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A few weeks ago I did what independent investigative journalists have a responsibility to do: I pulled the public records on a candidate for office and published what they showed. This time the candidate was Angie Nixon, Florida’s Democrat nominee for the United States Senate.

Within days, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stood behind the US House of Representatives podium to call me a “stone-cold racist, pathological liar and nutjob” and demanded that Republicans denounce me. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore accused me of “peddling racism” for clicks. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she “1,000 percent” rejected my remarks. Nixon herself told Newsweek that “Charlie Kirk was a racist, just like Laura Loomer is.”

Not one of my critics pointed to a single fact I got wrong. They didn’t dispute a citation, a court filing, a license record, or a quote. Instead, they howled “racism” to discredit me. They will do anything to distract from Angie Nixon’s radical record before Floridians vote in November.

Angie Nixon has called President Trump “nothing more than a racist white supremacist,” adding, “I stand with @IlhanMN.” When the Florida House took up a bill honoring Charlie Kirk after his assassination, she voted no and declared on the floor that the bill “feels like a bill brought straight from the KKK.” When constituents objected, she launched into a profanity-laced rant: “I’m not gonna be too many more of your apes, dirty bitches” before turning it into a fundraising pitch: “Send me to DC! Donate.”

Nixon has called for abolishing ICE and describes federal immigration enforcement as “Donald Trump building modern-day concentration camps in an effort to disappear people from our communities.” She has written, “I can’t wait until Donald Trump is arrested and held accountable. I will definitely vote to remove him after becoming Florida’s next U.S. Senator.” She supports D.C. statehood and packing the Supreme Court to usher in permanent Democrat control of the federal government. She opposes keeping biological men out of women’s sports, posting “Trans Girls ARE Girls!”, and boasts that she has taken her teenage daughter to lewd drag shows. When a Republican colleague filed a bill stating that Florida would not pay reparations to descendants of former slaves, she accused the party of finding it “convenient to demonize Black people.” Every policy dispute, in Nixon’s telling, is a racial attack, making every critic a bigot. This is the grievance machine Democrats hope will win them the election in November.

Nixon is endorsed by Islamic “Squad” members Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley. Nixon stood beside Tlaib at a “Chomp the Oligarchy” rally in August urging Floridians to become “willful accomplices” against Trump’s “fascism.” Rep. Ro Khanna praised her campaign as the “Black Freedom Movement.”

Angie Nixon’s Cafe Resistance Bookstore & Coffee Shop in Jacksonville, which she opened to spread radical communist ideology, has a “Delinquent” license according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The license expired on June 1. By late August, it was roughly 11 weeks past due, and in Florida, a food-service establishment that keeps operating after its license expires is treated as unlicensed. Every diner, food truck, and Starbucks in Duval County manages to keep that license current, but Angie Nixon thinks she’s above the law.

Records from the Florida Highway Patrol and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office show Nixon was cited for careless driving four times between 2009 and 2013, including failing to maintain control of her vehicle, running a blinking red light, and twice rear-ending stopped cars. Then, in October 2019, she drove into oncoming traffic with her minor daughter in the car. The crash injured the child and caused $8,000 in damage, and UF Health Shands Jacksonville recorded thousands of dollars in hospital liens for treatment related to the crash.

In September 2024, Nixon filed for divorce and let the case sit on the Duval County docket for nearly two years, until six days after winning her primary, her lawyers filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal and made the case disappear. Either Nixon lost track of her own divorce case for two years, or an active file on a public docket became inconvenient for her political campaign.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) sunk $16 million into Alex Vindman’s campaign to stop her, but when Nixon crushed him anyway, the DSCC endorsed her within a day. Hakeem Jeffries and Barack Hussein Obama have endorsed her too. That is why he is calling me names instead of answering questions. The leader of the House Democrats has attached himself to a nominee who calls the President a white supremacist and a Charlie Kirk memorial a KKK bill, and he would rather call me racist than talk about Nixon’s radical, anti-American, and openly communist record.

A United States senator votes on war, spending, and the safety of American families. Floridians deserve to know what Angie Nixon has said and done before they go to the polls and cast their ballots this November. Calling me racist doesn’t make Nixon’s record disappear. It only tells you how badly the people around her want to hide who Angie Nixon really is.