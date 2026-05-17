BerlinRosen is not just a Democrat consulting firm with a few radical political clients. It is a powerful left-wing communications machine that has helped elevate politicians, activist groups, and nonprofit organizations that have repeatedly promoted anti-Israel narratives, attacked Zionism, demanded boycotts of Israel, and accused the Jewish state of “genocide,” – all hallmarks of the left’s growing anti-semitism movement that even former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville is calling out.

However, BerlinRosen markets itself to Jewish organizations, pro-Israel figures, and clients connected to prominent Jewish American business leaders. They want two contradictory things: influence with leftist Democrats and revenue from Jewish clients.

Loomered.com previously exposed BerlinRosen’s role in helping build and promote some of the most anti-Israel voices in Congress, including members of the Hamas Caucus and Squad-aligned Democrats. Now, a deeper review of BerlinRosen’s organizational client network reveals the same pattern outside of Congress.

BerlinRosen has proudly promoted its work with groups that helped mainstream anti-Israel sentiment. In February 2021, BerlinRosen publicly celebrated its work with the Movement for Black Lives, also known as M4BL, an organization with a long record of anti-Israel activism.

BerlinRosen posted:

“We supported @Mvmnt4BlkLives as they helped build the largest movement in U.S. history protesting in defense of Black lives. #BlackFuturesMonth Learn more about M4BL’s vision for Black lives and what they’re continuing to organize for.”

M4BL’s anti-Israel record dates back years. On August 1, 2016, M4BL released its original “A Vision for Black Lives” platform. The original version was later deleted from its website, but archived records show the platform accused Israel of “genocide” and called Israel an “apartheid state.” The platform stated:

“The US justifies and advances the global war on terror via its alliance with Israel and is complicit in the genocide taking place against the Palestinian people. […] Israel is an apartheid state with over 50 laws on the books that sanction discrimination against the Palestinian people.”

The same platform called for ending U.S. military aid to Israel and divestment from “apartheid” Israel. On October 10, 2025, M4BL posted on X:

“Israel has agreed to end its genocide. But it’s made these promises before.” -@ajplus The genocide is far from over — we must continue to fight for a free Palestine.”

On September 10, 2025, M4BL called for supporters to take “immediate action” for Gaza and demanded that Congress stop arming Israel.

“Gaza is still under attack and it’s not too late to fight back TAKE ACTION NOW: Visit http://m4bl.link/ceasefire to call on members of congress and tell them to… Stop arming Israel Allow aid into Gaza Give Palestinians access to medical care.”

On August 21, 2025, M4BL promoted an event accusing Israel of starving Palestinian children and babies.

“Over 20,000 Palestinian children are at risk of malnutrition, and 40,000 Palestinian babies could die as a consequence of starvation… Join us for a Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour on August 27 at 1pm EST/10AM PST. We’ll be doing phone and email zaps to the Jordanian and Egyptian embassies…”

M4BL also released and promoted a “Solidarity Toolkit” just months after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel. The promotional post stated:

“A NEW TOOLKIT JUST DROPPED Click the link m4bl.link/solidaritytoolkit to learn how YOU can organize in solidarity with Palestine! Use this toolkit (link in bio) to learn more about what’s happening in Palestine and the history of Black Palestinian solidarity and get support to take action locally. Even (especially) if you have never organized a protest before, we need you to join us at this moment.”

M4BL’s public messaging repeatedly links anti-Israel activism to anti-colonial rhetoric. On November 27, 2025, M4BL posted:

“On this National Day of Mourning, we honor all indigenous people across the globe who have been impacted by the violent hand of colonialism. We demand FREE CONGO. FREE SUDAN. FREE PALESTINE.”

On October 13, 2025, M4BL posted:

“On this Indigenous People’s Day we honor all Indigenous people across the globe. From the Americas, to the continent of Africa, to Palestine- the people continue to resist the violent impact of colonization throughout history and beyond. For all of us, and all those who came before us, we demand a FREE PALESTINE! #FreeTheLand #LandBack.”

M4BL has also been active in congressional advocacy. The group endorsed H.Res. 786, the “Ceasefire Now” resolution, formally titled “Calling for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine.” Congress.gov identifies H.Res. 786 by that title and lists the measure’s cosponsors. M4BL posted:

“At M4BL, we are committed to a free Palestine. Tell Congress: Demand a Ceasefire Now. 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲. Let’s end militarization and the war on Palestine together:”

Additionally, M4BL held a rally on U.S. Capitol grounds shortly after October 7 demanding a cease-fire. BerlinRosen congressional clients who cosponsored H.Res. 786 included Summer Lee, who was an original cosponsor on October 16, 2023, Greg Casar, who cosponsored on October 18, 2023, and Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who cosponsored on October 20, 2023.

In other words, BerlinRosen has promoted M4BL, while BerlinRosen-backed members of Congress helped push the same cease-fire agenda inside the U.S. House.

BerlinRosen has also publicly praised another far-left group: Color Of Change. On February 3, 2021, BerlinRosen posted on X:

“From combating misinformation to amplifying the impact of COVID-19 on Black communities to centering the demands of Black voters during the election, @ColorOfChange has been everywhere. Proud to support this force in the fight for racial justice. #BHM.”

BerlinRosen has also listed Color Of Change in archived material connected to its crisis-management work.

Color Of Change Union, which publicly describes itself as affiliated with Color Of Change, issued a lengthy pro-Palestinian statement after October 7 that framed Palestinian activism as linked to Black Lives Matter activism in the United States.

The statement said:

“Black people in the U.S. have a powerful history of speaking up in solidarity with Palestinians…Additionally, Palestinians today have been some of the most powerful global voices speaking up in solidarity with Black Americans. In 2014, Palestinian activists on Twitter sent organizers in Ferguson advice on how to deal with tear gas and other forms of protestor suppression. And exactly one year ago, Palestinian activists joined us in protesting the murder of George Floyd, connecting it to their own struggles against state violence — even painting multiple murals of George Floyd on the apartheid wall separating Israel and the West Bank.”

Color Of Change has also publicly called for President Trump’s removal from office. On April 9, Color Of Change posted:

“Trump’s remarks about the people of Iran have shown him to be even more deranged than before. ‘A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.’It’s time to remove him from office.”

In April 2023, BerlinRosen publicly celebrated its work with SisterSong.

BerlinRosen posted:

“Huge congrats to @MonicaRSimpson, ED of @SisterSong_WOC for making this year’s #TIME100, with a nomination by @StaceyAbrams. We’re incredibly proud to support SisterSong in their impactful work to advance reproductive justice.”

SisterSong later issued a statement on Gaza on February 29, 2024, accusing Israel of contributing to a humanitarian crisis facing Palestinian women, children, and families. SisterSong wrote:

“In witnessing the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinian women, children, and families that has been exacerbated since October 7th, SisterSong has been grieving, listening and learning. We convened a Leadership Summit with more than 80 Reproductive Justice leaders from across the country to create a safe space for leaders to engage in deep political education regarding the crisis in Gaza, build political unity, and map out a plan for increasing our international solidarity work. Our goal for this and any crisis response is to show up authentically and with a sustained and long-term organizing plan to support any statements we make.”

BerlinRosen has also had a positive working relationship with SEIU, a union organization supporting Democrats and organizing protests across the United States. BerlinRosen posted:

“During a historic election, we worked to amplify the leadership of Black women essential workers organizing with @SEIU + @fightfort15. By centering demands for racial and economic justice, they mobilized voters in key states MI and WI.”

In 2024, SEIU Local 1021 published that its Executive Board passed a divestment resolution connected to Israel. The SEIU Local 1021 page states that on July 27, its Executive Board passed a divestment resolution drafted by rank-and-file members of its Members for Palestine Divestment Committee. The union page quoted a member saying:

“I’m so pleased that SEIU Local 1021 is finally divesting from companies that profit from occupation, apartheid, colonization, and genocide, severing financial complicity.”

BerlinRosen works with or publicly supports organizations that push anti-Israel narratives and race-based Marxism. Those organizations pressure Congress, mobilize activists, demand fake cease-fires, promote divestment, and accuse Israel of genocide. Then BerlinRosen-backed lawmakers and political clients then help carry parts of that agenda into government.

At the same time, BerlinRosen wants Jewish organizations, Jewish donors, Jewish business leaders, and pro-Israel public figures to believe the firm is a safe and respectable partner. That is insulting.

As Loomered.com previously reported, BerlinRosen’s client network extends far beyond anti-Israel Democrat politicians. The firm represents major nonprofits, advocacy organizations, and corporate interests, while its own Jewish Affairs practice markets itself to Jewish community clients. Loomered.com’s prior BerlinRosen investigation documented the firm’s client roster, its political reach, and its work with anti-Israel members of Congress.

In April 2023, BerlinRosen Holdings announced it made a majority investment in M18 PR, a communications agency. M18 PR represents Kushner Companies on specific projects, including the Puck Building Penthouses and the Austin Nichols House. M18 also handles public relations for multiple Witkoff Group projects, including One High Line, Shell Bay, and Shore Club, according to the M18 website’s client list section.

Both Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are Jewish, pro-Israel developers closely aligned with President Trump, the Republican Party, and pro-Israel and Jewish causes.

Why would any Jewish, pro-Israel, or Trump-aligned client continue doing business with a public relations network tied to organizations and politicians that demonize Israel, promote cease-fire pressure campaigns, support divestment, and help mainstream anti-Israel activism?

BerlinRosen cannot have it both ways. It cannot build power for anti-Israel Democrats, promote groups like M4BL, praise organizations tied to anti-Israel activism, and then expect Jewish clients to ignore the record.

BerlinRosen sits at the center of a left-wing political and nonprofit machine that helps turn radical activist slogans into Democrat Party policy. Jewish Americans, pro-Israel donors, and Trump-aligned business leaders should ask themselves one simple question before giving BerlinRosen-linked firms another dollar: Why are you paying people who help empower the very movement that hates you and wants to destroy and kill you?