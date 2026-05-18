LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The old scam is simple: America invents, America funds, America risks, America pays—and Europe lectures us while buying the same medicine at a discount. No more. If Germany, France, and the rest of the socialist coupon club want cutting-edge cancer drugs, heart medications, diabetes treatments, and Alzheimer’s breakthroughs, they can pay their fair share. Section 301 should be on the table. Trade pressure should be on the table. Reciprocity should be the standard. MAHA means Americans first at the pharmacy counter, not last. The U.S. patient should not be the world’s unpaid research department and prescription-drug sugar daddy.

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