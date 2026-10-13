LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 13

Western shipbuilding expertise should never become an easy acquisition for a Chinese state enterprise with military connections. The security concern extends beyond the yacht brand on the brochure: engineering methods, propulsion integration, and specialized manufacturing skills can have value across civilian and military production. Laura Loomer’s account demands attention because it links corporate control, planned technical exchanges, and substantial Chinese construction capacity. Trump’s America First approach should apply here with force, alongside cooperation with allies protecting their own industrial assets. If the evidence supports restrictions, Washington should impose them. Commercial prestige cannot excuse strategic blindness. Once valuable technical knowledge is transferred, unwinding an ownership deal may come too late to recover it.

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