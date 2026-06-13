Senate Democrats are once again perfectly demonstrating their hypocrisy. Arizona U.S. Democrat Senator Mark Kelly recently struggled to answer questions regarding Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo.

This was followed by a New York Times report that once again reinforced claims that Platner knew what his Nazi tattoo was, reportedly telling his ex-girlfriend that he liked to call it “My Totenkopf.”

It appears as though Arizona Democrat Senator Mark Kelly faked a phone call to avoid answering questions about Graham Platner and his Nazi tattoo. After Kelly said, “I am on the phone,” we responded with:

“The American people want to know about Graham Platner and Nazi tattoos… and why you Senate Democrats are supporting them. What’s up with that?”

“Guess Senate Democrats are too busy on their phones to answer questions about Graham Platner. How sad.”

Kelly then walked behind the Senators’ only line outside the Capitol, refusing to answer any of our questions.

Making Senator Kelly’s apparent fake phone call even more disgraceful is the fact that three months earlier, Kelly called President Trump a wannabe dictator on MSNOW:

“But Donald Trump and people around him don’t like when somebody presents something that he doesn’t agree with. He thinks he should be allowed to do and give whatever order he wants because he’s a wannabe dictator.”

It is rather perplexing how Kelly calls Trump a dictator, but can’t disavow a Democrat Senate candidate with a Nazi tattoo and who supports Hitler, arguably the worst dictator in human history. The Senate Democrats’ hypocrisy on this issue knows no bounds.

On April 30, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), headed by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, issued a joint statement with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer endorsing Platner, reading:

“After years of allowing Trump’s abuses of power, Senator Collins has never been more vulnerable and we will work with the presumptive Democratic nominee Graham Platner to defeat her.”

Then on June 2, Gillibrand doubled down on her support for Platner, telling reporters she was optimistic that Democrats would flip the Maine Senate seat. Like Senator Kelly, Gillibrand has a record of calling President Trump a wannabe dictator. In an April statement on Gillibrand’s website, she quoted Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth’s statement, which read:

“The wanna-be dictator in the White House continues to prove he has no serious plan to end this needless conflict.”

It’s also important to note that Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, who also signed the DSCC’s April letter endorsing Platner, has also referred to President Trump as a dictator numerous times during remarks criticizing the Trump administration’s policies.

While attacking the Save America Act in February, Schumer said:

“What does Donald Trump think he ran for? A dictatorship? President for life in a single party state where one party runs the elections like in every other tinpot dictatorship? This president clearly doesn’t believe in democracy at all. Never in American history have we had a president so hostile to our democratic traditions.”

Massachusetts Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren has long supported Graham Platner. This is ironic given the fact that she has referred to President Trump as a fascist numerous times. On June 12, 2025, Senator Warren posted on X:

“This is extremely disturbing. @SenAlexPadilla was violently removed from a public briefing for asking questions on behalf of the people he represents. Every day that goes by, Donald Trump is making our nation look more and more like a fascist state.”

Bernie Sanders is another early Platner supporter who has had no issue referring to the Trump White House as authoritarian. On May 21, 2026, Senator Bernie Sanders posted on X:

“Rep. Massie’s loss yesterday was not only because of massive funding from AIPAC and Trump megadonors. It is the reality that the modern Republican Party is an authoritarian cult. THE LEADER speaks. Everyone follows — or else.”

One of the most ridiculous examples of the Senate Democrats’ hypocrisy regarding Platner’s tattoo comes from Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, who once excused the tattoo by stating that people make mistakes.

In January 2025, Murphy accused Elon Musk and President Trump of embracing Nazism and even published a press release titled:

“Murphy Questions Elise Stefanik On Elon Musk’s Nazi Salutes”

The Senate Democrats have once again proven to the American people that they are the biggest hypocrites in Washington, D.C., which is quite an accomplishment. As we head into November’s midterm elections, it’s hard to fathom any voter trusting Democrats to control the United States Senate.