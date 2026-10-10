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Remember 10 years ago when a Muslim Democrat murdered more than 50 gay people in a nightclub in Orlando? They probably don’t talk about that much on the Michigan Senate campaign for Abdul El-Sayed (D-Egypt) because facts like Islam’s horrifying brutality toward the gays might get in the way of “coalition building.”

Loomer Unleashed has obtained exclusive video of an “LGBTQ for Abdul El-Sayed” Zoom call where El-Sayed’s supporters used shocking, tone-deaf language. The group included a clearly gender-confused individual named Emmy Martin, Drew Hostert (He/Him), and Benji (He/They).

Benji started the meeting by saying, “Hail, Satan.” Benji is not just LGBTQ, he wears many hats in the campaign to force a Muslim into the US Senate for the first time. Benji describes himself as a Satanist and a Jew.

Based on leaks we have obtained from the Jews for Abdul El-Sayed coalition Slack channel, Benji claims he has Ashkenazi ancestry and attended a Jewish pre-school.

Moderator Steve Gold told Benji that “Jews for Abdul is a Big Tent” that welcomes atheists, Satanists, and Jewish Pre-Schoolers.

One wonders what any normal Michigan voter would think of all this. The biblical figure of Satan is a constant as the universe’s supreme antagonist in all three Abrahamic religions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. There is no way someone could claim affiliation with any of these while also describing themselves as a Satanist.

Even the Quran teaches Muslims to “seek refuge with Allah from Satan, the accursed.” How does El-Sayed genuinely feel about a “big tent” including someone he himself is supposed to seek “refuge” from? This is yet another instance where the red-green alliance of Marxists and Muslims is showing cracks.

In El-Sayed’s native Egypt, sexual minorities like Benji (He/They) are criminals who can be sent to jail just for waving rainbow flags. In 2019, Egyptian TV host Mohamed El Gheity was jailed for an entire year just for hosting a gay man on his TV show. However, unlike in many Muslims countries, like Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, etc., Egypt does not respond to homosexuality with the death penalty.

One wonders what the LGBTQ for El-Sayed movement thought when Melissa Chaudhry, a Democrat congressional candidate in Washington’s 9th District, confessed to omitting LGBTQ+ rights from her campaign website to avoid alienating Muslim voters.

This kind of schism is going to present increasing challenges for the Democrat Party. With extremists pulling the party in the direction of Sharia supremacy and communism, there can be no compromise. The Islamic Communists’ views are inherently contradictory, but they all seek to overturn the US-led world order. The enemy of my enemy is my friend, as they say. Politics does indeed make for strange bedfellows!