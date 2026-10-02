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Democrat New Hampshire U.S. Senate candidate Chris Pappas is determined to forever transform the U.S. Senate, as a deep dive into his policies reveals that Pappas is a strong supporter of “transgender for everyone,” even going as far as embracing the deeply unpopular policies of child mutilation and men in women’s sports.

One of the most disturbing aspects centered around Chris Pappas’s support for the radical transgender movement includes the fact that he has openly embraced trans rioters on his official House of Representatives website. This is an alarming fact, considering the irrefutable link between transgender ideology and left-wing violence. We’ve been reminded most recently of the phenomenon of trans aligned shooters with the one-year anniversary of Tyler Robinson murdering Charlie Kirk.

Conveniently omitting these facts, Pappas proudly displays on his official House of Representatives website:

“We must not overlook that transgender individuals, who threw the first bricks at Stonewall, have been left behind on our uneven march towards equality.”

Given his support of trans violence, no one should be surprised that Pappas has been an outspoken supporter of the radical transgender movement. In 2022, Pappas appeared in a video made by an organization called Advocates for Trans Equality, saying:

“Hi, I’m Congressman Chris Pappas from New Hampshire, and I’m honored to join the National Center for Transgender Equality in support of this year’s Transgender Month of Visibility.”

Pappas went on to state:

“The Transgender Month of Visibility gives us all a chance to reaffirm something fundamental: that we see our trans friends, neighbors, and family members, and that trans rights are human rights.”

Pappas then gave a lecture on diversity:

“America is so much stronger when we celebrate and embrace our diversity.”

Pappas is also a big supporter of men in women’s sports, even voting to allow men to play against women and taking to X to brag about his policy positions, posting in 2023:

“Today I voted against legislation that would ban trans women and girls from participating in sports and allow schools to directly discriminate against students on the basis of their gender identity.”

Yes, he is a champion of the only civil rights movement in human history that involved sending women to the emergency room.

In 2023, Pappas also issued a press statement – which is still on his official House website despite crumbling support for trans issues — proclaiming his support for men in women’s sports:

“Banning trans women and girls from participating in sports and allowing schools to directly discriminate against students on the basis of their gender identity would do lasting harm not just to them, but our communities as a whole.”

Pappas seems to have a weird obsession with allowing men into women’s sports and restrooms, as he cosponsored the so-called Equality Act in 2025, a law that would literally allow men to enter women’s restrooms and locker rooms – with their cell phone cameras, of course.

Transgender member of Congress Sarah McBride even held a 2025 press conference with Pappas where he said:

“I also want to thank Congresswoman McBride, who is an inspiration to all of us. So look, full equality under the law, nothing less and nothing more. That’s what the Equality Act is going to deliver. That’s what it means to LGBTQ+ Americans who have not enjoyed these protections under the law.”

Concerningly, Pappas’s pro-LGBTQ policies go even further than this, as he also supports child mutilation. A recent article by LGBTQ Nation highlighting Pappas’s U.S. Senate run lays out Pappas’s pro-child mutilation agenda:

“When asked in June 2025 by LGBTQ Nation about the Supreme Court’s ruling in U.S. v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors, Pappas replied, ‘I’ve always said that I believe that healthcare should be between people and their doctors, and I believe that families should be able to access the care that they need.’”

This is the same Chris Pappas who refused to disavow Abdul El-Sayed for campaigning with Islamic terror sympathizer Hasan Piker. (Note that Piker’s family is from Turkey, a country that this month began a historic crackdown on the LGBTQ community. Both Pappas and Piker, of course, are silent on gay rights in Muslim countries.) It’s worth noting that Abdul is a big supporter of statehood for D.C., one of the most cherished arrows in Democrats’ quiver for killing the Senate as we know it.

So when we say Chris Pappas wants to transform the U.S. Senate, we mean it figuratively and literally. New Hampshire voters and the rest of America, be warned.