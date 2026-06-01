LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Michigan Jews should not be fooled by campaign branding. A “Jews for Abdul” page does not erase the record. If a candidate hedges on Israel’s right to exist, traffics in genocide rhetoric, and surrounds himself with the anti-Israel activist class, then Jewish voters are being used as political stage props. This is the same sick pattern we see in Europe and Canada: the far Left supplies the language, the Islamists supply the street power, and nervous liberals pretend it is all “coalition politics.” No. It is antisemitism wearing progressive cologne. Jews for Abdul is not outreach. It is a warning flare.

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