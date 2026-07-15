Powerful House Democrats on Capitol Hill continue embracing the far-left, DSA-aligned takeover of their party. And once again, Ro Khanna is leading the charge.

Recently, DSA-backed Melat Kiros defeated 15-term Democrat Rep. Diana DeGette in the primary election in Colorado’s First District. Kiros’ rhetoric has echoed Hasan Piker’s “America deserved 9/11” comment. Before Kiros’ victory, Khanna was already on record defending the party’s leftward, Islamist-aligned drift, the same pattern Loomer Unleashed exposed just last week when Khanna and Ilhan Omar refused to condemn Darializa Avila Chevalier’s anti-American record:

As he made his way to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Loomer Unleashed once again confronted Khanna:

“Given the elected Democrats’ embrace of Darializa Avila Chevalier, an individual who called for people to wipe their dirty hands on the American flag like it’s a napkin, why do elected Democrats hate America?”

Khanna dismissed the term “Islamic Communist” as a “smear” and insisted Democrats love America. We countered by pointing out that Khanna just campaigned in Michigan with Muslim Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed who supports Court-packing and a wealth tax.

Khanna’s response? He said a wealth tax “is not communism.” That’s a strange position to defend, considering a wealth tax exists to strip wealth from people who earned it for the sake of redistributing it to the Democrat Party’s voter base. Khanna also said that he didn’t fake a phone call this time – a not-so-subtle reference to last week’s confrontation, when he dodged our questions about his support for Chevalier by pretending to take a call:

Naturally, Khanna cheered on Kiros’ victory, posting to X:

“So proud to have spotted @MelatKirosCO, a generational talent with a brilliant campaign. Congratulations!”

Khanna has long been in Kiros’ corner. Back in March, he posted:

“This is a powerful speech about a new moral direction. When I ran against an incumbent, Democrats walked away from me when I entered a room. I promised myself I would never do that — not pull the ladder up when I got to Congress. Watch this by @MelatKirosCO for hope.”

In a separate post that same day, replying directly to Kiros, Khanna wrote:

“Keep your passion and moral clarity. Love your story as hope for our nation’s future.”

We also pressed Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a member of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, on Tuesday. Asked why House Democrats continue embracing Chevalier despite her anti-American record, Tlaib deflected by asking if we hated Muslims. We responded plainly: we hate people who call for wiping their dirty hands on the American flag, as Chevalier is on the record saying.

What ties all of this together is the unholy alliance of House Democrat leaders and the insurgent Islamo-Communist wing of their party. Tlaib, Khanna, El-Sayed, Chevalier, and now Kiros are all closely associated with Hasan Piker who is increasingly Democrats’ go-to strategist and surrogate, and the same commentator who has previously said America deserved 9/11. Kiros has echoed similar sentiments.

Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Khanna have all repeatedly failed to disavow Piker’s radical rhetoric when given the chance, and Tlaib and El-Sayed have invited Piker to campaign alongside them in Michigan.

On Tuesday night, Piker celebrated Kiros’ win by declaring that “socialism is coming to your neighborhood” in a post on X.

If Republicans lose the midterms, Piker’s prediction won’t just be a boast, it’ll be a preview of exactly who ends up running the Democrat Party’s House majority. Khanna, Tlaib, Omar, and the DSA-Islamic bloc they keep defending aren’t a fringe faction anymore. They’re the base of the Democrat party. Voters should take note.