In late June, Ohio Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton said she was against men in women’s sports, claiming the issue was settled law in Ohio.

Loomer Unleashed has uncovered that Acton has received donations from powerful Ohio Democrat legislators, like Ohio Senate Democrat Leader Nickie J. Antonio, who led the charge against Ohio House Bill 68, which banned child mutilation and men in women’s sports. Acton is also supported by organizations like Equality Ohio, which opposed House Bill 68.

Acton’s record casts doubt on whether she would try to change Ohio’s laws to allow men in women’s sports and child mutilation in the Buckeye State, despite the recent US Supreme Court ruling that upheld state rights to ban men from competing in women’s sports.

The language of Ohio House Bill 68, now Ohio law, reads clearly on what is banned in the Buckeye State. The bill summary reads:

“To enact the Saving Ohio Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act regarding gender transition services for minors, and to enact the Save Women’s Sports Act to require schools, state institutions of higher education, and private colleges to designate separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex.”

Ohio campaign finance records reveal Friends of Nickie J. Antonio, the campaign committee associated with Ohio Democrat Senate Leader Nickie J. Antonio, donated to Amy Acton’s gubernatorial campaign in 2025.

During the fight to enact House Bill 68 into law, Antonio led the charge in the Ohio Senate to obstruct the measure. Antonio even sent out a letter to her colleagues informing them just how much she supports child mutilation and men in women’s sports.

Part of the letter reads:

“This bill, should it pass, portends dire consequences that would affect families in Ohio with transgender children receiving medical care. Because this bill includes a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, even with parental consent, families would also be denied mental health care and support for their children. This action would jeopardize the health and well-being of those currently under a physician’s care by requiring an abrupt legislative, rather than a medically prescribed, end to their treatment.”

The letter continues:

“To quote a letter from the Healthcare Provider Community (see attached): ‘This bill takes away the rights of parents and creates a situation where their children will no longer receive the care that they need and that their parents support. Parents of transgender children face an extraordinarily difficult situation, as do their kids. These parents have the ultimate responsibility to care for their children, and Sub HB 68 undermines that obligation.’”

Senate Democrat Leader Antonio is not the only pro-child-mutilation Ohio lawmaker who is financially supporting Acton. Campaign finance records also show Friends of Anita Somani, the campaign committee associated with Ohio state Rep. Anita Somani, donated to Acton in 2025.

Like her Ohio Senate Democrat colleague Antonio, Somani also released a statement regarding House Bill 68 that showed her support for child mutilation and men in women’s sports. Part of the statement reads:

“House Republicans continue to silence the voices of Ohioans by passing legislation that disregards evidence-based medicine and denies LGBTQ+ youth the ability to be their true, authentic selves. House Bill 68 bans doctors from providing any type of gender-affirming care for minors in Ohio, including the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy.”

Ohio State Rep. Casey Weinstein also donated to Amy Acton’s gubernatorial campaign in 2025. Weinstein criticized HB 68 as an attack on the trans community in a statement that read:

“I strongly oppose recent anti-transgender and discriminatory bills like the Anti-Trans Sports Ban (House Bill 6), the Ban on Gender Affirming Care (HB 68), and the Bathroom Discrimination Act (HB 183), and all pieces of legislation which would further stigmatize and discriminate against already marginalized queer Ohioans.”

Amy Acton has an A rating with Equality Ohio, a pro-Trans and radical left organization, while her Republican opponent Vivek Ramaswamy has an F rating. Equality Ohio, which worked to kill Ohio House Bill 68, released a statement reading:

“What is HB 68?: We’re asking you to submit a survey, telling us about your experiences with youth sports or gender affirming care in Ohio. You can talk about their importance to your own life or simply a statement stating why you support transgender dignity in Ohio. You can do this as an individual, family, group of friends, or organization.”

Kamala Harris has also sent fundraising emails on behalf of Acton. In the White House, Harris worked with Joe Biden to fight for men in women’s sports and advocated for “trans kids”.

The facts make it clear that Acton, if elected, would work with Democrats to change Ohio’s laws to allow for child mutilation and men in women’s sports, making her “settled law” statements ring quite hollow when you follow the money.