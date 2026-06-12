LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Minimum standards are not optional window dressing. They are the foundation of republican government. Elections must not only be lawful; they must be visibly trustworthy to ordinary citizens who do not have teams of lawyers, data analysts, and county insiders explaining why the impossible-looking thing is supposedly normal. When ballots keep arriving, counting drags on, signatures are hidden behind bureaucracy, voter ID is treated like fascism, and media anchors dismiss every concern as ignorance, the problem is not “conspiracy theory.” The problem is a system that no longer understands the appearance of integrity is part of integrity itself.

Kristen Welker’s answer to President Trump was the perfect voice of the Deep State-media complex: don’t ask whether the process inspires confidence, just accept the local custom and stop noticing patterns. That is not journalism. That is narrative enforcement. California’s election model has become a national warning label: ballot harvesting, delayed counting, weak verification, and a permanent political class that benefits from the fog. If Spencer Pratt got boxed out by a late mail-in surge, the public deserves scrutiny, not lectures. Same-day voting, voter ID, clean rolls, hard deadlines, chain of custody, paper ballots, transparent counting, and fast results are not radical. They are the minimum conditions for trust. Without them, the republic becomes a paperwork contest run by the people who count slowest.

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