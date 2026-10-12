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For a third week in a row, Senate Democrats have shown America exactly who they are and what they stand for. Chuck Schumer (NY), Jon Ossoff (Ga.), and numerous other elected Democrats have continued to fundraise for and meet with radical, terrorist-loving Islamic-communist Abdul El-Sayed, despite El-Sayed’s growing list of disturbing and dangerous policies.

Recently, Senate Minority Leader Schumer opened and closed the door of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) again and again after we asked him why they keep raising money for El-Sayed, despite his support for Sharia law and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Schumer’s full embrace of the Islamic-communist agenda has long been highlighted by President Trump. In June, Trump stated:

“Schumer’s lost his way. He’s become essentially a Palestinian. I think it’s the greatest transformation of a political position I’ve ever seen. Chuck Schumer, who was a strong supporter of Israel, and he’s become 100% Palestinian.”

Under Schumer’s lead, Senate Democrats have transformed into Palestinians. Ossoff has shown zero remorse for meeting with El-Sayed inside the DSCC last week. Loomer Unleashed had a chance to question Ossoff on Tuesday:

“Given that Abdul El-Sayed signed a pledge of support to the Muslim Brotherhood, do you have any regrets meeting with him at the DSCC last week?”

Notably, Ossoff also refused to condemn El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, the Islamic communist “thought” leader who supports the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Ossoff refused to condemn Abdul as he made his way to the DSCC meeting with the man who might (horrifyingly) become America’s first Muslim Senator.

Then there is DSCC co-chair Adam Schiff (Calif.), who refused to answer why the DSCC is raising money for Abdul, given his support of Sharia law and the Muslim Brotherhood’s terrorist agenda. This is the second time in three weeks that DSCC co-chair Schiff has refused to condemn Abdul. Schiff also had no issue with Abdul campaigning with Piker, and refused to condemn Piker when we asked.

With this development, it is also critical to note that DSCC Chair Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) had zero issue with Abdul campaigning with Piker when we pressed her on the issue as she walked into the DSCC to meet with El-Sayed.

The DSCC component of this is critical, as they are also funding U.S. Senate candidates Roy Cooper (NC), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), James Talarico (Texas), Ossoff (Ga.), and Chris Pappas (NH), who also had no issue with El-Sayed’s ties to Piker.

This means “moderate” Senate Democrat candidates are being funded by the same people who are supporting El-Sayed, proving that in this midterm election season, there really is no such thing as a “moderate Democrat”. Regardless of whether Democrats win the Senate or not, this is the group of candidates and elected officials who will be dictating their agenda.

The Democrats’ financial support of El-Sayed becomes even more concerning and embarrassing once one takes into account that in just a few days he will be hosting an alcohol-free halal fundraiser in Manhattan, New York – Ground Zero for 9/11. It is also worth noting that El-Sayed mega-donor Osama Siblani, who organized a fundraiser for El-Sayed that raised about $350,000, claimed the extremely well-documented Israeli FlyDubai aircraft hijacked by an Islamic terrorist was actually staged.

That fact gives new meaning to our previous confrontation, in which we gave El-Sayed the opportunity to finally condemn Islamic terrorism on video in our nation’s Capital. Naturally, he refused, and he is literally being bankrolled by individuals who downplay the threat of jihad and leftist political violence.

Abdul El-Sayed is not just Michigan’s problem. The facts make its clear that his policies are the future of the Democrat Party. Voters across the nation must keep this in mind before they head to the polls in November. A vote for a Democrat is a vote for Sharia Law.