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A deeply disturbing video went viral last week showing children at an Islamic school in South Asia being taught the “correct” methods for a husband to beat his wife. The boys act out the beatings with a slipper, a kick, a wooden stick and even a miswak, the twig used as a toothbrush. The girls are made to play along.

If Sharia-loving, Muslim Brotherhood-supporting Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, this is the worldview your kids’ teachers’ unions will have helped send to Washington.

On Monday, Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, showed up at El-Sayed’s press conference in Detroit to announce her support for him. She isn’t the only one. As Loomer Unleashed put it, the teachers’ union bosses have “gone all in to support a jihadist.”

Why would anyone with kids vote Democrat?

As El-Sayed wrapped up the event, a foreign flag was waving behind him. The American flag was nowhere to be seen.

Wilson-Lumpkins’ union is a local of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and the AFT is all in, too. AFT Michigan endorsed El-Sayed back in July. Now the union’s national president, self-hating Jew Randi Weingarten, posted a video making the pitch for Abdul herself:

“I’m Randi Weingarten, president of the AFT, but today I want to talk as a proud Jew, someone who happens to be married to a rabbi, and I want to talk about why we are supporting our endorsed candidate for Michigan Senate, Abdul El-Sayed. … And I’ve watched the other side use Islamophobia and antisemitism to create fear in a place that there should not be fear. It’s ugly, and it shouldn’t be ugly.”

Translation: if you have a problem with a candidate who signed a pledge backing the Muslim Brotherhood’s leader in Cairo, you’re the bigot.

Weingarten’s timing could not be worse. Her “proud Jew” video landed right after a pro-El-Sayed antisemitic ad blew up online over the weekend. The spot, pushed by Cenk Uygur’s progressive Rebellion PAC, has a couple in a grocery store blaming their bills on U.S. aid to Israel. Saul Sadka, whose post on the ad has been viewed more than 2 million times, called it “pure Third Reich stuff.”

Even Democrats are disgusted. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) called the ad “fearmongering.” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) said that if El-Sayed meant what he says about the Jewish community, he would “immediately condemn this dangerous ad as outrageously antisemitic.” Instead, El-Sayed has merely “distanced himself,” with a campaign spokeswoman saying the ad is “not affiliated in any way” with the campaign. He hasn’t condemned a word of it, and he hasn’t demanded that it come down.

Weingarten also appeared over the weekend at an event starring El-Sayed and jihadist, pro-Hamas Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). It seems the mob boss in charge of your kids’ teachers’ union wants your children to embrace Sharia law.

It is deeply disturbing that the head of one of the largest teachers’ unions in America, along with other educators, is using her platform to help elect a Jew-hating Muslim Brotherhood supporter to the U.S. Senate. Your kids are not safe in public schools in their current form. The Islamic takeover of America continues, and it is a war on the minds of your children.

Not every Michigan Democrat is going along with it. Former Michigan Democrat Party chair Lon Johnson went on Fox News to say thousands of Michigan Democrats don’t want to vote for El-Sayed. In a Detroit News op-ed earlier this month, Johnson and longtime Democratic strategist David Kramer wrote that their “gravest concerns involve El-Sayed’s associations with figures who have excused or minimized terrorism.” Kramer now says he plans to vote for Republican Mike Rogers. That’s an encouraging sign that the whole Democrat party may not be lost.

Democrats are right to worry about Islamic terrorism. El-Sayed put his own name on a statement backing the Muslim Brotherhood.

In November 2012, Mohamed Morsi, the Muslim Brotherhood’s leader in Egypt, granted himself sweeping new powers by decree. Days later, 46 self-described “leaders of the Egyptian community” in America published a statement on the Arabic-language Al-Ahram Gate cheering his “revolutionary decisions” and urging him to “cleanse the media and the police as soon as possible.” Signatory No. 33: “Dr. Abdel Rahman El Sayed, New York.”

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Egyptian branch has since been designated a terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

The statement of support for Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood was published only in Arabic, which is probably why El-Sayed thought it would stay buried forever. In 2018, Laura Loomer and her colleagues had it translated into English, and she exclusively broke the story while El-Sayed was running for Governor of Michigan. Loomer Unleashed revisited it in April and predicted the media would eventually lift the story and pretend it was new. Sure enough, in September the Washington Free Beacon reported on the very same pledge, noting that Morsi’s government went on to charge journalists with “insulting the president.”

Below is the English translation, with El-Sayed’s name highlighted, followed by the original Arabic. Note that he is listed as “Abdel Rahman” rather than the “Abdul” he campaigns under, a spelling variation that made his name easy to miss.

While all of this is news to most of America, Loomer Unleashed has been exposing El-Sayed for years. During his failed 2018 bid for governor, Laura Loomer traveled to Dearborn, Michigan, to investigate him on the ground and produced a mini-documentary about his deep ties to jihadis and Marxists. Watch it here:

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In a sane country, this document alone would disqualify El-Sayed from public office. He has also listed Egyptian citizenship on his academic résumé and was recorded in 2016 saying “I carry dual citizenship,” claims his campaign now waves away as a family misunderstanding. If El-Sayed applied for a security clearance, it’s hard to imagine him getting one, but if he wins the Michigan US Senate election, he will get his clearance to view America’s most important secrets and classified information.

El-Sayed should be forced to drop out of the Senate race and be investigated by the FBI for his support of a now-designated Islamic terrorist organization. Michigan voters deserve to know exactly who the teachers’ unions are asking them to send to the U.S. Senate.

We can’t think of a better ad for homeschooling.