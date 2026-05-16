Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz is now inserting herself into Congressman Thomas Massie’s dumpster fire primary in Kentucky. Spartz is the Republican member of Congress whom Cynthia West claims hired her and then fired her after West’s romantic relationship with Massie deteriorated. West has accused Massie of offering her $5,000 to drop a wrongful termination complaint tied to Spartz’s office. Massie has denied wrongdoing, and Spartz has denied knowledge of any alleged payment offer, but Spartz’s carefully worded statement suggests there’s more to this story.

On Wednesday, Spartz issued a statement addressing West’s allegations. In the statement, Spartz said her office made its employment decision based on West’s alleged conduct, while also acknowledging that West had been employed by her office and that settlement discussions had been considered.

Spartz wrote that her office sought to:

“Reconsider settlement discussions (with Cynthia West) in order to save taxpayer money and mitigate disruptions to the operation of the office.”

Spartz’s statement also defended Massie, saying:

“On a personal level, Rep. Spartz considers Thomas Massie to be one of the strongest supporters of women in Congress and a defender of women’s rights among her GOP colleagues. Rep. Spartz has seen him in action.”

On Saturday, Spartz will be appearing at an event with Massie in Kentucky.

Spartz’s backstabbing of Trump should come as no surprise, as she has a long, documented history of support from former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. In March 2022, Pence, who was once the Governor of Indiana, publicly praised Spartz on X over her comments about Ukraine, calling her “my Congresswoman” and saying he was “proud to stand with Victoria Spartz and the people of Ukraine.”

“Every American should take a moment to hear these inspiring words from my Congresswoman @RepSpartz on the crisis in Ukraine. Proud to stand with Victoria Spartz and the people of Ukraine.”

Spartz also publicly sent Pence well wishes in April 2021 after Pence underwent a pacemaker procedure.

“My best and warmest wishes to @Mike_Pence for a speedy recovery.”

The Pence-Spartz relationship did not begin after she arrived in Congress. Pence backed Spartz during her 2020 Republican primary campaign for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. On July 27, 2020, Pence issued a formal endorsement of Spartz.

“.@Victoria_Spartz will represent the people of #IN05 with principle and conviction in Congress! She will protect the American Dream and Defend Hoosier Values. I’m proud to endorse @Victoria_Spartz for Congress! #TeamVictoria.”

Just three days earlier, on July 24, 2020, Spartz posted a photo of herself with Mike Pence and Karen Pence in Indiana, writing:

“It was an honor to welcome @Mike_Pence and @KarenPence back to Indiana this morning. There’s no place like home. #IN05.”

Federal Election Commission records show Victoria Spartz for Congress as her principal campaign committee, and Mike Pence’s brother, former U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, operated Greg Pence for Congress as his own federal campaign committee. According to campaign finance records, Greg Pence’s campaign committee provided financial support to Spartz’s congressional campaign in 2020, in the amount of $2,000.

Over the last several months, Pence allies have repeatedly appeared in major political stories involving redistricting, primary elections, and anti-Trump antics across the country. In Indiana, Pence supported Republican lawmakers who opposed the Trump-backed redistricting effort that could have strengthened the GOP’s position in the U.S. House. Loomered.com reported on Pence’s role in defending Indiana Republicans who resisted the new maps.

The redistricting fight became a litmus test of whether Indiana Republicans were willing to help President Trump protect the House majority in 2026. Instead, several Republicans sided with Democrats and blocked the effort. Trump-backed challengers later punished multiple Pence-aligned incumbents at the ballot box, delivering a major political humiliation to Pence in his home state.

In Virginia, Olivia Troye, former homeland security and counterterrorism advisor to Pence, launched a campaign as a Democrat in Virginia’s newly redrawn 7th Congressional District before the maps were ruled unconstitutional by the Virginia Suprme Court. Some former Pence staffers have moved so far left that they’re throwing in with the Democrats.

Now, Spartz, another longtime Pence-backed Republican, is defending Massie at the exact moment Massie is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct days before his Kentucky Republican primary.

Massie has spent months branding himself as a principled constitutional conservative with nothing to hide, especially as it pretends to the Epstein Files. But West’s allegation is that Massie privately offered her cash to drop a complaint against him. Massie has denied the allegation, Spartz denies knowledge of any such payment offer. However, Spartz’s own statement confirms that her office was aware of the workplace dispute and considered settlement discussions with West. Why would a member of Congress consider a settlement with a staffer if everything was done above board?

Spartz wants the public to believe this is merely a personnel matter. But, when a former employee alleges she was hired after Massie’s direct involvement, later fired from Spartz’s office, when her sexual relationship with Massie ended, and then allegedly offered money to drop a complaint, it raises serious ethical questions.

Mike Pence has spent years trying to rehabilitate his political relevance after betraying the America First movement on January 6, 2021. His allies have scattered across the political battlefield, from anti-Trump media appearances, Democrat campaigns, and redistricting fights that directly undermine Republican power structures on the state and federal levels.

Spartz’s longtime relationship with Pence reveals her part in this anti-Trump political network, and that network keeps showing up wherever the fight against President Trump and his America First agenda is most intense. This is not a coincidence.

Mike Pence’s allies have been involved in redistricting fights, anti-Trump campaigns, and now a congressional scandal involving one of Trump’s most vocal “Republican” “Libertarian critics, Thomas Massie.

Victoria Spartz is a Pence-backed Republican defending Massie while he faces serious allegations from a former girlfriend and former congressional aide tied directly to Spartz’s own office.

There’s a lot more to this story than we know, and Thomas Massie is clearly not telling the truth. It’s up to Kentucky voters to decide if they want to re-elect Massie, the leading anti-Trump Republican in Congress and a dishonest womanizer, or vote for someone who will actually represent MAGA and Kentucky values.