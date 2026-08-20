LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
4h

All these people have been bought and paid, to keep the narrative going for one reason!! Too keep the lie out there for the idiots!!!!!!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

This is the abolish-ICE caucus with congressional letterhead. They want the political benefit of calling immigration officers murderers without the accountability of defending the claim in the hallway. That is cowardice. ICE agents enforce federal law in dangerous conditions while elected Democrats smear them for applause from activists, open-borders NGOs, and Red-Green primary voters. When violence follows, they discover elevators, headphones, silence, props, and procedural fog. The question is simple: do they stand by the “murderer” smear or retract it? Their refusal to answer is the answer.

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