FOLLOW THE MONEY: Progressive Democrats Sara Jacobs, Katherine Clark And Epstein Associate Reid Hoffman Donate Millions To The DCCC
Inside the DCCC’s Financial Engine
FEC filings reveal the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has received millions of dollars in donations from progressive Democrats Sara Jacobs and Katherine Clark. Jacobs is dating former congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar, the grandson of Muhammad Youssef al-Najjar, a co-founder of Fatah and senior figure in the Black September or…
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