We always say our questions to elected Democrats are well-written and strategically placed. That’s why Loomer Unleashed Correspondent Charles Downs questioned California Democrat U.S. Senator Alex Padilla way back in April about using mail-in voting to “win” upcoming elections. Given Padilla’s response to our question, it’s no surprise that Spencer Pratt failed to advance to the runoff election for Mayor of Los Angeles due to a surge of mail-in votes for socialist Nithya Raman.

When Sen. Padilla made his way to the Supreme Court of the United States to stand with illegal immigrants while President Trump heard oral arguments inside regarding the birthright citizenship case, we asked:

“Are Democrats against the Save America Act because they are banking on illegal immigrants and mail-in voting to win elections?”

Instead of answering, Senator Padilla hid behind trannies and illegal immigrant activists. This is ironic considering Padilla’s past complaints about being blocked from questioning the Trump administration over ICE policy.

Padilla refused to answer our questions about mail-in voting because he didn’t have a good answer. Padilla and his Democrat allies knew exactly what they were doing to hold back a popular mayoral candidate fueled by discontent with generations of Democrat rules in the City of Angels. According to online betting platform Kalshi, Spencer Pratt had a 70 percent chance of advancing to the Los Angeles mayoral runoff election at midnight ET on June 3rd, just hours after the polls closed.

Then a massive influx of mail-in ballots favoring socialist Nithya Raman flooded ballot-counting locations. According to local California media, Raman received more than 19,000 votes via mail-in ballots since the polls closed on Tuesday. That is more than any other candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Now, Angelenos are stuck with die-hard Kamala Harris–Joe Biden supporter Karen Bass facing off against socialist Nithya Raman. Democrats win no matter what and hold back a resurgent Spencer Pratt.

California Democrats like Senator Padilla and Governor Gavin Newsom have been pushing mail-in voting throughout 2026. In January, Padilla posted to his X account:

“Despite Trump and Republicans’ baseless attacks, vote-by-mail remains one of the most effective and secure ways to make sure every eligible citizen can make their voice heard — especially for servicemembers, rural voters, and Americans living overseas… That’s why we’re urging the Court to reject this blatant interference with California and other states’ election laws that protect Americans’ fundamental right to vote.”

Then in April, Senator Padilla released a video on his official X account, captioning it with:

“Trump is going after vote-by-mail. Let’s talk about it.”

Governor Newsom used his January 6th messaging earlier this year to promote mail-in ballots and attack President Trump, posting in January:

Padilla and Newsom accuse President Trump of blocking free and fair elections while they’re the ones allowing mail-in ballots after Election Day. Explain how accepting ballots post-Election Day and counting them is fair? It isn’t.

On Sunday, President Trump walked off the Meet the Press interview set after Kristen Welker downplayed the ongoing fraud in California’s elections.

President Trump has long stated that “cheating in elections” is the only thing for which elected Democrats have a talent. The results of the California mayoral race prove Trump was right again.