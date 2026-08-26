A 2020 video of Ossoff telling HBO that he is against abolishing ICE “magically” gained millions of views from social media accounts with only a few hundred followers. It seems Senate Democrats were running a psyop designed to convince voters that Ossoff supports moderate immigration policy. But since joining the Senate, Ossoff has received donations from Senate Democrats who support abolishing ICE while also voting against ICE funding himself.

Senate Democrats have a significant problem selling the “moderate” immigration policies of candidates like Ossoff, who are running in states Trump won. Current DSCC Chair Kirsten Gillibrand has called for the abolishment of ICE, once telling CNN it’s time to “reimagine and abolish ICE,” code for eliminating all immigration enforcement in America and effectively eliminating U.S. sovereignty.

FEC records show that Jon Ossoff’s Ossoff Victory Fund is a joint fundraising operation with the DSCC. It’s laughable to believe that any Senate Democrat candidate like Ossoff could embrace different policy positions than the DSCC chair.

Gillibrand is not the only pro-abolish ICE United States Senator funding Ossoff’s reelection campaign. FEC records show that Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey’s Educate and Innovate PAC has donated to Jon Ossoff. Markey has posted “abolish ICE” numerous times in the last year on his official X account. Maybe Markey’s “abolish ICE” position is why the donation to Ossoff came from a political entity that does not use Markey’s name.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker also donated to Ossoff using a campaign entity that does not contain his name. FEC records show Booker donated to Ossoff’s campaign via his Purpose PAC. During the pro-open border protests and clashes at Delaney Hall, Booker sided with those calling for the facility to be shut down. Booker has also voted against ICE funding.

Open borders advocate Mazie Hirono from Hawaii is another United States Senator who donated to Ossoff using a campaign committee without her name, via her Pineapple PAC. Hirono has voted against ICE funding and, in 2025, spoke at a May Day anti-Trump protest in Washington, D.C., hosted by CASA, an organization that calls for the abolishment of ICE.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is also a funder of Ossoff’s campaign. FEC records show that Pritzker listed “Governor of Illinois” as his employer in his Ossoff donation. Pritzker once posted to his X account, “Abolish Trump’s ICE.”

Adding further evidence that Ossoff embraces radical open-border policies is the fact that he voted against ICE funding in June, joining his radical Senate Democrat colleagues in voting against S. 2, which provided billions of dollars in funding for ICE.

The facts are clear, Ossoff, like his Senate Democrat colleagues, is a pro-open borders advocate. Georgia voters shouldn’t believe attempts to “moderate wash” Ossoff’s record.