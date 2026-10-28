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Campaign promises are usually about education, healthcare, taxes, energy, and the rest of what gets called kitchen table issues. In what may be a first in American history, we now have a candidate whose promise was to decapitate his own party’s voters.

That’s where we are in America today thanks to the jihadist-communist left. Elijah Manley, a 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale Democrat who ran for Congress this year in Florida’s 20th Congressional District, surrendered to the Broward Sheriff’s Office last week and was booked into the Broward County Jail on two counts of making written threats to kill or cause bodily injury, both second-degree felonies in Florida. Manley, a DSA candidate, finished a distant third in the August 18, 2026 Democrat Congressional primary won by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and he is one of the loudest supporters of Florida Democrat US Senate nominee Angie Nixon.

Mugshot of Elijah Manley. Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Local 10 News, the posts went up on Facebook on August 20, two days after Manley lost his primary, while he was promoting Nixon’s campaign. One of them read:

“Every Democrat needs to get behind the Democratic nominee for Senate. Anybody not doing that, I promise you I’m going to cut your [expletive] head off.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit was tipped off the next day, when one of the two people Manley had tagged in the thread sent deputies screenshots of the posts and told them she feared for her safety. Investigators determined the account belonged to Manley and obtained a warrant. Not content to simply threaten to decapitate dissenting Democrats, Manley continued his violent threats in another post:

“This the type shii that will make me snap. Any of you that don’t support Angie Nixon, I promise you I will make your life a living hell to the very end. You better lineup behind the Democratic nominee like we always do.”

In another post, Manley wrote:

“I’m talking to y’all. I saw y’all comments earlier. I’m already pissed off, do not piss me off more. I swear to god, take me to war over this black woman and I promise y’all I will burn y’all mf castle to the ground and anyone else in my way.”

According to the affidavit, when some of his own followers asked him to ease back on his legally actionable threats of violence, he responded:

“I’m not toning anything down. I’m tired of being told tone my voice while white people get away with destroying everything. I want all white people to vote for the Democratic nominee.”

Manley was held on a $40,000 bond and released early Saturday morning. A judge ordered him to stay off social media, possess no weapons or ammunition, and have no contact with the victims. In an added twist, the Broward State Attorney’s Office has recused itself from the case, saying the two victims had participated in charity drives organized by the office over the years, and has asked that the prosecution be reassigned to another state attorney.

Manley is playing the victim. Through his attorney, Khurrum Wahid (a Muslim, because of course Manley hired a Muslim lawyer after he was arrested for threatening to decapitate Democrats who don’t vote for Angie Nixon), he denies the allegations and insists the posts were protected political speech rather than threats. Before turning himself in, Manley told WLRN the case is a “serious First Amendment issue” and offered this defense: “The President of the United States says worse.”

While Manley’s violent streak is common knowledge now, Loomer Unleashed was warning people about it back in August – and took plenty of heat for doing so.

In August, Manley was set to appear with Nixon and jihadist Rep. Rashida Tlaib at a campaign event booked at a Jewish-owned business in one of the most Jewish communities in South Florida – an event designed to intimidate the local Jewish community. Attentive readers will remember how Laura Loomer managed to get that event shut down. The two are a package deal on the far left: Rep. Ro Khanna endorsed Manley in June and campaigned with Nixon in Orlando this week, and Tlaib, who has endorsed Nixon, headlined their joint rally.

At the time, pro-Hamas propaganda outlet Drop Site News and Ryan Grim attacked Ms. Loomer for getting the event canceled. Two months later, she has been vindicated, and Manley has a mugshot.

Manley is hardly an outlier in Nixon’s orbit. Loomered.com reported last week that Nixon’s hand-picked political director wants to defund all police and abolish every prison, and that Nixon herself deleted a “class war” post after Laura Loomer exposed her Marxist talking points. When the candidate talks about class war and her political director wants to empty the prisons, nobody should be shocked when a surrogate starts talking about cutting heads off.

While chopping people’s heads off may have been commonplace in the Bronze Age, nowadays it is the signature of jihadist movements like ISIS and Hamas – the very people Manley and Nixon’s allies in the DSA march alongside. The red-green alliance is here and it’s dangerous. Manley’s online ramblings may seem funny, but if Democrats send maniacs like him to Congress, it will be no laughing matter.

And this wasn’t the only DSA event in Florida that got Loomered this summer.

The planned “Chomp the Oligarchy” rally in South Florida was shut down in August after Loomer publicly exposed the organizers’ plan to harass Jewish members of Congress ahead of the August 18 primary election in the Sunshine State. The get-out-the-vote rally, organized by Gen-Z for Change, the Florida Youth Justice Coalition, and the Miami and Broward County chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America, was scheduled for Friday, August 14 at The Venue Fort Lauderdale.

DSA-aligned candidates including Manley, jihadist Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Oliver Larkin, and Colorado DSA congressional nominee Melat Kiros, who knocked off a 15-term incumbent Democrat in her Denver primary, were scheduled to headline the event to spread their hate and violence.

Their explicit goal in coming to South Florida was to unseat two Jewish Democrat incumbents, Jared Moskowitz and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, simply for affirming Israel’s right to exist – and for being Jewish, of course. Judaism is not permitted in the DSA, even though some deeply disturbed Jews, like Michigan’s Sen. Elissa Slotkin, are so desperate for approval that they will appear on stage with jihadists who hate them.

The pure ignorance on display was staggering. These DSA candidates chose one of the most Jewish towns in America as the stage for their anti-Jewish harassment campaign, and then they booked their event at a venue literally owned by Orthodox Jews named “The Venue.”

Once The Venue’s Jewish owners learned the true purpose of the gathering, they canceled it immediately and released a statement confirming they would not host an event designed to target and intimidate them. They wrote:

“This event has been cancelled and will not be taking place at The Venue Fort Lauderdale. Once we became aware of the full scope and nature of the event and reviewed the publicly circulated promotional materials, we immediately began addressing the matter. Due to the increased security concerns as well as the welfare of attendees and staff, the decision was then made that the event would not proceed at our property. The Venue Fort Lauderdale is Jewish-owned and operated and our values and commitment to the Jewish community are deeply important to us.”

This was never about policy debate. It was pure, calculated, systematic harassment of the Jewish community, sponsored by the DSA and carried out by jihadists who wanted to attack peaceful, patriotic Jewish people in their own neighborhoods. Choosing this way to spread their Islamic communist agenda is either a cartoonish level of stupidity or pure evil.

Manley deserves to be behind bars for his very real, spiritually Muslim threats of violence and decapitation against Floridians. Angie Nixon and anyone else in the Democrat party should be asked to explain their past associations with Manley and whether they agree with his extremist views.