Michigan Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed continues to align himself with individuals and organizations tied to Islamic terrorism and terror financing. His latest appearance is as a keynote speaker at the Islamic Society of North America’s 63rd Annual Convention, scheduled for September 4–7 in Detroit. Cenk Uygur, the uncle of Islamic communist streamer Hasan Piker, is also listed among the confirmed speakers.

The convention’s own website lists El-Sayed as a keynote speaker alongside Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Cenk Uygur, and Dalia Mogahed. The Islamic Society of North America has a documented history connected to the 2008 Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing trial.

In that case, federal prosecutors listed the Islamic Society of North America among unindicted co-conspirators. Court records showed that the Islamic Society of North America and the North American Islamic Trust appeared on internal Muslim Brotherhood documents associated with the “Palestine Committee,” a network prosecutors said was tasked with supporting Hamas. Evidence presented at trial indicated that both organizations received and transferred funds linked to the Holy Land Foundation, which was convicted of providing material support to Hamas. The North American Islamic Trust (NAIT) is listed as a sponsor of the 2026 convention.

A federal jury convicted the Holy Land Foundation and its leaders on all 108 counts related to material support for terrorism, money laundering, and tax fraud. While the Islamic Society of North America was never charged or convicted, a federal judge later noted that prosecutors had produced “ample evidence” of associations between the organization, the Holy Land Foundation, and Hamas.

El-Sayed’s own record adds to the pattern. In a 2011 Huffington Post op-ed, he urged U.S. support for the Egyptian protesters during the period that led to the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohamed Morsi taking power. In 2012, El-Sayed signed a public statement supporting Morsi, the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

In the final weeks of the Michigan Democrat primary, El-Sayed featured Hasan Piker at campaign events. Piker has previously stated that America deserved the September 11 Islamic terrorist attacks that killed 3,000 Americans.

In April, Piker and Pennsylvania Democrat Summer Lee discussed being among the few who did not condemn the October 7th Hamas attacks while attending events with El-Sayed.

Despite these associations, the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has supported El-Sayed’s candidacy, even as it backs more “moderate” candidates in other states.

El-Sayed’s decision to headline an ISNA convention with documented ties to a Muslim Brotherhood-linked terrorism-financing network, with little public pushback from Senate Democrat leadership, makes it clear that Democrats are supporting the most radical candidates in America in the hopes of gaining a political advantage by finalizing the Islamic communist takeover of America.