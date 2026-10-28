LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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A demand for party unity accompanied by a decapitation threat is political thuggery. The posts described here turn supporting Angie Nixon into an obedience test enforced with fantasies of violence. Manley’s reported defense that Trump says worse is particularly pathetic. Another politician’s mouth supplies no permission slip for threatening people. Nixon should condemn that language plainly, without a campaign consultant sanding every edge off the statement. Nobody owes a candidate loyalty, and losing an argument doesn't give an activist ownership of another person’s vote. The Democrat Party should make that unmistakable to everyone campaigning under its banner. The ballot box is not a hostage situation.

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