LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
2h

What a shame that people have to put up with his shit. How strange that a few can dictate to the masses with out any worries from the people. Time to wake up and send them back to where they came from. And fuck the left's Judges.

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ORRN31's avatar
ORRN31
1h

We have the same crap all over Maryland, too. Are the halal butchers offering such a low price to vendors? Can't imagine any other reason.

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