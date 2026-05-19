They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but today it’s HOT.

President Trump has just collected the scalp of Senator Bill Cassidy in Louisiana where he lost to Julia Letlow in the primary, all but assuring her place as Louisiana’s next Republican Senator.

Today, Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas over tired, old warhorse John Cornyn, reminiscent of Ted Cruz’s rise in the Lonestar State over Kay Bailey-Hutchinson.

I’m predicting Thomas “Pinecone” Massie will lose his election today against Ed Gallrein in Kentucky’s Fourth Congressional District due, in part, to my exclusive reporting.

And finally, if you thought COVID was the only virus that could be unleashed on Americans, it appears you were wrong. Impending Hantavirus and Ebola outbreaks are concerning enough that health organizations across the globe are now sounding the alarm. But no one else is asking: Could this be a planned biological time bomb to damage President Trump in the midterms and pave the way for a Democrat takeover of America in 2028?

All this and more in today’s Loomer Rumor.

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TODAY’S BRIEFING

By Laura Loomer

Edited by Andrew Moore with reporting by Charles Downs

What We’re Hearing

I recently spoke with President Trump and exposed exposed Congresswomen Lauren Boebert, Victoria Spartz, and Congressman Warren Davidson and Senator Rand Paul for opposing President Trump and campaigning with Thomas Massie in Kentucky over the weekend. Soon afterwards, President Trump used his Truth Social bully pulpit to turn the screws on Boebert and Massie in a powerful message to voters in their congressional districts. President Trump has since called for Lauren Boebert to be primaried, and he has rescinded his prior endorsement of the Colorado Congresswoman.

After my exclusive interview with Thomas Massie’s ex-girlfriend Cynthia West broke, “pinecone” trended nationally on X. To understand why, you’ll have to keep reading.

It’s not just President Trump opposing Thomas Massie. Stephen Miller, and other White House officials went all in supporting Ed Gallrein over Massie in what will hopefully be a landslide victory today.

We learned that President Trump was set to make a big endorsement in Texas today. Hours later, he endorsed Ken Paxton over John Cornyn, all but ending Cornyn’s political career… but let’s be honest, that was well deserved and long overdue!

I’ve posted several times this week about the spectre of the next COVID-like virus, which could lead to more shutdowns, government control, and political leverage for Trump’s opponents. The administration is taking these threats seriously enough that the CDC and other agencies have issued public health warnings about Ebola and the Hantavirus. It’s possible this was all pre-planned.

Not only are Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Roger Stone attacking me, but I’m told from credible security sources that Russian, Turkish, and Iranian bot networks are attacking me on X in an effort to undermine my reporting. If you follow me on X and see a Community Note criticizing my reporting, answer “No” and say the Note was unhelpful and check the box to list why.

The first Loomer Rumor had a big impact and was reported on by The Daily Beast, The Independent, Wonderwall, The New York Times, The Daily Mail, Yahoo News, AOL, and MSN. Thank you to all our Subscribers!

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Massie’s Nasties Reach the End of the Road

On Saturday, I received a phone call from Cynthia West, Thomas Massie’s ex-girlfriend and accuser. She wanted to tell her story in her first full-length on-camera interview with a journalist. Although I was traveling for personal reasons that were very important to me, and it was late at night, it didn’t matter. I knew Cynthia’s story had to get out there. So I found the time. But, I didn’t expect the results to be so explosive.

West, a mother, social worker, advocate, former congressional staffer, and current candidate for Okaloosa County School Board District 5 in Florida, sat down with me and detailed what she says happened during her relationship with Massie, what happened inside Congresswoman Victoria Spartz’s congressional office, and why she believes the American people deserve to know the truth before Massie is handed another term in Congress.

With this interview, Thomas Massie’s political future is done.

Thomas Massie calls himself an America first conservative. He broke with President Trump over the Epstein files. He has voted against President Trump on everything from war powers to building a new White House ballroom. However, his district voted overwhelmingly for President Trump, and his opponent, Ed Gallrein, is a veteran with big ideas and Trump’s endorsement.

The polls are a dead heat, or at least they were before my interview with Cynthia dropped. The election is today, Tuesday, May 19th. As voters head to the polls and decide their next Republican nominee for Congress, they’re going to remember “Massie’s Nasties.”

Cynthia West’s allegations are jaw dropping. She claims:

Massie emotional abused her and told her he wanted to physically “wreck” her for every other man

He was manipulative, cruel, and allegedly treated women as sexual objects

He made bizarre, disgusting sexual requests to which Ms. West could never agree

Just weeks after Massie’s wife passed away, Cynthia claims Massie told her he slept with Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of his biggest backers in the primary

Massie’s congressional staff were in on it, purchasing burner phones known as “boner phones” that the Congressman used to communicate with his sexual partners

Staff and campaign supporters that did Massie’s dirty work were called “Massie’s Nasties”

Massie tried to buy West off for $5,000, but when she refused to take the money and be silent, he told her that one person could never make a difference and then lied about their romantic relationship

Ms. West is speaking out to inject transparency and accountability into our broken political system

Her life has been turned upside down as a result of making these allegations and speaking truth to power

The House offices tasked with overseeing misconduct by members of Congress have failed her and need reform

Massie’s staff nicknamed his penis “pinecone” because of its alleged deformed shape

I could go on, but to get the full picture, you’ll have to watch the full, two hour exlcusive interview.

President Trump reposted the interview on Truth Social. He and his staff are well aware of all of “Massie’s Nasties” now that he has been exposed, and Trump’s political team is out in full force to support Massie’s opponent, Ed Gallrein. Massie’s loss will send a strong signal that there’s a steep downside to opposing President Trump’s MAGA agenda.

The Angle

Until recently, Massie was leading in the polls. President Trump’s opposition, my journalism, and the work of grassroots MAGA supporters like our readers have made a tangible difference in this race.

Due to the extreme allegations made by Ms. West, it’s possible Massie will be forced to resign from Congress. If he doesn’t, he should be censured and fully investigated by the House Ethics Committee before his term ends.

With Massie gone, Trump will have removed the greatest thorn in his side within the House Republican Caucus.

With a razor thin House margin, every vote matters to pass legislation, and every seat matters to maintain the majority in the midterms.

The mainstream media has largely ignored my interview with Ms. West because they support Massie, a 24/7 anti-Trump obstructionist, but with the President’s repost and nearly two million views of the interview on X and Rumble, we’re reaching a large audience despite the media’s election interference and deliberate censorship of my bombshell reporting.

Receipts:

Are Fauci-Holdovers At NIH and HHS Planning Another Pandemic?

With the hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius and a renewed Ebola outbreak in Africa, the Trump administration must stop HHS’s and NIH’s Fauci-era bureaucracy from turning another outbreak into a political weapon. CDC, in coordination with NIH, and NIAID have covered up the leak of dangerous, highly contagious, pathogens at Montana’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories. Foreign born virologist Vincent Munster is facing whistleblower allegations that he smuggled in dangerous pathogens, including hemorrhagic fevers like Ebola, into the United States from Africa earlier this year. Munster is now under FBI investigation.

Read more here:

https://loomered.com/2026/05/12/exclusive-rfk-jr-confirms-hhs-referred-nih-virologist-and-whistleblower-allegations-to-fbi-over-african-virus-smuggling-and-monkey-bite-cover-up/

America cannot afford a repeat of 2020, when public health officials, Democrats, Big Tech, and the corporate media used COVID to impose lockdowns, censorship, mail-in voting chaos, election fraud, and political damage to President Trump. The virus may be medically contained, but the narrative around the virus is already being activated by Democrats and the media to attack Trump ahead of the midterms. Discussion of possible lockdowns in other countries are already being initiated.

The Angle:

This is not just a public health story. It is a political warfare story about who controls the outbreak narrative and how Fauci-era public health officials are responding.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. must prove that he can clean out the Fauci-era rot inside HHS, NIH, NIAID, and CDC, which covered up the recent incident at Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Montana where an NIH researcher was bitten by an Ebola infected lab monkey, as was reported by me and White Coat Waste.

Trust in public health authorities is shattered for good reason, but that won’t stop Democrats from potentially demanding lockdowns, mandates, censorship, crying “trust the science,” attacks on dissent, and future election chaos.

MV Hondius’s hantavirus outbreak poses a low public risk, according to the CDC, but the fact that Americans are being repatriated to specialized care facilities and we know nothing of their condition makes this an urgent concern.

Receipts:

That wraps up today’s Loomer Rumor! Thank you for your support as we continue to grow the Loomer Rumor’s reach and impact.

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The Loomered Team

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