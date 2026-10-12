LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 12

Senate Democrats own the candidates they finance and the alliances they cultivate. Schumer cannot promote El-Sayed while expecting voters to disregard questions about his political judgment, associates, and agenda. The evasions Loomer describes make the party’s advertised moderation harder to accept: leadership wants the electoral benefits of its coalition without publicly defending its choices. Trump is right to challenge that bargain. Sharing a fundraising apparatus makes national leadership’s priorities relevant to every Senate race. Voters deserve more than reassuring campaign labels. They should judge the party by whom it elevates and what those candidates actually advocate.

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