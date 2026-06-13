LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
3h

arrest their "RAG HEAD" asses s and ship them back to their SHITHOLES

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
4h

Let's face if, America made a HUGE mistake when it bestowed citizenship o such SCUM BAGA as Ilhan Omaar and should have NEVER allowed the formation of a SOLALIAN VILLAGE or whatever the fuck it was that housed all those SOMALIAN THIEVES.

Ilhan Omar is a WHORE and a THIEF and a PLAIN OUT CRIMINAL and should Be BANISHED from America.. as should the LYNG, THIEVING Thlaib who used her fathers address to be elected to a district she did NOT reside in.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Laura Loomer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture