LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 2

A girl shouldn’t have to surrender fair competition so a politician can collect applause for being inclusive. Female athletic divisions exist for a reason. Pappas voted against legislation intended to preserve that boundary, and I think that’s a serious failure of judgment. Calling his position equality doesn’t answer the athlete whose place, medal, or scholarship is at stake. He owes her an explanation. Laura Loomer’s strongest case is sitting in the congressional record. Put that vote in front of voters and make Pappas defend it. A Senate campaign shouldn’t let a candidate bury consequential decisions beneath a comforting civil rights slogan.

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
Oct 2

These people are not crazy,they are bought and paid for and need to be complety shut down! Better yet taking to the wood shed and straighten out,as many times as it takes!!!

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