When a middle-class woman in Ohio picks up her husband’s heart medication at the pharmacy counter, the sticker shock hits hard: hundreds of dollars out of pocket, even with insurance. Yet the same drug, developed with American research dollars, sells for a fraction of that price across the Atlantic in countries like Germany or France.

This isn’t an isolated frustration. Millions of American families face the same reality every month, paying dramatically higher prices for prescription drugs that people in Europe and other wealthy nations get at steep discounts.

A major 2024 study by the RAND Corporation put hard numbers on the gap. U.S. prescription drug prices overall run about 2.78 times higher than in 32 other developed countries tracked by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an international forum of 38 member countries working to promote policies that improve global economic and social well-being.

For brand-name drugs, the newer, often life-saving ones, Americans pay more than three times as much, even after rebates and discounts.

Here’s how it works in practice: European governments set strict price caps, use “reference pricing” that ties what they’ll pay to the lowest price in neighboring countries, and negotiate tough deals with drug makers. Companies, needing to cover the massive costs of research and clinical trials, then charge far more in the freer U.S. market, where prices aren’t tightly controlled. The result? Every day, Americans and U.S. taxpayers end up subsidizing the medicines the rest of the world uses on the cheap. President Trump has called this out for years. In May 2025, he accused the European Union of using “brutal” tactics to force low prices overseas, especially in places like Germany, driving up costs for patients back home. It’s a complaint that resonates in kitchens and doctors’ offices nationwide.

The situation mirrors what Trump highlighted during his first term with NATO defense spending. For years, many European allies contributed far less than their share while relying on American military strength. Pressure from Washington eventually pushed more countries to increase their budgets. The same principle, Trump and his team argue, should apply to pharmaceuticals: wealthier nations benefiting from U.S.-driven innovation should pay a fairer share.

A 2018 White House Council of Economic Advisers report explained the mechanics clearly. Foreign governments act as giant single buyers, using their leverage to keep prices artificially low. That leaves American families, employers, insurers, and programs like Medicare shouldering a bigger portion of the global bill for developing new treatments.

One tool already on the books could help change this. Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 allows the U.S. to investigate and respond to foreign practices that unfairly burden American businesses and consumers. Europe’s drug pricing system certainly fits that description.

The Trump administration has made clear it wants reciprocity, not confrontation for its own sake. The goal is straightforward: ensure that countries with strong economies pay prices that better reflect the value of cutting-edge medicines, just as they were pressed to contribute more for collective defense.

There are many reasons why this hits home for ordinary Americans:

Most groundbreaking new drugs originate from research that is funded or incentivized by the U.S. market.

When companies can’t recover costs here, it affects which treatments reach the market next — and what your family can afford. Continued imbalance risks slowing innovation over time, meaning fewer new options for cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and other conditions that touch nearly every community. Drug pricing is undeniably complex, involving insurance rebates, patents, and regulations.

But the bottom line feels simple to many families struggling with medical bills: Americans shouldn’t keep carrying the heaviest load for medicines our economy and scientists help create while the rest of the world gets them on the cheap.

As policymakers debate next steps, from trade negotiations to domestic reforms, the central question remains one of basic fairness. Should hardworking families in places like Ohio, Texas, and Pennsylvania continue subsidizing lower pharmaceutical prices for patients abroad, or is it time for wealthier allies to shoulder more of the cost?

For many Americans facing the sticker shock of their monthly pharmacy bill, the answer seems clear.

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