LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
10h

It gets to the point sometimes you just don't know what to say about these people. They are all working with the Media to save their sorry Ass,s with constant lies. Problem is the Media with all that bullshit they spew.

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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
10h

Keep hitting them where it hurts Laura - - Anti-America Democrat Candidates pretending to run away from Pro-Open Borders , de-facto citizenship for illegals along w no Tariffs to bring in jobs for 'Blue-Coller' America is the recipe for Disaster - - TRUMP is America FIRST and the phoney Left is about to find out what their traditional base is looking for is really JOBS .......... .........kudos ms L

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