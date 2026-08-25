Ohio Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Sherrod Brown continues saying one thing while doing another in an attempt to deceive Ohio voters about his true intentions if he were to be reelected to the US Senate. Brown has attempted to sell himself as a “moderate Democrat” with the support of the Fake News media, while he campaigns with Senator Cory Booker and accepts donations from Senators Bernie Sanders, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and the South Orange County Democrat Women’s Club.

FEC records reveal that Bernie Sanders was one of the earliest supporters of Sherrod Brown’s 2026 Senate run, as Sanders’ PAC, Progressive Voters of America, donated to Sherrod Brown’s campaign in August 2025.

Bernie Sanders’ Progressive Voters of America PAC was also an early supporter of Democrat Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, donating just a few months before they supported Brown. Abdul El-Sayed is one of the leading Islamic communists on the ballot this November, and he has campaigned with Hasan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11. In the same event, El-Sayed also campaigned with Rep. Summer Lee, who bragged about refusing to condemn October 7th, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who recently called Laura Loomer an “unhinged racist” for asking her to condemn using the American flag as a napkin.

There has been a conspicuous lack of media coverage of Sanders’ donation to Brown. Burying donations from radical Senate Democrats behind PAC names appears to be Sherrod Brown’s campaign strategy, as Brown has accepted numerous donations from far-left Senate Democrats who donated without their names attached.

One of those individuals is Cory Booker, who, like Bernie Sanders, donated to Sherrod Brown in 2025 using a PAC called Purpose PAC to make the donation. Almost a year after Booker’s 2025 donation, Brown posted a video of himself and Booker on his official X account campaigning in Ohio.

It is telling that Brown chose July 3rd of all days to post Booker’s glowing endorsement of him on his X account. In the video, Booker makes clear that Senate Democrats can count on Brown for his “Get Trump” vote, saying:

“Sherrod Brown is the guy that can help us turn that tide, create accountability and oversight and checks and balances.”

That means Democrats can count on Brown’s “Guilty” vote in any future Trump impeachment trial. Brown, along with Booker, has already twice voted “Guilty” on the Democrats’ Trump impeachment efforts.

Nancy Pelosi, the architect of both of the “Get Trump” impeachments, is also a donor to Sherrod Brown. FEC records show she donated to Brown in 2025 just like Sanders and Booker did.

Pelosi remains obsessed with attacking Trump and pushing nonsensical policies, like allowing men in women’s sports. Last week, after the United States Supreme Court ruled that men can be banned from women’s sports, Pelosi posted to her Team Pelosi X account:

“SCOTUS failed our trans youth by upholding bans that deny kids the chance to simply play with their friends. States should break down barriers to participation, not build them. To all trans kids: we see you, we honor you, we love you and we’ll fight for you and alongside you. -NP”

Brown has a habit of accepting donations from woke women in California, as his campaign has also received donations from the Democratic Women of South Orange County, California.

Like Pelosi, the Democratic Women of South Orange County support insane woke policies like “Trans Day of Visibility,” making four posts in one day on the issue. The South Orange County Democrat women also want to “slash male supremacy.” Whatever that means.

The South Orange County Democrats Women’s official website makes it clear that Sherrod Brown must support their ideologies, as their midterm messaging states that they only give to candidates that they believe in, with their website reading:

“DWSOC is committed to raising as much money as possible to fund the Democrats we believe in, both here in SoCal and across the country.”

Given his record, Ohio voters should be infuriated that Brown presents himself as a “moderate” Democrat, especially as he posted a cheerful July 4th message as if he has no ties to elected Democrats and DSA candidates who despise the United States of America and have openly pledged to destroy the West.

Ohio voters must show their anger at Brown and the Democrats for their lies and deception by ensuring that Brown is defeated at the ballot box in November, similar to how Buckeye State voters defeated Brown and Kamala Harris in 2024.