Time for one man’s final days in Congress to try to do damage to this president, this country, and most irresponsibly, the warriors who defend…”

Hegseth then spoke about Massie’s lack of patriotism:

“It puts a target on the backs of American warriors by signaling that Congress will undermine their missions in real time. This is not patriotism. This is sabotage.”

Hegseth also spoke about how proud he was that his Department of War helped prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and how shameful it was that Massie was bringing the articles of impeachment up right before Veterans Day.

“These resolutions are a farce. They mock the Constitution, they attack the chain of command, and they criminalize the warfighters who execute lawful orders. This process hands our adversaries a propaganda victory and wastes the time of Congress that should instead be focused on protecting the American people.”

As Tuesday afternoon began, Democrats on the Hill proclaimed their support for Massie, as Khanna stated that he was whipping votes on behalf of Massie:

“I’m working with Thomas Massie to try to get the votes for tonight, and that will be a signal that we’re actually listening to the American people.”

Then House Democrat Sara Jacobs, who is the girlfriend of a guy who is proud of his Islamic-terrorist, Black Swan grandfather, stated that impeaching Pete Hegseth was personal:

“We should start with Secretary Pete Hegseth. So my vote today to impeach him isn’t political, it’s personal.”

Incoming House Oversight Chairman Robert Garcia also proclaimed his support of getting Hegseth Tuesday afternoon:

“I think right now the complete focus needs to be on Pete Hegseth. I think there’s no question people are going to have a really good vote there, I hope, but there’s other folks that I think it’s just ridiculous. I mean, look, think about what RFK Junior has done to HHS.”

When Tuesday evening began, the absurdity of Massie’s impeachment resolution became clear when it was read aloud on the House floor. Massie and the Democrats wanted to impeach Hegseth for the crime of winning wars:

“Pete Hegseth also cultivated a war-making culture at the Department of Defense, which he boasts as being dismissive of stupid rules of engagement, with preference for maximum lethality.”

As the resolution continued, it became clear Massie and the Democrats wanted Hegseth impeached because he blew up drug traffickers:

“Two, Secretary Hegseth ordered and oversaw the strike campaign against seagoing vessels alleged to be smuggling narcotics in international waters.”

Massie’s resolution revealed that Hegseth should be impeached because he spoke negatively about Democrat U.S. Senator Mark Kelly after Kelly called on troops to illegally disobey President Trump’s orders:

“Secretary Hegseth weaponized the Department of Defense to retaliate against and intimidate Senator Mark Kelly for such a statement.”

President Trump was extremely supportive of Hegseth, calling Massie a loser Monday evening before posting praise on Truth Social Tuesday evening to celebrate the resolution’s failure. On Wednesday, Trump again thanked Hegseth, which was met with thunderous applause from the veterans in attendance at Arlington National Cemetery.

As the Democrats take control of Congress, expect Monday and Tuesday’s events to become a weekly exercise while the price of groceries and gas only gets worse. The only thing on the legislative agenda for Democrats is attacking Republicans in partisan political screeds as they ignore every problem they were sent to Washington to address.

Sadly, this week was only a preview of what’s to come once Democrats take control of both chambers in January 2027.