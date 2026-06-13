LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The issue is not just Platner. It is the Democrat Party’s selective outrage machine. These people spent years calling normal conservatives Nazis for wanting borders, voter ID, parental rights, and police protection. Then an actual Senate candidate with a Nazi-symbol tattoo walks into their coalition, and suddenly everyone needs context, forgiveness, and a long conversation about redemption. Spare us. If Republicans had nominated this man, CNN would run wall-to-wall specials until Election Day. Schumer, Gillibrand, Warren, Sanders, Murphy, Kelly, and the rest now own the standard they created. Tie Platner to the Democrat label and make them explain it.

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Ed Y.'s avatar
Ed Y.
39m

It’s so fun to watch Dems defend a literal Nazi, antisemitic, misogynist. Collins should win by 5.

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