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By Laura Loomer

Edited by Andrew Moore with contributing reporting by Charles Downs

What We’re Hearing

The New York Times just featured me in an article about fighting the Woke Reich and mentioned for the first time publicly our new Loomer Rumor Substack email newsletter.

In a recent phone call reported in the Loomer Rumor for the first time, President Trump told me Tucker is “done” and Candace Owens is “totally crazy and unhinged”. Candace is in the fast lane to losing it all like Alex Jones, and Tucker Carlson continues to deny his own words. President Trump is right. They’re done!

Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli exclusively told Loomer Unleashed that he is “proud” to have denied entry to anti-Jewish YouTuber Tyler Oliveira, who was reportedly traveling to Israel to create propaganda content after his interview with Tucker Carlson. Chikli said Oliveira’s removal should serve as a warning to “Jew haters and supporters of BDS.”

Tucker Carlson’s son Buckley Carlson quietly departed from his job working with Vice President JD Vance after months of pressure. His employment became untenable after his father turned on President Trump and faces accusations that he’s a foreign agent. Good riddance.

Woke Reich podcasters are collapsing into total chaos. The veil has slipped and it’s been replaced with a burka! Tucker is talking about sex with underage girls and seeks to grow his audience in the Muslim world at the expense of Americans. Megyn Kelly is following suit by audience-maxxing with her newfound Islamic friends. Nick Fuentes has come out as a Democrat and endorsed the Democrat candidate for Governor in Ohio. Klandace Owens is running scared. And Islamic streamer Sneako was just deported and permanently banned from Australia for meeting with ISIS family members. It was a tough week for the Woke Reich!

Ro Khanna (D-CA-17) is going to run for President in 2028 on the Democrat ticket. He’s making donations to the New Hampshire Democrat Party, and he is appearing at events in the critical Democrat primary state of South Carolina. Khanna says he plans to offer voters an “anti-colonial” economic message. This won’t help working-class Americans, but it might punch his ticket in a Democrat primary where candidates will sprint to the left.

Tulsi Gabbard has reportedly received an ultimatum from the Trump Administration to step down between now and the Midterms. Roger Stone, a former friend, told me last year over dinner in person that he plans to manage her presidential campaign. Based on her Democrat track record and recent testimony before Congress on the Iran war, she plans to run on a non-interventionist (AKA anti-MAGA) platform. Tulsi and her allies continue to deny my reporting.

Racist and Islamic candidate for California’s 48th congressional district, Ammar Campa-Najjar, is dating billionaire Jewish heiress Representative Sarah Jacobs (D-CA-51). Naijar is the grandson of Muhammad Yousef al-Najjar, a senior member of the Palestinian terrorist group Black September that murdered 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics. The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will be a stone’s throw away from his district. Just saying…

Billionaire Alex Soros is praising Maher Bitar for being named the head of National Security Action, the left’s new foreign policy staffing engine we’re tracking. Bitar, a rampant pro-Palestinian Islamist who sympathizes with Hamas, had his security clearance revoked for weaponizing intelligence against President Trump.

While I’ve frequently disagreed on policy issues with former Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, he recently told a colleague of mine in the airport that he really liked me and my work. Now that’s a class act!

Citizen Journalists Control the Narrative

Trust in corporate media didn’t collapse overnight. It collapsed because they stopped doing their job. Now, independent investigators like me are forcing stories into the open with documentation, financial records, and public pressure campaigns that deliver real-world consequences. No editors. No filters. No permission. Just the facts.

The Angle:

Media exposure is no longer controlled by institutions. It’s controlled by whoever has the evidence and the courage to publish it.

President Trump has called getting “Loomered” the end of one’s career.

With one of the most engaged X profiles, I have a unique opportunity to tell the truth and share facts that the leftist media wants suppressed.

Receipts:

Everything Is on the Line in the Midterm Election

This is not a normal midterm cycle. The stakes are sky high and Republicans better start acting like it, because the Democrats are. In Virginia, they tried to rig the elections to give them a 10-1 structural advantage until the Supreme Court of Virginia struck it down. Meanwhile, left wing money is flooding Democrat campaigns. My investigation into Anthropic AI, or “Woke AI” as President Trump calls them, revealed $20 million flowing into Public First Action, which is now fueling political infrastructure tied to Democrat “Get Trump” candidates.

I’ve done deep dives into a number of congressional candidates, including Roy Cooper and Sherrod Brown, who proclaim to be moderates, but in reality, they’re Senator Chuck Schumer’s loyal foot soldiers. The Democrat party is now dominated by far-left Squad politics and they’ll do anything to seize power so they can impeach President Trump on day one, pack the Supreme Court, impeach conservative Supreme Court justices, make Washington, DC a state, and reign ideological terror on the United States.

The Angle:

People are voting with their feet, fleeing blue states for red states with low taxes and low crime. Democrats are trying to rig the elections in states they dominate, like Virginia, New York, Illinois, Maryland, and California, to give them a structural advantage.

The Supreme Court has overturned key provisions of the outdated Voting Rights Act, eliminating majority-minority districts. If Republicans play their cards right and redistrict immediately in states like Florida and Louisiana, they should end up with a decisive structural advantage. But first, they have to overcome the Losercons in their own party. Their success in Indiana’s primaries is an excellent first step.

The only message that unifies Democrats is their hate for President Trump. If they win the House, expect the next two years to look like the end of President Trump’s first term, with endless impeachment hearings, media circuses, and subpoenas for Administration officials. Their partisan warfare will do nothing to improve the lives of average Americans.

Receipts:

The Collapse of Candace Owens

Through exclusive reporting, I’ve uncovered Candace’s husband, George Farmer’s, DUI records, and it’s not pretty. George allegedly had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit and totaled his truck in what Candace has called a “fender bender.” Now she’s trying to lie and distract so that her husband isn’t denaturalized by the Department of Homeland Security, which has reportedly launched an investigation.

I’ve also uncovered Candace’s high-value real estate network through an entity called “Battery Lane Trust.” Corporate changes inside her business took place during active litigation against the Macron family, raising serious legal questions about whether she is trying to hide assets.

The Angle:

Candace proclaims to be a truth-teller, but she won’t release evidence supporting her claims that I’m lying about George’s DUI.

I’ve released George’s mugshot, the official Nashville Police Department police report, and photos from his alleged August 10, 2023, DUI.

Only a Tennessee resident may request the police bodycam footage from the incident. Stay tuned for more on that front!

Candace frequently asks her audience for donations to cover her legal and security costs. Meanwhile, she has millions of dollars in assets, which she may be working to hide from the Macron family’s legal team. I am willing to share all my research with the Macrons’ legal team to expose Candace’s financial dealings.

While Candace hurls insults and attacks me personally, I’m focusing on uncovering the facts.

Receipts

Loomer Unleashed is always on the scene getting the latest scoops.

That’s it for today. If you’re reading this, you’re ahead of the curve.

The Loomered Team