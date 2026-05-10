LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Hasan Piker deserves to reap what he sows politically, legally, and reputationally. You cannot marinate young radicals in anti-American poison, excuse violence, flirt with death rhetoric, and then act shocked when the street movement turns feral. Now comes accountability: expose the rhetoric, tie it to the politicians who refuse to condemn it, and make every Democrat answer for the monsters they platform. May Day showed the pipeline—activists create chaos, influencers justify it, and politicians harvest it. That is not democracy. That is street power dressed up as policy. Voters should see exactly what is being built. And maybe HasanAbi will catch an old-fashioned Democrat Party “Jay Jones Special” along the way.

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