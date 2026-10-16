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In exclusive video footage obtained this week by Loomer Unleashed, Florida Democrat US Senate candidate Angie Nixon was seen holding a fundraiser inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub just days before a powerful hurricane was set to make landfall in Florida and neighboring states. Nixon was seen twerking awkwardly with drag queens and transgenders at her Oct. 7 “Call Me Senator” fundraiser with the LGBTQ+ community in Orlando, Florida.

A Jacksonville state representative and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Nixon is the Democrat nominee for US Senate, running against Republican incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody. This isn’t the first time Nixon has caught headlines for her bad behavior. We have previously discussed how she ran a “communist-themed” café on a delinquent license, drove into oncoming traffic and almost killed her own underage daughter, and comes from a family of criminals.

Twerking with drag queens is sick and embarrassing, but at least it’s not a crime. Engaging in this kind of clumsy display is beneath anyone aspiring to become a US Senator.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the Orlando nightclub shooting, a horrifying event that Democrats were quick to denounce until they learned the name of the shooter: Omar Mateen, a Muslim Democrat. He murdered almost 50 members of Florida’s LGBTQ+ community and wounded almost 60 more. While Democrats love to recognize anniversaries of high-profile events that can get them easy news hits, the party was unusually quiet on the subject.

While Nixon’s classless display was un-senatorial, we can all be grateful that the event didn’t end in bloodshed, despite being held on the three-year anniversary of the October 7th Islamic terrorist attacks, which Nixon refused to condemn as a Florida state Senator. Nixon does enjoy the support of Congressional jihadists Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, but the leaked video didn’t show anyone twerking in burqas, despite the fact that Nixon herself has been caught campaigning in hijab and Islamic garb numerous times this election season.

Democrats’ red-green alliance is bad for all of us, but particularly bad for LGBTQ+ Floridians. Will they, and the rest of Florida, remember this in a few weeks when they head to the polls?