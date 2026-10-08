LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
Oct 8

NO ONE PUNCHES HARDER THAN LOOMER - - concise , accurate , & lands her uppercuts right on the glass chin of the 'New Blue Dems' (just lib Commies one & all) - - folks, what an opportunity to turn Nov 3rd into a Red Wave of Americana Patriotism (grab a friend & go). ....... ........blessings everyone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 9

So Leonard is admittedly deceiving voters, and then laughing about it. A candidate asking working families to trust him should explain precisely what he believes, what his proposals cost, and which political allies will influence his votes. Criticizing Trump doesn't answer those questions. Leonard should defend his positions on Israel, Iran, immigration enforcement, and government spending in plain language, without retreating into campaign branding. His supporters’ agendas deserve scrutiny alongside his own record. Ohio voters need an honest account of what they’re being asked to authorize. Public office carries too much power for ideological concealment to become an amusing campaign aside.

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