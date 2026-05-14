Leading Congressional Democrats are not backing down from or disavowing rhetoric that encourages open hostility and violence toward President Trump in the wake of the latest assassination attempt against Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Tlaib recently refused to disavow communist, Muslim streamer Hasan Piker after his calls for Trump’s death, instead choosing to label the sitting President a “fascist.” Her disgusting response reflects a broader pattern inside the Democratic Party of promoting extreme rhetoric even as the life of President Trump and his supporters are threatened…

Loomer Unleashed asked Tlaib directly:

“Hey, I was wondering, will you apologize to President Trump for associating with Hasan Piker — an individual who called for Trump’s death?”

Tlaib responded:

“You want me to apologize to fascist President Trump?”

This is at least the second time Tlaib has refused to distance herself from Piker’s extreme rhetoric. Earlier this month, Tlaib appeared at a campaign rally for Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El Sayed, a fellow Islamist and terrorist sympathizer, who has been closely aligned with Piker’s political orbit.

If Democrats take control of Congress in November, there is a credible path for Tlaib to gain significant institutional power, including a potential role in influencing or even leading the House Financial Services Committee. This committee is responsible for overseeing America’s banks and financial systems. It’s considered a highly desirable position in Washington that gives the chair great power to influence rules and capital flows on Wall Street.

Current Ranking Member “Crazy” Maxine Waters is getting old and may not seek to maintain her leadership role indefinitely. Waters has survived numerous scandals associated with her position on the committee. All involve Waters and her family members making money off her votes. She has been investigated by the House Ethics Committee for bailing out OneUnited Bank, which her husband held stock in. She’s also been accused of giving family members over one million dollars through her campaign. Somehow, she has clung to power despite serious red flags about her own conflicts of interest and self-dealing.

Within the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Tlaib holds a leadership position as one of ten Vice Chairs, while Waters is simply a rank-and-file member with no formal party leadership role.

Tlaib is also closely aligned with Rep. Ilhan Omar, a fellow Islamist and “Squad” member, who serves as Deputy Chair of the same caucus, making her one of the most influential figures within the progressive wing.

Tlaib and Waters are personally close, making a transfer of power more likely. Tlaib has repeatedly praised Waters as a mentor and political ally. In a January 15, 2019 Politico interview, Tlaib called Waters a “shero” and praised her as “unwavering when it comes to holding corporations accountable.”

Days later, Tlaib posted: “My new chairwoman right here! @RepMaxineWaters is an unwavering fighter for the people and she will hold the powerful accountable.”

In her official congressional statement at the time, Tlaib wrote: “It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve on the Financial Services Committee under the leadership of Chairwoman Maxine Waters, someone I deeply admire.”

By July 2020, her loyalty was again displayed: “I will follow Khalto Maxine anywhere.”

That loyalty appears to be mutual. In an April 17, 2021 CNN interview, Waters said of Tlaib: “So she spoke her mind and I appreciate that, and I love her for it.”

If Tlaib were to take control of the Financial Services Committee, the policy implications would yank America’s financial system to the left. She has consistently supported aggressive taxation policies and the use of congressional authority to attack political opponents.

In 2020, Tlaib openly backed the release of President Trump’s tax returns, accusing him of using “unscrupulous” and potentially illegal tactics.

She has also pushed for a sweeping wealth tax. In 2023, she introduced the OLIGARCH Act, targeting the ultra-wealthy, arguing that economic inequality justifies increased taxation and government intervention.

“Tax the rich. All of them,” Tlaib posted. There’s little daylight between the kinds of Communist “tax the rich” policies Mayor Mamdani is implementing in New York City and Tlaib’s vision for the entire U.S.

Tlaib’s refusal to disavow rhetoric calling for violence, combined with her growing influence inside the Democrat Party, represents a serious threat if she’s elevated to Chair of the Financial Services Committee.

The midterms present voters with a stark choice: Tlaib’s vision of expanded government control and targeting of political opponents, or a Congress that offers Americans more freedom, more opportunity to take home the money they earn, and support for President Trump’s agenda.