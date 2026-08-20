Before leaving for August recess, House Democrats proved to the American people that they are too immature to run the United States Congress if the left were to win November’s midterm elections. Powerful House Democrats ranging from Summer Lee to Sarah McBride refused to apologize for their past remarks, calling ICE agents killers and murderers when Loomer Unleashed confronted them in the wake of Monday’s anti-ICE terrorist attack in New York City.

Pennsylvania Democrat Summer Lee pointed to her ear as if she were wearing headphones and told Loomer Unleashed she couldn’t hear Charles Downs’ question about apologizing for embracing the open border riots. The only problem with that excuse: Lee was not wearing headphones, and the question was asked loud and clear.

Following the initial exchange, we pressed Lee:

“What’s wrong, you don’t want to talk about ICE agents getting attacked and your rhetoric being responsible?”

Lee responded by asking us if ICE was killing people. We pointed out that in the cases of ICE-involved shootings, the agents’ lives were in danger because, in most cases, the vehicles were weaponized against them.

It’s worth noting Lee’s close association with Hasan Piker, who also wants to abolish ICE and said America deserved 9/11. Piker has repeatedly come to Lee’s defense following our confrontations and campaigned with Lee in Michigan this spring, when the two held events with Michigan Democrat United States Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Loomer Unleashed previously reported that Lee and Piker are plotting a 2028 U.S. Senate run to unseat John Fetterman, that Democrats have repeatedly refused to disavow Piker’s anti-American rhetoric, and that Lee herself refused to condemn Piker’s “America deserved 9/11” remarks ahead of a joint event.

Lee was far from the only House Democrat to make a fool of themselves this week. Delaware Congressman Sarah McBride’s staffer appeared to reach for the elevator’s “close door” button after we asked McBride to apologize for his previous statements calling ICE agents murderers.

Following the confrontation, Charles Downs and McBride posted back and forth about elevator doors, but it was all a diversion to make people forget that just last week, McBride wrote on his X account:

“The murder of yet another person at the hands of ICE agents is one more example of what happens when this administration is able to operate with zero oversight or accountability.”

McBride isn’t just any ordinary member of Congress. He is a radical pro-trans activist who will do anything to force his twisted ideology on Americans. A 2023 Politico article credits McBride with transitioning Joe Biden into a pro-trans figure, and McBride had a close relationship with Biden’s late son Beau.

The list of prominent House Democrats refusing to apologize for their past rhetoric calling ICE murderers also includes top House Immigration Subcommittee Democrat Pramila Jayapal, who told us that “ICE is killing people in the streets” when we asked her for an apology on the matter.

Jayapal has been consistent with her messaging, calling ICE murderers, posting in January:

“Trump is going after everyday people, coming into the streets of our cities, and now killing people. As the top Democrat on the House Immigration Subcommittee, I’m demanding immediate oversight to stop these attacks.”

Our questioning continued with California Democrat Sara Jacobs, one of the wealthiest members of Congress. Jacobs went awfully quiet when we asked her to apologize for her past remarks calling ICE murderers. Her silence was quite telling, as Jacobs rants and raves when Trump administration officials like Marco Rubio testify before Congress, and the same holds true for her media appearances.

Jacobs’ X posts accusing ICE agents of being murderers are especially outrageous, saying recently:

“Republicans bankrolled ICE with billions of dollars, and now they’re killing people in our streets like it’s nothing. We need immediate investigations — without any interference or threat of retaliation or deportation by the federal government. Justice for Lorenzo and Johan.”

Loomer Unleashed also displayed amazing foresight. Just before the recent anti-ICE terrorist attack in New York City, we questioned Squad member Ayanna Pressley about her claims of ICE “murdering people.” Pressley couldn’t explain how ICE was murdering people, despite posting to her X account:

“Two dads were murdered by ICE agents.”

We asked Texas Democrat Rep. Al Green a similar question shortly after questioning Pressley. Green responded by waving his cane in the air and claiming he didn’t have time to speak with us. It seems like his walking cane may be more of a prop than a necessity.

Congressional Democrats closing out the summer session by embracing open border policies while misleading the American people should be all the proof voters need to reject any leftist candidate appearing on their ballot come November’s midterms.