EXCLUSIVE: Self-Proclaimed “Most Conservative” Kentucky Congressional Candidate And Pastor Ryan Dotson Called Transgender Woman “Beautiful” On TikTok
Kentucky-06 Congressional candidate Ryan Dotson has spent months branding himself as the “most conservative candidate” in the race. But Dotson’s own social media activity tells a very different story.
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A review of Dotson’s TikTok account, “rhinestoneky,” shows the self-described conservative pastor publicly complimenting a transgender biological male who presents as a woman, calling the individual “beautiful” in a 2022 interaction.
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