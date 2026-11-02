LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

The banking practices Laura Loomer describes turn political prejudice into an administrative decision, shielding the people responsible from having to defend it. Stamp “reputation risk” on a customer’s file, close the account, and leave a lawful business scrambling to make payroll while the bank delivers another sermon about inclusion. That power makes dissent expensive without requiring an executive to admit that silencing dissent was the point. Smaller customers bear the greatest burden because fighting back costs money they need to keep operating. A rewritten policy means little while the same arbitrary discretion survives behind the compliance desk. Americans shouldn’t have to pass a political audition to get their own damned money.

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