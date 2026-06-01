Muslim Michigan Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has shamelessly launched a new coalition for his campaign called “Jews for Abdul.” The first “Jews for Abdul” in-person event went exactly as one would expect, with Abdul launching into another antisemitic rant, this time telling his Jewish crowd that he was “struggling” with whether Israel has the right to exist. Sayed has built quite a lengthy resume of Jew-hatred as he has campaigned with rabid Jew-haters Hasan Piker and Rep. Summer Lee, who, in Sayed’s presence, bragged about not condemning the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks that murdered 1,200 Israelis and US citizens.

While speaking last week at his first “Jews for Abdul” event in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed told the small Jewish crowd that he struggles with the question of Israel’s existence:

“I often struggle with the question that people ask in this particular scenario, because what they now ask is, ‘Do you believe in Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state?’”

Sayed’s speech became more deranged as he questioned how Israel could be a democracy before explaining to the crowd that there are different types of “Jews”, and asking how you sustain democracy if you don’t have a Jewish majority? He also asked if there are particular offices that need to be held by certain types of Jewish people?

El-Sayed’s new “Jews for Abdul” webpage calls on Jews to provide him with their contact information and zip code. It then reads:

“Abdul’s election to the United States Senate would be advantageous for all, including for Jews, because of his strong opposition to antisemitism and all forms of bigotry.”

The “Jews for Abdul” webpage also states that President Trump’s administration is helping Israel commit genocide in Gaza. The website says,

“Abdul has properly characterized Israel’s U.S.-enabled genocide in Gaza to be among the most immoral events of our time, tragic for both Israel and the United States.”

It’s absurd that El-Sayed claims to be fighting antisemitism when he recently hosted an event with rabid Jew-hater Hasan Piker. At an El-Sayed-Piker event in April, Democrat Pennsylvania Congresswoman Summer Lee bragged to El-Sayed and Piker about being one of the few people who refused to condemn the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks. Lee refused to apologize for her remarks when confronted by Loomer Unleashed following the event.

So far, “Jews for Abdul” appears to have held two events: one virtual and one in-person. Pictures from the in-person event show it was sparsely attended.

Abdul El-Sayed is currently favored to win the Democrat nomination for the Michigan U.S. Senate seat, meaning someone as radical, anti-American, and hateful as him could become a United States Senator representing the key battleground state of Michigan.

El-Sayed’s rise to power within the Democrat Party also shows that the left has become fully Islamified, which makes MAGA’s 2026 midterm election victory essential for the survival of our Constitution and the preservation of our country, which is under attack by the red-green alliance in an intensifying manner.