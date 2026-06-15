Texas United States Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico has built quite a policy record of deception and hypocrisy. Talarico has long inferred that President Trump and his administration are involved in an “Epstein cover-up”. But what Talarico won’t tell you is how the PACs supporting his US Senate campaign are being financially supported by Epstein associate and Democrat mega-donor Reid Hoffman.

In November 2025, James Talarico posted a video and captioned it:

“The American people deserve to know the full truth about Jeffrey Epstein and every powerful person who enabled him.”

It is ironic how Talarico claims he’s determined to get to the bottom of who Jeffrey Epstein’s enablers were, all while ignoring those whom his campaign is benefiting from. FEC records show Jeffrey Epstein associate and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman donated $1.5 million to Lone Star Rising PAC, which has spent over one million dollars backing Talarico’s Senate campaign in Texas.

In addition to lying to Texas voters about Epstein, James Talarico has also lied to Texas voters about his policies on key issues like border security. In February, Talarico said: “There is a secret police force (ICE) terrorizing our neighbors all over the state and all over this country… It is time to tear down this secret police force and replace it with an agency that is actually going to focus on public safety.”

Yet, just one month earlier in January, James Talarico said, “The Biden administration failed us on our southern border. I remember talking to my colleagues who represented these border communities. They were telling me about the utter chaos in these communities because of those policies. It was unacceptable.”

Even more concerning is the fact that Talarico has the same radical left record when it comes to his energy policies. During a 2021 news interview about his legislation, which embraced every aspect of Joe Biden’s Green New Deal, then Texas State Representative James Talarico said:

“There are vested interests in our state, CEOs of big giant fossil fuel companies that don’t want to see any action on climate change… I want us to own the 21st century in renewable energy.”

However, in an interview earlier this year, James Talarico seemed to believe Texas voters forgot that he was the sponsor of Green New Deal legislation in the Texas State House, as he told voters he actually supports fossil fuel companies:

“Well, I mean, those public schools I was talking about earlier, they were funded by the oil and gas industry. So, I owe everything to this industry… And so the idea that politicians in Washington think they can just eliminate this industry, it’s something we’re going to have to fight against.”

James Talarico has also lied to voters about his Second Amendment policies. In a 2020 interview with Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, Talarico said:

“They can’t protect their loved ones when the President (Trump) encourages violence against black sons and black daughters. They can’t protect their loved ones when the President (Trump) allows weapons of war on our streets and in our classrooms.”

Yet, earlier this month, Talarico stated during an interview:

“Well, I’m a believer in the Second Amendment… You have a fundamental right to protect yourself and to protect your family.”

If James Talarico can’t be honest about any major issue that is important to Texas voters, who in their right mind would ever vote for him?

The facts and the money trail make it obvious: James Talarico hates guns, he hates secure borders, he wants to abolish ICE, he disrespects fossil fuels, and he’s financed by Reid Hoffman, a Democrat mega donor who was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s best friends.

There is no lie too big for Talarico to tell if it means turning Texas blue for the sake of implementing the Democrat Party’s communist takeover of America.

As they like to say in the Lone Star State: “Come and take it”, Talarico!