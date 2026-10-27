LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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ORRN31's avatar
ORRN31
18h

Funny how all your conspiracy theories are found to be true.

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Issac Newton's avatar
Issac Newton
11h

Can you please investigate and to the extent possible describe the state of the following issues and ideally resolve them:

1. How old was Illan Omar when she arrived in the USA.

2. Did her father ever get US citizenship?

2a. I read there is no record of him being naturalized.

2b. Did her father admit he was a Colonel in Sid Barre's regime, and was trained in the Soviet Union

2c. Did her father admit to or deny participating in the war crimes of the Sid Barre's regime.

3. Did Ilan Omar qualify for automatic naturalization via her father's citizenship or he did he not have USA citizenship or she was too old

4. Even if Illan Omar married her brother, does this immigration fraud provide a basis for denaturalization, assuming she was actually a US citizen?

5. Did she or her husband benefit (get donations and funds from) the massive $9 billion dollars plus welfare fraud in MN.

6. How much wealth does she or her husband have and when/how did she get it, particularly the $30 million she claimed to have.

Thanks,

Alan Blair

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