LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
Oct 10

FOOLS; You Gays have no idea what you are fomenting among yourselves FOR YOURSELVES.

Muslims THROW GAYS off roofs so make sure you know what you are doing before you take what may be your FINAL LEAP

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 12

The “Hail Satan” remark Loomer reports is an appalling introduction to a political organizing meeting, and voters are entitled to take it seriously. Campaign coalitions help define a candidate’s public identity through the language they welcome and the conduct they tolerate. Calling everything a “big tent” cannot relieve a campaign of the responsibility to explain its standards. El-Sayed should address whether this rhetoric reflects the political culture he wants associated with his candidacy. Loomer has put a specific incident before the public; the answer should be equally specific. Michigan voters deserve clarity about the values behind the coalition asking for their trust.

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