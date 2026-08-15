Powerful establishment Democrats, including DSCC Vice Chair Adam Schiff, fellow DSCC Vice Chair Mark Kelly, Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer, and DSCC Chair Kirsten Gillibrand, endorsed Islamic Communist Abdul El-Sayed for the Michigan U.S. Senate seat following his primary win over Haley Stevens this week. Elected Democrats lining up behind Abdul, a pro-jihadist, anti-capitalist, is further proof that the Democratic Party has been fully taken over by Abdul and his fellow Islamic Communists.

Immediately after Stevens conceded, Loomer Unleashed headed to Capitol Hill to confront prominent Democrats about El-Sayed’s ties to Hasan Piker, an Islamic Communist who campaigned alongside El-Sayed at his final events before the primary.

As Arizona Senator Mark Kelly left the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee, we asked him to disavow El-Sayed for campaigning with Piker, an individual who has claimed that America deserved 9/11.

Instead, Kelly praised El-Sayed for winning the primary. When we pressed him on Piker, Kelly claimed he did not know enough about him, which is an obvious lie.

We followed up with Piker’s “America deserved 9/11” comments and his calls to kill Kelly’s Senate colleague, Florida Senator Rick Scott. Kelly again refused to disavow El-Sayed. This is remarkable given that Kelly is a military veteran who swore to uphold the Constitution and oppose foreign and domestic enemies of the United States. One has to wonder if Kelly, believed to be eyeing a 2028 presidential run, simply wants to stay on Piker’s good side.

We posed the same questions to Senator Adam Schiff. Rather than disavow a Senate candidate who is campaigning with a jihadist who has expressed hatred for America, Schiff responded with personal insults.

Both Schiff and El-Sayed share a “Get Trump” obsession. Top El-Sayed supporter Hasan Piker recently stood in Wisconsin alongside Ilhan Omar and fellow Islamic Communist Francesca Hong, declaring it was time to arrest President Trump and his administration officials on trumped-up “corruption charges.”

Schiff’s Get-Trump record dates back to the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, where he arguably spun the most absurd lies of any elected Democrat, including once claiming Donald Trump Jr. would be jailed over his father’s ties to Russia. Schiff lied about having evidence of collusion for years. No evidence was ever produced, but Schiff was a staple on cable TV spreading anti-Trump propaganda.

Kelly and Schiff aren’t the only powerful establishment Democrats behind El-Sayed. The DSCC issued a joint statement from Schumer and Gillibrand, which partially read:

“Democrats are united by a common purpose: putting a check on Donald Trump by defeating his Republican enablers and taking back the Senate. We look forward to working with Abdul and Democrats across Michigan to win this seat in November.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who had backed Stevens, has also thrown her support behind El-Sayed – as has Stevens herself.

El-Sayed’s record extends well beyond his alliance with Piker. He has a pro-terrorism history, having signed a pledge of support to the Muslim Brotherhood while also campaigning with Piker. His jihadist sympathies don’t stop there; he has also told his staff that his voters in Dearborn would be sad the Ayatollah died.

Even more disturbing is El-Sayed’s open disdain for white people. At one of his final primary events, he and Piker joked about how white “bros” spend their days betting on Kalshi, yelling at women, and sitting in their basements.

The irony of those comments coming from El-Sayed and Piker speaks for itself.

El-Sayed’s congressional supporters campaigned alongside him on equally radical policies. Squad member Ayanna Pressley told an El-Sayed campaign crowd that the next 250 years of America must look distinctly different than the first. Pressley, a firm advocate of abolishing ICE, has accused ICE agents of murdering people without ever offering proof – including when Loomer Unleashed pressed her directly.

Pressley was joined on the campaign trail by fellow Squad members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who also campaigned with El-Sayed and Piker in the primary’s final days. Loomer Unleashed has repeatedly pressed Omar and Tlaib on Piker’s and El-Sayed’s radical comments; Omar has refused to disavow them, and so has Tlaib.

Summer Lee also joined El-Sayed on the trail in the campaign’s final days. Back in April, Lee bragged to Piker about refusing to condemn October 7th as the pair traveled to an El-Sayed event. This publication has previously reported on Lee’s ties to Piker, and Lee has refused to apologize when confronted by Loomer Unleashed.

Pramila Jayapal, the most powerful House Democrat on immigration policy, also campaigned for El-Sayed in Michigan ahead of the primary, telling the crowd she would be the most powerful voice setting immigration policy if Democrats retake the House. Jayapal recently told Loomer Unleashed that ICE was murdering people in the streets.

Voters deserve to know: the old Democrat Party is dead. What stands in its place is the party of the Islamic Communists. The American people would be wise to keep this in mind when they head to the polls this November.