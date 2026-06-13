There has been a notable presence of keffiyehs outside Delaney Hall in New Jersey amid pro-open border riots, and this development is no mistake. Pro-Islamic figures and groups such as Hasan Piker and the Party for Socialism and Liberation have been leading the charge in organizing the protests outside Delaney Hall, which devolved into riots on a recent Saturday night.

Congressional Democrats such as transgender Congresswoman Sarah McBride and Rashida Tlaib have refused to disavow the left’s pro-open border rioters, with Tlaib even defending Piker’s actions and his deliberate effort to stir tensions.

On a recent weekend, Islamist streamer Hasan Piker arrived at Delaney Hall and walked around the location for hours wearing a gas mask. Just hours after Piker left, Delaney Hall experienced some of the worst riots yet. It is not far-fetched to fathom that someone like Piker, who has immense influence among Democrat voters, walking around with a gas mask, put the idea to riot in many of the “protesters’” minds.

Congressional Democrats on Capitol Hill have refused to denounce Piker and the open border rioters’ deranged behavior. The following Thursday, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib made excuses for Piker wearing a gas mask, claiming he was only protecting himself because she claimed ICE “tear-gases people”.

Then the following Tuesday, transgender Congressman Sarah McBride refused to denounce the pro-open border rioters at Delaney Hall as he questioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. Ironically, McBride attempted to score a “gotcha” question against Secretary Rubio moments after he refused to answer ours.

It is not surprising that elected Democrats refuse to disavow Piker’s deranged behavior, as Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ro Khanna have all struggled to or have flat-out refused to disavow Hasan Piker’s violent rhetoric, including his statements that “America deserved 9/11” and “kill Rick Scott”.

The elected Democrats’ absurdity regarding Delaney Hall only gets worse by the day. On Sunday, House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries, accompanied by LaMonica McIver, arrived at Delaney Hall to stand in solidarity with the illegal immigrants and the protesters. Jeffries invited McIver to attend the Delaney Hall event with him despite the fact that McIver is facing charges for federally assaulting an ICE official outside Delaney Hall in an incident that occurred last year.

Capping off the elected Democrats’ and their candidates’ deranged behavior outside Delaney Hall is the fact that on Wednesday, Michigan Democrat United States Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who is a jihadist Muslim, attended a protest outside Delaney Hall, where he again called for the abolishment of ICE. In April, El-Sayed, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Hasan Piker all campaigned together in Michigan.

It is also important to note that pro-Islamic organizations seem to have taken BLM’s place as the Democrats’ foot soldiers. Instagram posts from the Party for Socialism and Liberation New Jersey chapter show countless photos and videos of protesters clashing with law enforcement outside Delaney Hall. Loomer Unleashed has captured footage of the Party for Socialism and Liberation organizing numerous anti-Trump, pro-Islamic Washington, D.C. protests, including “May Day”, where protesters flew the Islamic Republic of Iran flag outside the White House while also holding up dolls of President Trump being sexually assaulted.

From the state level with Zohran Mamdani to the federal level with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, combined with their violent street “activists”, it is obvious the Democrats have sold out to Islam. As President Trump and some elected Republicans continue to take on Islamic terror, the divide between the two parties becomes clearer each day, as does the growing presence of the Red-Green alliance in American politics.