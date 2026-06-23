Last year, Loomer Unleashed broke a story about a shocking investigation conducted by government watchdog White Coat Waste that uncovered how Dr. Anthony Fauci’s division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) paid a University of Florida (UF) lab to perform disturbing transgender experiments on monkeys with US taxpayer dollars.

Now, UF is at the center of yet another shocking WCW investigation exposing the school’s deadly kitten experiments that are still being funded by a Biden-era NIH grant, even though the public was told last year by Trump administration NIH officials that the testing would end.

As first revealed in our exclusive report, disturbing new video footage and documents obtained through a lawsuit filed by White Coat Waste against the NIH reveal that UF is breeding kittens to suffer from a crippling brain disease, and they are abusing and killing the cats during these experiments.

The newly released footage, exclusively shared with Loomer Unleashed by WCW, is yet another example of how disturbing NIH-funded animal tests on pets that began under the Biden administration is still taking place under the watch of President Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and certified Trump-hater NIH deputy Nicole Kleinstreuer.

The UF cat test funding began under the Biden Administration and is being funded by NIH until November 2026. These tests could be renewed, too, as RFK and Bhattacharya have done with many other Fauci-era animal tests on dogs and cats since assuming their roles in the Trump administration.

The revelations come despite repeated false claims from Kennedy, Bhattacharya and Kleinsteruer that efforts were underway to “phase out” controversial cat and dog testing programs and that many had already ended.

Last September, NIH Director Bhattacharya lied and told Loomer Unleashed that his agency wasn’t funding cruel dog and cat tests anymore. Instead, NIH has kept funding these animal labs and has continued defending taxpayer funded animal testing.

The vetting crisis in the Trump administration is real. Why is the Trump Administration still employing NIH bureaucrats, many of whom are Obama and Biden holdovers, who are undermining the White House’s efforts to fix the $50 billion agency that was destroyed by Dr. Anthony Fauci?

Justin Goodman, Senior Vice President of WCW, blasted RFK Jr. and the NIH for continuing the cruel animal experiments:

“White Coat Waste’s latest investigation and open records lawsuit exposes how the University of Florida is still abusing kittens in cruel and wasteful Biden-era experiments funded with millions of our tax dollars by the National Institutes of Health, despite the agency claiming last year its ‘working tirelessly’ to end them. Disturbing videos and other records obtained by White Coat Waste reveal that UF is intentionally breeding kittens to suffer from a fatal disease that causes loss of muscle control, dementia, and difficulty swallowing, and subjecting them to invasive brain injections and other painful procedures before killing them. This is just one of several active NIH-funded cat labs at UF, which imprisoned 465 cats last year. Over a year ago, RFK Jr. promised a ‘dramatic reduction in animal testing at NIH,’ but White Coat Waste has documented how the agency has defiantly doled out nearly $150 million in new tax funding for cat and dog testing at UF and elsewhere since then. WTF RFK? Most taxpayers oppose the NIH’s wasteful and cruel kitten experiments and want to send them to the litterbox of history. The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness!”

UF is a publicly funded state institution, which means state leaders, in addition to members of the US Congress, also have the authority to investigate and help shut down the program. WCW and others are urging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who previously condemned Dr. Anthony Fauci’s infamous beagle experiments exposed by WCW, to shut down UF’s kitten torture lab.

The question now is whether or not Washington and Tallahassee will take action before more animals suffer at UF in these unnecessary tests that are funded with our hard-earned taxpayer dollars.

Save the kittens!