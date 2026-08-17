LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

This is the Red-Green Coalition moving from activist theater into Senate politics. El-Sayed is building around Islamist networks, socialist economics, anti-ICE politics, anti-Israel grievance machinery, Piker-world radicalism, and Democrat establishment protection. The DSCC sees it and still backs him. That is the tell. The Democrat machine sells “moderates” in red states while embracing candidates who orbit groups and personalities tied to Hamas apologetics, Muslim Brotherhood sympathy, and October 7 moral rot. This is exactly how extremism gets laundered: convention stage, campaign ad, donor network, party endorsement, media silence. Call it out now.

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