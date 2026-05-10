Every year, May Day brings the same spectacle to Washington, D.C.: organized mobs of anti-Trump activists, many bused in, screaming outside the White House with unhinged signs like “86-47” combined with pro-Islamic messaging. But this year was different because it showed how the radical Left’s activist wing is now operating in lockstep with elected Democrats, transforming fringe agitation into legitimate political power.

Outside the White House, protesters prominently carried “86-47 Epstein” signs, language that directly mirrors the rhetoric used by the would-be Trump assassin, who pushed the false claim that President Trump is a pedophile, as well as the “86-47” language James Comey used to allegedly threaten President Donald Trump. The Department of Justice has indicted Comey over the incident.

Women in burqas led portions of the march while waving Iranian flags. When we documented it, organizers physically attempted to block our cameras, clearly aware of how damaging this imagery is to their narrative.

The messaging escalated even further into outright vulgarity. Protesters staged a graphic display depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a sexual act with President Trump, pushing the same propaganda promoted by the Iranian regime that Trump is controlled by Israel.

The claim that these demonstrations are “grassroots” collapsed under minimal scrutiny. After the event, we captured video of demonstrators boarding buses near the White House, many wearing identical CASA shirts and coordinated gear, confirming the operation was organized and funded.

Just days before May Day, the progressive organization Our Revolution held a Capitol Hill press event alongside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar. Then, on May Day, that same organization openly took credit for helping organize the protests outside the White House.

They even advertised it in advance:

“The next major mobilization event is MAY DAY. On May 1st, a massive coalition is taking a stand against Trump, Oligarchy and Injustice. We’ll turn out in the streets.”

This comes after Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ said his strategy is to engage in “maximum warfare” to fight Republicans and President Donald Trump. Elected Democrats are no longer distancing themselves from these movements. They are participating in them.

New York City’s socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani proudly took part in May Day events. Former Congresswoman Cori Bush appeared at a St. Louis rally alongside Hasan Piker, a figure who has publicly called for the death of President Trump and blames America for 9/11.

Meanwhile, in Detroit, Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed joined Rashida Tlaib and Bernie Sanders for a May Day rally that echoed the exact same messaging seen in Washington.

During his speech, El-Sayed pushed the same narrative promoted by protesters and foreign adversaries alike, claiming Trump is effectively controlled by Israel:

“Benjamin Netanyahu has been searching for 40 years to find a President dumb enough to go to war with Iran and he finally found one in Donald J. Trump.”

El-Sayed called for abolishing ICE and implementing a wealth tax. He specifically thanked Rashida Tlaib, a sitting member of the House Financial Services Committee, which would have direct jurisdiction over drafting such legislation.

At the same time, Tlaib and other Democrats have repeatedly refused to condemn the rhetoric of Hasan Piker, despite his history of inflammatory and anti-American statements:

This convergence of rhetoric and policy is happening as Democrat leadership signals support for fundamentally changing America’s constitutional order. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently called for expanding the Supreme Court, a proposal also backed by Tlaib.

The same movement pushing extreme, often dangerous narratives in the streets is now aligned with elected Democrats who are openly discussing sweeping policy changes, from wealth taxes to court expansion. The activist base is no longer operating on the fringe. It is being integrated into the governing strategy of the Democrat Party.

May Day 2026 was not just a protest. It was a warning. The messaging, the organization, and the political alignment all point in one direction: the full consolidation of the radical Left’s influence over the Democrat Party, and a coordinated effort to translate street-level agitation into lasting institutional power.

This should not be dismissed as noise. It is a roadmap for Democrats if they win the midterm elections, and it’s up to voters to ensure Republicans hold the House of Representatives and the Senate.