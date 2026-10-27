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In August 2018, Ilhan Omar wasn’t a member of Congress. She was a Minnesota state legislator three days away from the Democrat primary that would send her to Washington. Laura Loomer walked into her campaign event in Minneapolis and asked her the question no one in the media would:

Why did you marry your brother?

Eight years later, federal agents have searched Omar’s home, investigators have reportedly obtained DNA evidence to determine whether her ex-husband is her biological brother, and the government’s own court filings refer to her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi” – the same name as the man she married. The left-wing media is treating it like breaking news, but it has taken the media and the Justice Department nearly a decade to catch up to Laura Loomer’s reporting.

On August 11, 2018, Loomer confronted Omar and Michigan congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib at a joint campaign event at a Minneapolis deli. The Star Tribune called it “crashing” the event. On video, Loomer asked Omar why she married her brother and told her, “Ilhan, it is illegal to use your campaign finance funds to pay for your divorce from your brother!”

Facebook unpublished Loomer’s page within hours of her posting the video. Three months later, after Omar won her seat, Twitter banned Loomer for criticizing her. Loomer was deplatformed for asking questions that federal investigators are now asking with search warrants. Once again, Loomer’s investigative journalism has been vindicated, but she paid a high price for uncovering the truth.

In 2019, after Minnesota campaign finance regulators found Omar had violated state campaign finance law, Loomer noted that the mainstream media was finally confirming what Loomer had raised at that deli a year earlier. That July, Loomer Unleashed reminded readers of everything it had uncovered about Omar’s marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. And last December, Loomer Unleashed asked Omar to her face whether she married her own brother to steal citizenship, and Omar melted down.

For eight years, the media’s answer was to call it a smear campaign or “Islamophobia.” PolitiFact ran a piece in 2019 relaying her hometown newspaper’s conclusion. As recently as last December, Snopes declared the story a “rumor” that “lacks evidence.” The so-called fact-checkers never asked Omar the hard questions, and apparently neither did any US law enforcement agency.

Then, on October 12, Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a court-authorized search warrant at Omar’s home in Washington, D.C., as part of what the Justice Department calls an ongoing federal criminal investigation. Officials have described it as a multiyear immigration fraud probe built in part on whistleblower complaints. Once again, Laura Loomer broke the news on X that morning:

Elected Democrats insist the investigation is pure political abuse. Barack Obama himself told The Washington Post that the pursuit of Omar should “outrage all Americans” in a story that accidentally revealed more evidence of Omar’s fraud.

Laura Loomer has been saying all of this for years. According to The Wall Street Journal, the probe includes how Omar obtained her U.S. citizenship after arriving from Somalia, including paperwork filed by her late father and whether her age was recorded as 17 instead of 18, a difference that matters for automatic citizenship. Her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, was reportedly a colonel in Somali dictator Siad Barre’s military, and an Oxford historian told the New York Post it is “very wrong for the United States to host war criminals.”

Federal agents have reportedly obtained DNA evidence to determine whether Elmi is her biological brother. One source told the New York Post the DNA is “critical” to the case, and two sources said the evidence gives prosecutors “a solid basis” to take an immigration fraud conspiracy case to a grand jury. Applications to unseal materials tied to the search warrant identify the target as “Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a.k.a. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.” Nur Said Elmi is the same name as the man she married.

This investigation didn’t start under President Trump. It started under Joe Biden. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in Washington and the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section opened an inquiry into Omar’s finances, campaign spending, and contacts with a foreign national in June 2024 under Merrick Garland. Even CNN’s own legal analyst, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig, admitted on air that the probe began under the Biden administration and was reopened under Trump. Biden’s DOJ got there six years after Loomer did.

The courts haven’t rubber-stamped anything. The warrant was signed by a magistrate judge in Washington, D.C. who reportedly donated to Hillary Clinton in 2016, hardly a MAGA Republican. According to CBS News, prosecutors first presented the warrant to the judge about a week before the search, and the two went through a “lengthy back-and-forth” before it was approved. The judge even added protections for Omar’s legislative privileges as a member of Congress. Search warrants are routinely signed off on quickly, even in cases involving violent crime. This one got extended scrutiny from a left-leaning judge who still found probable cause to search a sitting congresswoman’s home.

Omar is crying foul even though she spent years insisting that “no one is above the law” and that her opponents and the media could investigate all they want. Now she says she lives “paycheck to paycheck” and drives a 2016 Camry, despite financial disclosures that once listed up to $30 million in assets.

At this stage of the investigation nothing has been proven in court – not the marriage fraud, and not the allegations that she used her position to massively enrich herself. In our country, we believe that someone is innocent until proven guilty, even someone who hates the country that saved her life.

What we do know is that Omar used campaign funds to pay her son, refused to back a Muslim Brotherhood terror probe, refused to recognize the Armenian Genocide, and described the 9/11 hijackers as “some people.”

Why are Democrats so desperate to paint a legitimate investigation that began under Biden and was approved by a Clinton-donor judge as a political hit job? Because that’s the point. Every time they smear a lawful investigation as “weaponization,” they chip away at public trust in the agents who enforce our laws and secure our borders.

This is the same party that spent years chanting “Defund the police” and “Abolish ICE.” They can’t win those fights at the ballot box, so they fight them in the court of public opinion instead. If immigration fraud by a sitting member of Congress can be waved away as persecution, then no immigration fraud case is safe, and neither is the agency charged with bringing them. Undermining Homeland Security Investigations over Ilhan Omar isn’t a side effect of the Democrats’ outrage. It is the goal.

Laura Loomer was banned, mocked, and called a conspiracy theorist and anti-Muslim bigot for years for asking Ilhan Omar about marrying her brother. Eight years later, the federal government is asking the same question. With the midterms one week away, voters deserve to know who was right all along and which party is still trying to protect Ilhan Omar from the answer and accountability.