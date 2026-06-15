LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5d

This is how the permanent political class launders hypocrisy. The candidate denounces billionaire influence while friendly super PACs carry the artillery. He talks border toughness while attacking ICE. He praises fossil fuels after pushing Green New Deal-style politics. He waves at the Second Amendment after years of gun-control rhetoric. Then the Deep State-media complex calls it “evolution.” No. It is positioning. Talarico is trying to sell Texas a soft-focus moderate act while national Democrat Party money and left-wing donor infrastructure do the heavy lifting. The question is simple: if he cannot be straight about his funders, why trust the platform?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Laura Loomer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture