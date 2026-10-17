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Following the electoral success of radicals like Zohran Mamdani, domestic jihadists have essentially gone on the warpath in America. These extremists have been further emboldened by the idea that Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed might become the first jihadist to infiltrate the US Senate. This was on clear display Saturday, when groups like the Palestinian Youth Movement joined up with the Democratic Socialists of America to host an anti-Trump, pro-Hamas rally on Capitol Hill – just weeks before the upcoming critical midterm elections.

When we say Saturday’s protest was pro-Hamas, we mean it. The masks are off, and the knives are out. Loomer Unleashed filmed an individual dressed like a Hamas terrorist, wearing all black, a Hamas headband, and waving the Palestinian flag. The Hamas sympathizer even attacked Loomer Unleashed DC correspondent Charles Downs, resulting in the camera violently shaking after we asked the jihadi protester why he was showing support for Islamic terrorism on Capitol Hill.

Following the Hamas sympathizer’s swipe at Downs, woke white individuals immediately began covering up the Hamas sympathizer to further obscure him from our camera.

The Hamas bandana was far from the only pro-Islamic terrorist propaganda displayed on Capitol Hill Saturday. Loomer Unleashed also captured video of a woman in a burqa climbing on the Capitol Hill lamp posts while flying the Islamic Republic of Iran flag – while we are at war with their barbaric regime. Protesters at the rally became enraged at us when we captured this footage.

Other radical attendees of the protest held a massive “Globalize the Intifada” sign by the Capitol Hill steps along with a communist flag.

Another intense confrontation on Saturday occurred when our reporter called out the Democratic Socialists of America’s pre-printed “Impeach Trump for war crimes” signs, causing one individual wearing a keffiyeh to angrily flip off our camera and call our reporter a “fascist.” The same individual boasted that he can’t wait to impeach Trump.

This interaction perfectly describes the Democrat Party of today, where woke extremists in the Democrat Party, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Jon Ossoff, provide cover for jihadist candidates like Abdul El-Sayed. Loomer Unleashed’s questioning of these members of Congress over their support of El-Sayed confirms this.

As a sign of how far Democrats have gone in recent years, The Daily Caller reported over the weekend that the Obama Administration put El-Sayed’s sister on a terror watch list. Yet the Democratic Socialists of America’s website shows the organization lists El-Sayed on their 2026 midterm candidates report, and Obama himself is holding a rally for El-Sayed in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

It was telling that the left’s foot soldiers marched on Capitol Hill so close to the midterm elections. This was not a peaceful protest by dissenting Americans – this was a declaration of war on our republic by Islamic communists who want to destroy the West. With the very fate of the country at stake, the upcoming midterm election this November is the most important non-presidential election in our nation’s history.