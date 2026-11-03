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Today, voters in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, and all across the country will decide whether the Islamic-communist movement that has spent years building power inside the Democrat Party gets to decide the future of our country.

There is no reason to tolerate an ideology that preaches violence, demands worldwide submission, abuses women and children, and has created an unholy alliance with Communism. The Islamic movement in America is backed by foreign money, Muslim Brotherhood sympathizers, and radical left enablers who treat our Constitution as an obstacle and our elections as a means to an end.

I have been warning about this for more than a decade. I was banned from Uber and Lyft for saying it, and thrown off nearly every major social media and payment processor platform for speaking the truth about Islam. I recently spoke with President Trump about the threat of Islam on Air Force One, and since then, he’s talked about it at nearly every campaign rally. Republican candidates across the country have seemed to embrace the anti-jihad message in the last days of the campaign. I only wish they’d started sooner. Sept. 12, 2001, would have been perfect timing.

Even Muslim countries like the UAE have warned against the spread of the Muslim Brotherhood through corrupted elections. Why are majority-Muslim countries putting up more of a fight against the Muslim Brotherhood than we are?

Michigan is ground zero for this fight. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate, is a jihadist. He is an antisemite. He’s so dangerous that his primary opponent, Haley Stevens, is backing Republican Mike Rogers in the race. I called for Stevens to endorse Rogers days before her announcement.

El-Sayed has a long history of supporting Sharia Law. In November 2012, after Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi granted himself sweeping new powers by decree in Egypt, 46 self-described “leaders of the Egyptian community” in America published an Arabic-language statement cheering his “revolutionary decisions” and urged him to “cleanse the media and the police as soon as possible.” Signatory No. 33 is “Dr. Abdel Rahman El Sayed, New York.”

I first exposed that pledge in 2018, when El-Sayed was running for governor of Michigan, and Loomer Unleashed revisited it in April. I reported on this nearly a decade before the mainstream media, and it is one of my proudest moments in public life.

The Trump Administration has since designated the Muslim Brotherhood’s Egyptian branch a terrorist organization. El-Sayed has also listed Egyptian citizenship on his academic résumé and was recorded in 2016 saying, “I carry dual citizenship.” His campaign now calls it a mistake, and every time El-Sayed is asked about it, he plays the victim.

Michigan Democrats like Haley Stevens are alarmed at El-Sayed’s antisemitism and pro-Jihad stance. In a Detroit News op-ed, former state party chair Lon Johnson and longtime strategist David Kramer wrote that their “gravest concerns involve El-Sayed’s associations with figures who have excused or minimized terrorism.” Kramer now says he plans to vote for Republican Mike Rogers. Senator Ted Cruz and President Trump are right when they say if El-Sayed were elected to the US Senate, he’d have to go through metal detectors and none of us would be safe if he got a security clearance with access to America’s deepest secrets.

Then there is Ohio, where Democrat gubernatorial nominee Amy Acton has proudly featured the endorsement of Somali-born state Rep. Ismail Mohamed on her campaign website.

Mohamed introduced House Bill 562, which would use Ohio tax dollars to fund a grant program helping schools and public universities serve halal meals. In a Somali-language video message, translated by Loomer Unleashed, he told his community that Somali elected officials across the country share a group chat and that their aim as a “united front” is to “lobby for Somalia.”

Acton was also the featured guest at a Ramadan dinner hosted by state Rep. Munira Abdullahi, whose endorsement Acton also lists on her website. Abdullahi appears on El-Sayed’s “Muslims for Abdul” flyer promoting a “Million Muslims Phone Bank Launch.” As Loomer Unleashed reported, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has put $500,000 into Acton’s campaign. He’s another national Democrat with Islamic handlers.

Ohioans get to decide today whether Mohamed’s agenda will have a friend in the governor’s mansion, or whether Vivek Ramaswamy will stop them in their tracks.

In Florida, Democrat Senate nominee Angie Nixon is endorsed by Hamas-loving Squad members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, stood beside Tlaib at a rally in August, and Nixon wants to abolish ICE. She is running against GOP Senator Ashley Moody.

Want to know what happens when this movement wins? Look at Virginia.

After Democrats swept the Commonwealth in 2025, state Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim introduced SB 624, which would write a legal definition of “Islamophobia” into state law and fold it into Virginia’s hate crime reporting system. Christianity and Judaism get no such special treatment. As I wrote in February, that is a blasphemy-law putting Islam, a supremacist political ideology, above all other religions.

Look at New York City, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani just bragged about approving 10,500 more street vendor licenses for halal food trucks, called it a “Halalflation update,” and then deleted the post after I called him out.

Don’t let anyone tell you this is only a Democrat problem, because foreign money makes it too good for some Republicans to pass up.

Qatar, the Gulf monarchy that hosts Hamas’s political leadership and has long been accused of bankrolling the Muslim Brotherhood, has spent years buying influence in Washington. According to Forbes, the FBI has been investigating a senior Republican congressional staffer since 2023 on suspicion of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Qatar. Former Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a bribery case connected to a Qatari investment fund deal.

That is why I will keep demanding that Republicans investigate the Qatar lobby, designate every branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, and defend free speech from Virginia-style Islamic blasphemy laws by Muslim lawmakers who pledge their allegiance to the Quran, not the US Constitution. But none of that happens if Democrats take the Senate tomorrow and install El-Sayed, Acton, Nixon, and their allies.

There is no other entity that demands its followers create legions of suicide bombers, throws acid in the faces of little girls learning to read, teaches boys the “proper” way to beat women, creates generations of inbreeding, and on and on and on.

The Islamic movement in America is patient, organized, and well-funded. The people who oppose it need to be just as organized tomorrow. The intifada has been globalized, with Muslims attacking all the free peoples of the world. Vote Republican down the ballot. Bring three people with you.

Together, we can stop the Islamic-communist takeover of America.