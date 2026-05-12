LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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We were promised perp walks and a cleaned house. So when? If NIH officials or foreign-linked researchers smuggled dangerous pathogen samples, covered up lab accidents, tortured animals in maximum-pain experiments, or hid biosecurity failures from the public, referrals are not enough. Administrative leave is not enough. “Active investigation” is not enough. RFK Jr. saying the matter went to the FBI is encouraging, but Americans need indictments, arrests, debarments, funding cuts, and public hearings. The Fauci-era biolab machine should not be allowed to investigate itself. Shut down the madness, expose the names, and prosecute the people who endangered America.

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