Ohio Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Sherrod Brown continues telling Ohio voters that he will fight alongside them, while new FEC filings show he has created two joint fundraising committees with radical left Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico, a man with a well-documented obsession with trans children.

The fallout from Brown’s new fundraising alliance will not be limited to the Senate race, either. Democrat Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton has tied her campaign directly to Brown, going as far as building a full page on her campaign website to showcase his endorsement. It seems the Democrats are truly attempting to transform Ohio.

FEC filings show that Sherrod Brown has created two joint fundraising committees with James Talarico. FEC records state that the Brown, Pappas, Peltola, Talarico Senate Victory Fund was created in May of 2026.

A deeper dive into the committee’s records shows that donors to this committee appear to be mostly based in California. So much for fighting for Ohio.

FEC filings also show that the Blue Senate Candidate Fund is now a joint fundraising operation featuring Sherrod Brown, James Talarico, and the DSCC, which is chaired by New York Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Unfortunately, it is impossible to know who the major funders of this committee are, as a deeper dive into the committee’s records shows funding is being reported in increments of ActBlue payments containing no name records.

Given the Senate Democrats’ well-documented history of donating to Brown using PACs that do not contain their names, it is likely these names are being concealed to hide from Ohio voters exactly which radical leftists are bankrolling the Brown–Talarico operation.

If it were up to James Talarico and Sherrod Brown, men would be in Ohio women’s locker rooms and dominating Ohio females in sports. After Brown announced his Senate run, the NRSC immediately highlighted an ad on their website showing that Brown’s voting record in the United States Senate consisted of him supporting men in women’s sports.

Meanwhile, Talarico has a weird obsession with trans children, once saying:

“I love, I’m just going to say this because it’s on my mind, the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity.”

This is the same James Talarico who danced in a pink scarf to celebrate his birthday while dating a woman who reportedly spends her time dancing the night away at Austin, Texas gay bars.

Sherrod Brown’s X history looks just like Talarico’s. Brown once posted:

“Everyone should be able to live their own life and be their own authentic self, without fear. On this day and every day, we stand with trans Ohioans. #TDOV”

Brown’s campaign even produced a “Protect Trans Youth” graphic, paid for by Friends of Sherrod Brown.

As we stated, Brown’s alliance with Talarico will deeply affect the Ohio governor’s race, as Amy Acton has closely aligned her campaign with Brown.

Acton previously claimed that she was against men in women’s sports, calling the issue settled law in Ohio. However, Loomer Unleashed previously reported that Acton received donations from prominent Ohio state Democrats who worked against HB 68 in Ohio, which banned men in women’s sports and child mutilation.

Add in the fact that Amy Acton’s website currently reads:

“Sherrod Brown endorsed Amy Acton’s Campaign for Governor, highlighting her commitment to Ohio’s working families, addressing the affordability crisis and taking on special interests.

‘Connie and I have called Amy our friend for years, and I am proud to endorse her as she runs to be Ohio’s next Governor.’”

Acton’s website then states how honored she is to receive Brown’s endorsement:

“I am honored to receive Sherrod’s endorsement and to be in the fight for Ohioans with him.”

Considering the company Brown keeps, Ohio voters deserve to know whether Acton’s “settled law” talk would survive a single term with Brown in the Senate and Talarico’s allies writing the checks.

Either way, the facts are clear: James Talarico and Sherrod Brown would love nothing more than to transform Ohio into a weird place.