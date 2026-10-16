LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 16

Angie Nixon wants a Senate seat, and her campaign has delivered a nightclub spectacle with a ready-made punchline: “Call Me Senator.” That title is earned through judgment, seriousness, and public trust. With a dangerous storm approaching Florida, the optics of this fundraising performance were politically atrocious. Loomer has every right to put the footage before voters, and Nixon deserves every uncomfortable question it generates. A campaign that stages the show owns the consequences when the public sees it. Floridians should demand leadership equal to the office. Nixon’s performance gives them ample reason to leave her Senate ambitions on the dance floor.

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
Oct 16

Can't say it enough, these people have no respect for this country! Time to slam the door shut and send them where they belong. And they belong know where they can confuse young folks with BULlSHIT!!!!

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