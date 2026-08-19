LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
5h

These people are so stupid and just plain not in touch with people who actually love this country

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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
4h

SEEMS like the only Money Sources left in the Democratic Party are from radical special interests funding ActBlue and Demanding every candidate go overboard WOKE - - recipe for disaster at the polls. ........ ........great job ms L

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