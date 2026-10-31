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Americans everywhere got good news from the ongoing Russia- Ukraine conflict last week when American hostage Stephen Hubbard was released from Russian captivity. Following his release, it’s been reported that Hubbard was tortured by Russian guards while he was held in Russian captivity. Hubbard’s release was announced during a meeting between U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

But while the number of Americans still held by Russia is widely reported to be eight or nine, Loomer Unleashed has exclusively learned that the number is actually much higher: 22.

Earlier this week, Laura Loomer spoke with an official at the center of the negotiations to get the rest of the American hostages released. During the Iran Hostage Crisis almost 50 years ago, the Islamic regime held 66 Americans hostage. That’s three times as many of our citizens as Russia has in prison today, but it seemed like there was 1,000 times more attention paid to Iran at the time.

“There needs to be more of an effort in my opinion by the Trump administration to be tougher on Vladimir Putin, who is objectively the most barbaric in a comparison between himself and [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy,” Loomer said on X.

And there’s no reason to not get tougher with Russia, according to retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, who has long warned that “Russia is already at war with the West.” At a recent conference, Hodges said Russia’s position is far weaker than it appears.

“Russia is a superpower only in the heads of European and American elites. It cannot defeat Ukraine. Why is Europe always so terrified of Russia? Why is the U.S. so terrified about ‘provoking’ Russia? We should act with so much more self-confidence.”

Likely frustrated that he has been so unsuccessful in Ukraine, Putin has stepped up his attacks this month. As we reported earlier this week, the Russian army conducted massive attacks on a thermal power station and several other facilities owned by DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company. This has brought temporary disruptions to Ukrainian power infrastructure. If Putin continues on this course, it seems like his goal is to leave millions of Ukrainians without power right as they head into their frigid winter season.

When Loomer visited Ukraine personally in July, she was able to tour DTEK facilities and interview DTEK employees in Kyiv while Russians were actively firing drones and missiles at the facility. This week, a 41-year-old DTEK miner was killed by a Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad. A separate missile strike on Kyiv this week killed another Ukrainian, and even a dog.

“The people of Ukraine are in my thoughts and prayers,” Loomer said.

Russia is holding one-third as many Americans hostage today as Iran held 45 years ago. This isn’t just an attack on some far-away country; it’s an attack on every American as well.

And how many Americans is Ukraine holding hostage, you may ask? Of course, the number is zero.