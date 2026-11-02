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For years, conservatives who said they were being cut off from the banking system were dismissed as paranoid. Now the Treasury Department has confirmed it. On October 14, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Treasury bureau that regulates national banks, released the findings of its review of the nation’s nine largest banks. All nine had policies between 2020 and September 2025 that could deny or limit financial services to Americans based on their political or religious beliefs or their lawful business activities. The banks were:

JPMorgan Chase

Bank of America

Citibank

Wells Fargo

U.S. Bank

Capital One

PNC Bank

TD Bank

BMO Bank

The OCC found that vague “reputation risk” policies with no objective standards were used to disadvantage Americans because of their political, religious, or social views. The banks also kept public and secret policies cutting off entire lawful industries – oil and gas, coal, firearms and ammunition, detention facilities, tobacco and e-cigarettes, and digital assets. The list shows that these institutions targeted President Trump, his supporters, and conservative-leaning organizations.

The findings came from a review of nearly 100,000 complaints and roughly 50,000 internal bank documents totaling some 420,000 pages. Comptroller Jonathan Gould called it “irrefutable evidence that the nation’s largest banks have denied, debanked and discriminated against customers.”

This wasn’t just Wall Street acting on its own. As Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni pointed out, the OCC’s own findings show Washington leaning on the banks. A Wells Fargo review cited “greater supervisory pressure” under the Biden administration to move away from firearms lending. Another bank dropped private-prison clients over “changing policymaker attitudes.” JPMorgan’s WePay closed a merchant selling MAGA merchandise, and its screening flagged the phrase “America First.” Bank examiners graded institutions on “reputational risk” – a category with no financial definition that let regulators punish disfavored customers, like Republicans, without ever having to justify it.

Laura Loomer knows this firsthand. On February 19, 2019, she opened her Chase app to find an “Access Suspended” notice. As Loomered.com reported at the time, she called the bank and went to a branch with two forms of ID, and Chase still refused to restore her access or explain why. PayPal had cut her off just two weeks earlier, and Chase was closing the accounts of other conservative activists at the same time. Only after the story went national did a Chase executive office employee call to say the accounts would be reinstated – again with no explanation as to why they were suspended to begin with.

She has warned for years that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon led the effort to debank conservatives and Trump supporters:

For that, she was called a conspiracy theorist. Now the federal government’s own bank regulator has confirmed what she was saying all along.

The banks weren’t the only ones doing it. Debanking was one front in a much broader campaign by the Biden administration against conservatives.

The Justice Department’s Weaponization Working Group found in August that the Biden FBI’s Richmond Field Office “associated beliefs held by many Catholics with domestic extremism,” relied on Southern Poverty Law Center smears, and investigated and monitored two priests – only to find “no link to criminal activity or violent extremism.” The SPLC is a far-left organization that is currently being brought to court for funding some of the very groups it was meant to oppose, essentially creating a boogeyman so it could keep fat fundraising checks coming in.

This month, the same group revealed that the Biden White House pressed Merrick Garland’s DOJ to go after parents who protested at school board meetings. The FBI opened 25 threat assessments on parents, none of which led to a single prosecution, and one of Garland’s own deputies warned it would make the department look like an “Anti-MAGA Task Force.”

Add in Operation Arctic Frost, which Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley says targeted more than a dozen members of Congress and over 400 Republican organizations and individuals, and the picture is complete: if you were a conservative under Biden, the government was coming for your bank account, your church, your kids’ school board, and your phone records.

We know all of this only because of President Trump’s executive order, “Guaranteeing Fair Access to Banking for All Americans.” If President Trump hadn’t won in 2024, these banks would still be quietly closing the accounts of honest Americans for the crime of being honest Americans.

Some will say this is all in the past – that “woke 1.0” is over and corporate America has moved on. That’s what AOC and her friends want you to think. There is no such thing as woke 1.0. The policies, the people who wrote them, and the culture that produced them are still there. The OCC found these practices running until September 2025, well into President Trump’s second term. The banks have quietly scrubbed some of their policies, but Gould himself said he is “not confident” those efforts “will be enough.”

Neither is Loomer Unleashed.

The people who built this system are still being rewarded for it. Laura Loomer sounded the alarm last year when the White House picked a lawyer who had defended Citibank and Bank of America in court – after they cut off gun manufacturers – to run the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission:

The same compliance officers who flagged “America First” as a risk are still sitting at their desks. The same executives who decided gun makers and oil drillers were too disreputable to bank are still running these institutions. They didn’t have a change of heart. They’re waiting for a change of administration.

With the midterms less than one week away, voters deserve to know that if Democrats get their hands back on power, the debanking machine will be switched right back on, and more people will be added to their lists.