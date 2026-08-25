LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

The salient question is whether Brown’s brand can survive his donor map. Laura’s thesis is that the money trail belies the moderate rhetoric: Sanders, Booker, Pelosi, impeachment politics, gender-ideology absolutism, and California activist cash all point toward national Democrat machinery rather than Ohio independence. That argument does not require clairvoyance. It requires voters to juxtapose the television costume against the campaign-finance record and political company he keeps. Brown wants the aesthetic of lunch-pail moderation with the institutional protection of the progressive donor class. That is a precarious, and deeply cynical, political bargain.

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