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The idea that reducing government regulation helps the economy is a longstanding conservative principle. Especially when it helps small businesses, Republicans have always believed that the government should stay out of the way as much as possible. So when Democrats get on board with this, it’s a sign that they’re moving in the right direction.

Except when they’re doing it to further the cancerous Islamification of America.

Last week, Muslim New York City Mayor Zohran “Madman” Mamdani bragged about approving an additional 10,500 street vendor licenses, but only for food trucks serving halal food.

For those who may not know, halal is the Arabic word for permissible or allowed, which is similar to the better-known Hebrew concept of kosher. However, whereas kosher is a benign, mostly health-based dietary law, halal is ritual Islamic animal torture.

The fact that the mayor of New York City is pushing policies to increase the number of Halal street vendors in New York City should disgust everyone. He even called it “Halalflation update.” Our food supply in America is being Islamified as Muslim street vendors are being given preferential treatment over non-Muslim street food vendors. Mamdani’s vision for the once-greatest city in the world is to push out the kosher hot dog and pretzel stands by overwhelming them with competing Islamic Halal vendors.

Loomer herself posted:

“What an insane little jihadi. Nobody in New York wants to be suffocated by the smell of shawarma and white sauce. It smells like shit and will give you explosive diarrhea and food poisoning.”

Following an X post where Laura Loomer called Mamdani out for his hypocrisy, the mayor’s office deleted their own tweet. But we got the screen capture:

This is not the first time we have reported on Muslim-infiltrator politicians trying to force their cult’s practices on America. Just a couple of weeks ago, we reported on how Somali-born Muslim Ohio state Rep. Ismail Mohamed introduced a law in the Ohio state legislature to give preferential treatment to Halal-certified meat and dairy farming. After years of screaming about the separation of church and state, Democrats have no interest in separating mosque and state.

And the concept of halal is one where the government needs to step in to stop this ongoing, barbaric practice. Halal is animal abuse. As one academic wrote:

“In the United States, Islamic slaughter, as practiced under the ritual exception to the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (“HMSA”), is often anything but humane.”

Further highlighting the red-green alliance between communists and jihadists, animal-rights group PETA defends halal food preparation, going so far as to say that the warlord and slave owner Mohammed, the most revered man in all of Islam, “was the embodiment of mercy and had compassion for all sentient beings.”

The Islamic takeover of America continues on every front!