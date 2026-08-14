LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
1d

Love this woman, just a great investigator reporter!!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1d

Ohio voters deserve a straight answer, not campaign fog. House Bill 68 is now Ohio law, enacted over Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto, and its summary is plain: restrictions on gender-transition services for minors and separate single-sex teams in schools and colleges. Loomer’s point is simple: Acton can say “settled law” all day, but if her donors, endorsers, party allies, and activist infrastructure opposed that law, voters are allowed to ask what she would do with executive power. This is not just about one donation or one rating. It is about whether Ohio’s parent-rights and women’s-sports protections survive a Democrat administration backed by the people who opposed them in the first place.

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