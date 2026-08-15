LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

This is what capture looks like. Mark Kelly plays dumb. Adam Schiff insults the reporter. Schumer and Gillibrand issue the unity memo. The Squad shows up. Piker brings the communist sewer energy. Pressley, Omar, Tlaib, Summer Lee, and Jayapal orbit the same campaign ecosystem. And voters are supposed to pretend this is normal Democrat coalition politics? No. It is a hostile ideological merger: anti-capitalist economics, anti-ICE open-borders agitation, anti-Israel radicalism, anti-Trump lawfare fantasies, and identity politics wrapped in Senate respectability. Loomer’s point is brutal and correct: the establishment is not being dragged along reluctantly. It is endorsing the takeover.

Reply
Share
Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
5h

Keep waiting for the masses to wake up, Really every once see,es what is happening . Time is now,cut the head off the snake. And watch how quick everything changes for the good!!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Laura Loomer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture