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Ohio Democrat 15th Congressional District candidate Don Leonard has built quite an extreme policy record that would make Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Abdul El-Sayed blush. In addition to making hateful remarks about President Trump and coal, Leonard has also embraced support from Ilhan Omar and her Muslim jihadist friends.

During an April interview about his opponent Mike Carey with The Rooster, a leftist Ohio publication, Don Leonard made it very clear that he hates President Trump and coal, saying:

“Trump is the reason he has that seat. I don’t know if you know this, DJ, but he was not somebody who came up from within the Ohio Republican Party. He was not endorsed in his primary race. You know who he was endorsed by was Donald Trump. The coal lobby — Carey remains the number one recipient of coal lobby dollars. The coal lobby funneled a bunch of money to Donald Trump in 2021 in exchange for him to endorse their Mike Carey. So he is now the coal lobbyist on the inside of Congress at the behest of Donald Trump. How’s he gonna bite the hand that fed it?”

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Leonard’s Rooster interview only went more off the rails from there, as he expressed support for illegal immigrants and foreigners on America’s college campuses who hate America. Leonard’s rant continued:

“Trump’s first act upon taking office seems to me, was to go attacking the universities, top research universities like mine. In February, he’s deporting international students who were here totally legally because they had the audacity to think that they were able to protest something like the genocide in Gaza, right? By April, they were deporting documented people of any stripe just because they didn’t like the cut of their jib, shall we say, sending them to some gulag in El Salvador.”

Leonard’s rant continued as he railed against his opponent, Mike Carey, and President Trump for supporting tax cuts for Ohio families:

“And then the straw that broke the camel’s back for me was, back in June, Mike Carey, the Republican who’s currently sitting in this seat for OH-15, voted and bragged about voting for Trump’s big beautiful bill.”

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Leonard’s policy record only becomes more extreme upon examination of his associations. Jihadist Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s official Mobilize.us page shows that she helped Muslims in Ohio’s 15th district knock doors for Leonard. It appears the Democrat Party was extremely eager to cover this up, as the link for the event page has been deleted; however, the webpage’s URL on Google still shows.

Loomer Unleashed was also able to uncover the event on Don Leonard’s official Mobilize.us page as the flyer for the event read:

“MUSLIMS FOR DON LEONARD CANVASS IN HILLIARD & DUBLIN.”

Leonard’s support from Ilhan Omar and her Muslim friends can also be found on the Instagram page Columbus Ohio Muslim Voters, which has posts on their Meta accounts organizing canvassing events and support for Leonard.

It’s quite concerning that Leonard has embraced support from Ilhan Omar and her band of jihadist friends as Loomer Unleashed’s questions to Omar over the years have exposed her pure hatred of President Trump, America, and non-Muslims. Additionally, Omar has embraced radical individuals like Hasan Piker while at the same time refusing to condemn Islamic terrorist organizations like Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, and the Muslim Brotherhood. Omar has refused to condemn her supporters waving the Hamas flag, and she notoriously described the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks as “some people did something”.

Omar and her coalition of jihadist friends supporting Leonard makes sense once one deep-dives into Leonard’s policies. Over the summer, Leonard posted a Facebook video accusing President Trump of doing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bidding through his strikes on Iran.

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This is quite an eye-opening statement for Leonard to make, as President Trump received his largest cheers and applause on Saturday during his rally in Ohio when he said Iran would never obtain a nuclear weapon, a critical piece of security for the United States of America and our partners in the Middle East.

It’s also important to note that Islamic Communist Abdul El-Sayed has made similar statements, which isn’t surprising because Leonard implied that he essentially believes in Abdul’s and Ilhan’s brand of Islamic Communism.

During a March interview with The Hilliard Beacon Podcast, Leonard made the following disturbing statements:

“Absolutely. I, I, I am not a democratic socialist. Even if I were, I’d lie to the people of my district in order to get their votes.”

Leonard went on to praise Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and former Barack Hussein Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, saying:

“Bernie Sanders pointed out that what we are suffering in America right now is a crisis of imagination, right? You know, another notable former mayor of Chicago once put it a different way: never fail to take advantage of a good crisis.”

It’s also important to note that Jewish leaders across Ohio are ringing alarm bells about Leonard’s candidacy, as Rabbi Skolnik recently told his congregation that he met with a candidate who questioned Israel’s right to exist. Many people strongly believe that Skolnik was speaking about Leonard.

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Despite Leonard’s extreme policies and political associations and endorsements, the Ohio Democrat Party recently released a webpage demanding its voters vote for Sherrod Brown (US Senate), Leonard (US Congress), and Amy Acton (Governor). Brown and Acton have claimed to be moderates, which is laughable considering that their names show up next to Leonard’s on an official Ohio Democrat website.

It’s also critical to mention that Abdul El-Sayed recently attacked Acton’s opponent Vivek Ramaswamy, further proving that Acton and Brown are no moderates, and Abdul is supportive of Acton’s candidacy.

Voters in Ohio’s 15th congressional district cannot allow their district to be ruled by the white, liberal version of Abdul El-Sayed. It is imperative that voters in Ohio show up to the polls on election day this November to stop the Islamic communist takeover of America.